"The lack of numbers also meant that only one of the two main restaurants and only one side of one of the two buffets on board were open throughout the cruise.Anytime dining was on one side of the main restaurant and was not an option taken by many therefore we spent the whole cruise sitting on our own surrounded by empty tables...."Read More
We obviously enjoy cruising and expect high standards, this was the worst we've encountered.
Positives:
1. Mostly great service apart from arrogant, poorly communicating Guest Services.
2. Really good premium beverage drinks.
3. Excellent Fusion speciality restaurant.
Negatives:
1. Main dining room and buffet food was, overall, terrible. Bland, tasteless, poorly presented, ...
Family with 2 kids (10+12), Fantastica cabin category.
The ship had only 50% utilization, but the buffet-restaurants were absolut full!
Too many people, bad service, food was below average.
Dinner was nice, food was ok, on the service-managment they could also work more!
We expected much more than this for the price…
Embarkation was well done organized: from arriving to arriving ...
Already at home after 2 years of cancellations and changes of ships and itineraries, finally I was able to cruise the western Mediterranean again, this time on the MSC Seaview, and finally enjoy a few days in Barcelona. It was not the ship initially planned, but I had a very good impression of the Seaview, better than I expected. It is a big ship, but full of nooks and crannies, so everyone can ...
Covid finally allowed us to take this cruise that we had booked for about a year. This is an incredibly beautiful ship. It was operating at low capacity as things were just starting to open up. We booked two yacht club rooms. The yacht club experience was awesome. We are frequent cruisers and this was our second yacht club experience. It does not disappoint. The service was incredible, the ...
This was our first cruise. We had been interested in cruising for some time and when we received a storming deal via a travel agent we had used previously, we decided to just go for it. We thoroughly enjoyed our cruise, even though there were some things that could have been better.
Positives included a new, modern ship, and you could tell. Particularly when comparing to others parked up in ...
We were offered this as a special deal and thought we would try MSC. This was our 14th cruise, so I'd like to think we have at least an average benchmark across 5 other cruise lines to compare to.
The ship was kept clean and there were only 950 people on a 4,500 capacity ship, so it often felt completely empty.
The cabins were OK, the beds were not especially comfortable, but the worst ...
We booked this cruise ‘The best of the Caribbean’ in 2020. A 14 night cruise on MSC Seaview with a different island to visit each day including return visits to Martinique and Guadeloupe. Twelve different islands, six of which we had not visited before.
We paid the balance in November 2021 but then 4 days later received an email saying that two of the islands to be visited had not met the ...
Neil in ‘Cruise Club’ recommended this Caribbean cruise on theMRC Seaview ship.
My wife and I were not disappointed in anyway as this was our first experience. MRC Seaview was amazing, very clean, and staff were friendly and courteous.
It was lovely to be docking in different eastern Caribbean isLands each morning except for two and enjoy the beautiful beaches. On the sea days we sat ...
This was a last minute bargain - 5 days to get ready - but it was just fantastic. Despite the frustration of all the tests and forms to be completed we thoroughly enjoyed our time in the Caribbean. We were offered a really cut price rate complete with Premium drinks package, and couldn't believe our luck when it all worked out perfectly. The islands were beginning to open up and despite ship's ...
Initially cruise seemed to be a very good deal, 21nights from Barcelona but as soon as we landed at Barcelona the chaos commenced, MSC staff greeted us but there were no buses to transport us to the port, waited over a hour with no explanation offered. On arrival on MSC SEAVIEW we somehow managed to get our cruise pass without taking a mandatory covid test, once we pointed this out we were ...