MSC Seaside Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1111 reviews
3 Awards
Yacht Club cabin bathroom
Yacht Club balcony cabin
Balcony
Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
1111 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
2nd Covid cruise
"With no chance of going off on your own.MSC are currently only allowing passengers to get off the boat on organised excursions...."Read More
French Webers avatar

French Webers

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

1-10 of 1,111 MSC Seaside Cruise Reviews

2nd Covid cruise

Review for MSC Seaside to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
French Webers
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We choose this cruise as a cruise to no where! MSC are currently only allowing passengers to get off the boat on organised excursions. With no chance of going off on your own. As a 4 star resort hotel the boat was great. However you currently need to pre book on the day jacuzzis (15 minute slots), this may have been because it was french school holidays and the boat was busy. I made sure I did ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Traveled with children

Great Yacht Club

Review for MSC Seaside to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Michel D99
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

After a week on MSC Grandiosa it was heaven to be on Seaside. Very well organized Yacht Club, great cabin and beautiful ship with outdoor promenade. Service was Top and so much better than on the Grandiosa. Stateroom had a great lay out. Minibar included. Choice of one large bottle of alcoholic drink or champagne on arrival and daily canapésin room. Roomservice free. I liked the bed a lot and the ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

Good Ship, Rough Experience

Review for MSC Seaside to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
lr4l
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

We decided to take advantage of cruise credits and some other vacation plan changes and take a cruise on the MSC Seaside. We took this cruise during the COIVD pandemic so we were managing expectations around that. All in all we had a fine cruise but not one that makes me think MSC will be our choice cruise line of the future. Embarkation was definitely the worst part of our cruise experience, the ...
Sail Date: July 2021

Back to cruising........to Nowhere with my teenagers and my parents

Review for MSC Seaside to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
BruCruisers
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We booked this cruise last minute as we really needed a break from the rain back home, COVID-19 stress and the continuous lock down measures. MSC offered a great deal; book a select stateroom and get another one for free for your family. So we know we will cruise in a safe bubble, not get off the ship but just enjoy the company, the food, the sun light and have some fun!! It was absolutely ...
Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom

Inaugural cruise in the YC - mixed feelings

Review for MSC Seaside to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
WorldTraveler151208
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I had the chance to take part in the first cruise of Msc Seaside after a fourteen-month break. Although generally I am quite satisfied I have to admit that there are some things that disappointed me a lot. Regarding the Covid regulations, the same rules apply on Seaside as on Grandiosa. All passengers must have a negative covid test, another test is performed at the terminal. Everyone must ...
Sail Date: May 2021

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

Worst cruise ever

Review for MSC Seaside to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Marie mcpherren
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We did not listen to all of the bad reviews. Next time we will. Food bland and terrible. Menu never changed. Buffet worst ever. Room so small you could not unpack or move around. Workers on the ship so be tried but the ones in charge could have cared less about our problems or comfort level. We have been on many cruises and this one we could not wait to get off the ship and go home. ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Aurea Balcony Stateroom

We love Seaside

Review for MSC Seaside to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
roommusic
6-10 Cruises

I find myself disappointed in all the negative reviews. We have gone on about 10 cruises, with RCL, NCL, Carnival and last March for the first time on Seaside. We enjoyed Seaside so much booked again this March. Although the cruise was a bit out of the ordinary because of Covid-19, I feel we can give it an accurate review, having been on it two years in a row, a first for us. First off, the ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Bella Balcony Stateroom

Always a Great time

Review for MSC Seaside to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
mpunt
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our 4th cruise with MSC and again I checked reviews to see about our ship and what people had to say. We were on the sister ship last year in Europe and it was excellent. My only complaint about this ship is that it is so similar to the Seaview it was almost like being on the same ship twice. Which just took away from the initial exploring but since we were with our daughter (21) and ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Aurea Balcony Stateroom

Average experience

Review for MSC Seaside to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Lottie57
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Well first of all I want to say that the Coronavirus did not impact our cruise whatsoever. We didn't even know about the chaos at home until we disembarked from our cruise on March 14. We booked this "spring break" cruise with the intention of giving our two granddaughters a new experience. It was a new experience for them. My husband and I normally cruise on Royal Caribbean and this was our ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Bella Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

The worst cruise I've been on.

Review for MSC Seaside to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
MadiL
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The ship is huge, beautiful and well decorated. We had an inside cabin, which was about the same size as on any cruise line, but there were only two very small drawers and we had to ask for Kleenex. There was no coffee cream and the "juice" as flavored water although you could get real juice from the bar waiters who circulate in the buffet area. The entertainment was mediocre although there were ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Fantastica Inside Stateroom

