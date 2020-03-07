We choose this cruise as a cruise to no where! MSC are currently only allowing passengers to get off the boat on organised excursions. With no chance of going off on your own. As a 4 star resort hotel the boat was great. However you currently need to pre book on the day jacuzzis (15 minute slots), this may have been because it was french school holidays and the boat was busy. I made sure I did ...
After a week on MSC Grandiosa it was heaven to be on Seaside. Very well organized Yacht Club, great cabin and beautiful ship with outdoor promenade. Service was Top and so much better than on the Grandiosa. Stateroom had a great lay out. Minibar included. Choice of one large bottle of alcoholic drink or champagne on arrival and daily canapésin room. Roomservice free. I liked the bed a lot and the ...
We decided to take advantage of cruise credits and some other vacation plan changes and take a cruise on the MSC Seaside. We took this cruise during the COIVD pandemic so we were managing expectations around that. All in all we had a fine cruise but not one that makes me think MSC will be our choice cruise line of the future. Embarkation was definitely the worst part of our cruise experience, the ...
We booked this cruise last minute as we really needed a break from the rain back home, COVID-19 stress and the continuous lock down measures. MSC offered a great deal; book a select stateroom and get another one for free for your family. So we know we will cruise in a safe bubble, not get off the ship but just enjoy the company, the food, the sun light and have some fun!!
It was absolutely ...
I had the chance to take part in the first cruise of Msc Seaside after a fourteen-month break. Although generally I am quite satisfied I have to admit that there are some things that disappointed me a lot.
Regarding the Covid regulations, the same rules apply on Seaside as on Grandiosa. All passengers must have a negative covid test, another test is performed at the terminal. Everyone must ...
We did not listen to all of the bad reviews. Next time we will. Food bland and terrible. Menu never changed. Buffet worst ever. Room so small you could not unpack or move around.
Workers on the ship so be tried but the ones in charge could have cared less about our problems or comfort level. We have been on many cruises and this one we could not wait to get off the ship and go home. ...
I find myself disappointed in all the negative reviews. We have gone on about 10 cruises, with RCL, NCL, Carnival and last March for the first time on Seaside. We enjoyed Seaside so much booked again this March. Although the cruise was a bit out of the ordinary because of Covid-19, I feel we can give it an accurate review, having been on it two years in a row, a first for us.
First off, the ...
This was our 4th cruise with MSC and again I checked reviews to see about our ship and what people had to say. We were on the sister ship last year in Europe and it was excellent. My only complaint about this ship is that it is so similar to the Seaview it was almost like being on the same ship twice. Which just took away from the initial exploring but since we were with our daughter (21) and ...
Well first of all I want to say that the Coronavirus did not impact our cruise whatsoever. We didn't even know about the chaos at home until we disembarked from our cruise on March 14.
We booked this "spring break" cruise with the intention of giving our two granddaughters a new experience. It was a new experience for them. My husband and I normally cruise on Royal Caribbean and this was our ...
The ship is huge, beautiful and well decorated. We had an inside cabin, which was about the same size as on any cruise line, but there were only two very small drawers and we had to ask for Kleenex. There was no coffee cream and the "juice" as flavored water although you could get real juice from the bar waiters who circulate in the buffet area. The entertainment was mediocre although there were ...