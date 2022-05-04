Review for Viking Sea to Mediterranean

This was our first Ocean Viking cruise and it was amazing in so many ways. First the service onboard was top notch, the crew goes above and beyond in every way to help make your cruise special. The ship was a great size for us, we had about 740 out of 933 capacity and it never felt full, even on our sea day. We spent a lot of afternoons at the pool area after our excursions and there were ...