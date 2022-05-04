"Dining and food was even better this time: we mostly had dinners at Manfredi's and a few times in the main restaurant.Even table sharing in the main restaurant is finally allowed like in good old times...."Read More
1-10 of 1,373 Viking Ocean Viking Sea Cruise Reviews
After waiting for 2 years because of the pandemic, we enjoyed every single day on our Viking Mediterranean cruise. The staff and team at Viking provided an experience that exceeded all our expectations. The food, entertainment and activities made this cruise even more special.
Like everyone else we were concerned about Covid before our cruise. Once we boarded, we never gave it another ...
This was our first Viking Ocean cruise. We love Viking River and we expected the same wonderful experience from Viking Ocean, but this cruise exceeded all expectations. The staff were wonderful, the food magnificent, the itinerary was well planned out and the excursions were amazing (despite some annoying, lingering covid-19 restrictions in the countries we visited). We were not expecting the ...
My husband and I had done a Viking River Cruise several years ago so I knew that I wanted to choose Viking for our Ocean Cruise. I planned this cruise 2 years ago as a 50th birthday gift but because of COVID it was delayed. My Daughter had told me what she wanted to visit and I looked for the Cruise and dates that best suited our Mother/Daughter vacation. My Daughter is a 5th grade teacher and so ...
Multiple countries visited with great included and optional tours. The included tours and optional tours all had knowledgeable tour guides and with the Quiet Vox you are able to hear all important information. The history, art and architecture of the Renaissance city of Florence, the Vatican and Roman sites along with the Sistine Chapel were incredible. The visit to Pompeii with a very ...
We chose this cruise because of the ports of call and our prior great experiences with Viking. We were especially interested in Croatia and Corfu, and were not disappointed. We had excellent guides throughout the trip, but the guide in Dubrovnik was particularly good. The excursion into Tuscany (from Florence) was the highlight of the trip, not only for us, but for our entire group. My only ...
My husband and I have taken 2 Viking river boat cruises in the past and wanted to experience an ocean cruise with Viking. Needless to say the quality was first class, beautiful suite, excellent food and service which we anticipated. The Viking Daily newsletter kept us informed of daily events, lectures, advisories and important information. The included excursions as well as the optional tours ...
We are past Viking cruise passengers. The cruises we have taken in the past have been on the river boats. I would say that those trips have always lived up to your expectations. On the ocean liner, the boat was great. The food was excellent. The excursions are the one area that they need a lot of work. Descriptions are misleading at best, and almost deceitful. We found that the descriptions imply ...
This was our first Ocean Viking cruise and it was amazing in so many ways.
First the service onboard was top notch, the crew goes above and beyond in every way to help make your cruise special.
The ship was a great size for us, we had about 740 out of 933 capacity and it never felt full, even on our sea day. We spent a lot of afternoons at the pool area after our excursions and there were ...
We chose this trip because of the many ports to visit, and also because of the pre cruise in Tuscany and the post cruise in Barcelona, which ended up being the highlights of the trip. Viking guides and hosts were outstanding. This is so far superior to the larger ships. Here you get individual personalized attention, with never a crowd or a wait. Included in your price is a guided tour at every ...
Viking does a great job on all aspects of a cruise!
The timing of getting from port to port was perfect. We would just be entering the each port early every morning just in time to start the day’s excursion.
All the excursions were very informative and enjoyable.
On the ship, everything was perfect and everyone was so friendly and helpful.
The roving entertainers were very talented and ...