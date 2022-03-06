"Capacity was limited to less than 50% - about a 1:1 ratio of staff to passengers!Of note, we had the opportunity to have conversations with staff and with those that had been quarantined on board (for 5 months!..."Read More
We chose this cruise as a small Celebration cruise to see Alaska for the 5th time after finally also we chose the Bliss as we have sailed with Norwegian they many global areas ! The Bliss being a new ship we thought WHY NOT !
Upon embarkation and our 1st meals we started to notice what is we suppose is to be Norwegian’s NEW Normal .
1. Lower quality Food , sub par, Low Grade Beef ...
Norwegian is by far our favorite cruise line for many reasons. Service, food, and open bar are the big 3. Service on this particular cruise was subpar. To start, the embarkation process was a nightmare. First alaskan cruise of the year for the port of Seattle and I think the embarkation crew were still hibernating for the winter. They passed out the boarding group numbers last minute, ...
We chose to cruise on the Bliss to Alaska mainly due to the newness of the ship, figuring it would have plenty of activities throughout the week. While the ship was beautiful and more modern than the typical (our stateroom bathroom was divine!), the activity schedule was sorely lacking. We’ve taken about 8 cruises so we aren’t new to cruising but previous cruises have been in warm water and on ...
This was our first cruise since Covid, and we had never experienced a cruise to the Mexican Riviera. We had a wonderful experience with just a few glitches.
1) The ship itself is gorgeous, lots of attention to details, beautiful artwork and sculptures.
2) The staff, 100% of everyone we encountered, went out of their way to make you feel welcome. I’ve done many cruises and have always run ...
Let the Bliss Begin April 3, 2022 – April 10, 2022
This long awaited vacation is here, Lydia had taken care of all reservations, transfers so all we had to do is show up and go along for the ride. It was an eight day cruise to the Mexican Rivera. Ports were Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, and Puerto Vallarta. We flew out of New Orleans to Los Angles, where a transfer bus took us right to the ...
Just got off the Bliss on March 27th. We had a great time. Service was awesome everywhere we went. The ship was about half full. We were in cabin 10918 aft cabin. Very large with a large balcony. I wish there was more storage in the bathroom.
Specialty dining we did Le Bistro, Ocean Blue, Cagneys, and food Republic. Food republic is known for sushi but they have lots of other vegan and ...
This was our 51st cruise and our first on Norwegian. Started cruising in the 90's and never heard anything good or anyone recommend Norwegian. I'll set the record straight at least for our cruise in the Haven. This cruise exceeded our expectations. Our recent cruises (all were in suites) were on Celebrity Millennium (Aug 2022), Ovation of the Seas (Sept 2022) and Allure of the Seas (Oct 2022). ...
After a very lengthy hiatus, we decided to consider cruising again. First we narrowed down a destination and time and then researched online and compared options. Our decision finally came down to the recommendation of trusted friends who had cruised on Norwegian ships a number of times in recent years. Happy to report we were not disappointed with a single thing on our Mexican Riviera cruise on ...
17th cruise, 12th on Norwegian, 2nd on the Bliss. My wife and I enjoy cruising to exotic destinations but decided to make a last minute booking on the Bliss to escape the cold and rainy weather of the Pacific Northwest. We previously sailed on the Bliss to Alaska and I thought very highly of the ship and its crew.
Things I liked on this sailing: The crew was friendly and for the most part went ...
This was our 29th cruise, with cruising on 6 different lines. We booked this cruise because we had already booked the Princess Majestic the week before. That cruise was to be a Love Boat cruise with the crew of the show to be on the ship. They canceled one month before the cruise. Back to the Bliss, we arrived at the ship early as we stayed at a hotel the night before. We mostly book an inside ...