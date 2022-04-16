Review for Majestic Princess to Pacific Coastal

This is part 2 of a back-to-back cruise beginning last week on the California Coastal. This second part we went to San Diego first and it was a very nice day there. We have family so were able to visit with them before returning to ship to hang out. After that was a cold and rougher day at sea before arriving in San Francisco. San Francisco's itinerary was shortened from when we booked the ...