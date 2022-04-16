  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Princess Majestic Princess Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
609 reviews
1 Award
Fountain pool
This is the medallion on the right. It tracks you and let you into your room. We attached it to a bracelet but they give you a free lanyard. There are other options that are available on the cruise or you can buy options on eBay or Etsy if you’d like some thing more stylish. I just used a simple bangle bracelet that opened. And clipped the medallion to my bangle
Alfredo’s!
SeaWalk deck 16
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
609 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Very Nice Ship
"If you don't order lobster, Crown Grill would be a good choice as well.The other two speciality restaurants were very, very good...."Read More
cookieforme avatar

cookieforme

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 609 Princess Majestic Princess Cruise Reviews

Excellent service and a perfect vacation!

Review for Majestic Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
atopsheff
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

We chose this cruise as the best way to see the hidden parts of Alaska. What we didn't know was that we were in for a real treat with exceptional weather, a fabulous crew and fantastic captain! Would chose this cruise with the same staff/crew time and time again! As a first time cruiser I wasn't sure what to expect, but this journey was life-changing! The ports were quaint and the excursions ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Are you kidding me?

Review for Majestic Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
Tony Romano
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Alaska was the only state I hadn’t visited so a cruise there made sense. What a cruise! Vancouver to Whittier with stops in Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway. Too bad they wouldn’t let me rate this six stars. Everyone on Princess staff was so nice, polite and positive. We continued the land portion going on to Denali, Mount McKinley lodge and Anchorage. Their logistics are un beatable. Our bags were ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

West Coast Adventure

Review for Majestic Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
CalCruiser93036
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This is part 2 of a back-to-back cruise beginning last week on the California Coastal. This second part we went to San Diego first and it was a very nice day there. We have family so were able to visit with them before returning to ship to hang out. After that was a cold and rougher day at sea before arriving in San Francisco. San Francisco's itinerary was shortened from when we booked the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Great to be back on Princess

Review for Majestic Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Freeperson
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had a wonderful time aboard Majestic Princess. We were a little worried after reading so many negative reviews, but we're happy to report that the Princess folks are still doing a great job. The ship was spotlessly clean and the crew was constantly sanitizing and cleaning. There were only 1,800 passengers on board so venues were never crowded. The crew was thrilled to be back at work ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Beautiful California Coastal

Review for Majestic Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
CalCruiser93036
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was a cruise to celebrate my birthday. It was a week of lovely weather and beautiful views as we cruised the California Coast. One of the highlights was cruising in under the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. That is a magnificent sight, especially at 5:30 in the morning when everything is lit up. Then you get to enjoy the San Francisco city skyline and all it's lights as ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Best Bar Staff Ever!

Review for Majestic Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
cruisingmamajo
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise to enjoy some fun in the sun along the California Coast. The ship is beautiful and the service staff were excellent - friendly, efficient and professional. The crew that made the biggest hit were the exceptional bar manager (Eduard) and his bar staff. We got to know the bartenders working all over the ship. They were fun and entertaining and made a great drink! We had the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Awesome Coastal Cruise

Review for Majestic Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
GoGoGoJo
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We took this California coastal cruise as a family gathering. My portion of the family lives in Orange County; so getting to the port was a simple 25 minute drive. For what we paid for the screws and the value we received, I thought it was a great deal. The ports were fun, energized and lovely - Even if you didn’t get off the ship. We didn’t have very many shore excursion options but that was OK ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Our First Medallion Cruise had Surprises

Review for Majestic Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
F23Pilot
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

This Pacific Coastal cruise was cancelled twice by Princess on us because of Covid. So we REALLY looked forward to sailing. I had bought two adjoining balcony cabins as my daughter and granddaughter had never cruised before and my granddaughter was turning 21 on the cruise. Her college Spring Break fit the cruise schedule. Arriving at our staterooms our attendant asked if we wanted the balcony ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Great, beautiful ship

Review for Majestic Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Mimi is cruising
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This is the second time we've cruised on the Majestic since the re-start after Covid shutdown. The Majestic is one of the newer ships and has a different layout which we thought was very nice---especially the Hollywood Conservatory at the front of the ship. The staff was helpful and courteous despite staffing shortages industry-wide. The food and service were very good---there were only a couple ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony (obstructed view)

Some Fun, but just OK otherwise..

Review for Majestic Princess to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
Kruvolo
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Pros: Friendly and attentive staff Nice pool area with nightly light show All bars were great with very short wait times When the app worked (I said when), our drink and food orders came fairly quickly Nightly shows were good. Comedy show was the BEST! Cons: Medallion App - from the beginning of purchasing our cruise, to the end of the cruise, the App had LOTS of ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Find a Majestic Princess Cruise from $188

Other Princess Ship Cruise Reviews
Royal Princess Cruise Reviews
Royal Princess Cruise Reviews
Caribbean Princess Cruise Reviews
Sapphire Princess Cruise Reviews
Sky Princess Cruise Reviews
Crown Princess Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.