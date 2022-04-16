"No self-serve, of course, there was only one choice of protein, changed most days, but most frequently red meat.Noodle bar, a brilliant addition to the cruise experience, was understaffed with only one very surly and unresponsive man...."Read More
We chose this cruise as the best way to see the hidden parts of Alaska. What we didn't know was that we were in for a real treat with exceptional weather, a fabulous crew and fantastic captain! Would chose this cruise with the same staff/crew time and time again!
As a first time cruiser I wasn't sure what to expect, but this journey was life-changing! The ports were quaint and the excursions ...
Alaska was the only state I hadn’t visited so a cruise there made sense. What a cruise! Vancouver to Whittier with stops in Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway. Too bad they wouldn’t let me rate this six stars. Everyone on Princess staff was so nice, polite and positive. We continued the land portion going on to Denali, Mount McKinley lodge and Anchorage. Their logistics are un beatable. Our bags were ...
We had a wonderful time aboard Majestic Princess. We were a little worried after reading so many negative reviews, but we're happy to report that the Princess folks are still doing a great job. The ship was spotlessly clean and the crew was constantly sanitizing and cleaning. There were only 1,800 passengers on board so venues were never crowded. The crew was thrilled to be back at work ...
This is part 2 of a back-to-back cruise beginning last week on the California Coastal. This second part we went to San Diego first and it was a very nice day there. We have family so were able to visit with them before returning to ship to hang out. After that was a cold and rougher day at sea before arriving in San Francisco. San Francisco's itinerary was shortened from when we booked the ...
This was a cruise to celebrate my birthday. It was a week of lovely weather and beautiful views as we cruised the California Coast. One of the highlights was cruising in under the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. That is a magnificent sight, especially at 5:30 in the morning when everything is lit up. Then you get to enjoy the San Francisco city skyline and all it's lights as ...
We chose this cruise to enjoy some fun in the sun along the California Coast. The ship is beautiful and the service staff were excellent - friendly, efficient and professional. The crew that made the biggest hit were the exceptional bar manager (Eduard) and his bar staff. We got to know the bartenders working all over the ship. They were fun and entertaining and made a great drink! We had the ...
This Pacific Coastal cruise was cancelled twice by Princess on us because of Covid. So we REALLY looked forward to sailing. I had bought two adjoining balcony cabins as my daughter and granddaughter had never cruised before and my granddaughter was turning 21 on the cruise. Her college Spring Break fit the cruise schedule. Arriving at our staterooms our attendant asked if we wanted the balcony ...
We took this California coastal cruise as a family gathering. My portion of the family lives in Orange County; so getting to the port was a simple 25 minute drive. For what we paid for the screws and the value we received, I thought it was a great deal. The ports were fun, energized and lovely - Even if you didn’t get off the ship. We didn’t have very many shore excursion options but that was OK ...
This is the second time we've cruised on the Majestic since the re-start after Covid shutdown. The Majestic is one of the newer ships and has a different layout which we thought was very nice---especially the Hollywood Conservatory at the front of the ship. The staff was helpful and courteous despite staffing shortages industry-wide. The food and service were very good---there were only a couple ...
Pros:
Friendly and attentive staff
Nice pool area with nightly light show
All bars were great with very short wait times
When the app worked (I said when), our drink and food orders came fairly quickly
Nightly shows were good. Comedy show was the BEST!
Cons:
Medallion App - from the beginning of purchasing our cruise, to the end of the cruise, the App had LOTS of ...