“I’m sorry to tell you, but you tested positive for Covid.” Not the words you are supposed to hear when relying on Viking’s “Cruise With Confidence”. But think about it, if you test 125 fully vaccinated and boosted people every day while Covid is raging and the 125 people are “exploring the world with curiosity” some of them are going to get Covid. And we weren’t the first on our boat, the ...
We booked this cruise and my sister and brother-in-law joined us. They were returning to Europe for the first time since their marriage in Germany back in 1967. Had a wonderful time in Amsterdam (two night pre extension) walking around the city. Hotel Okura was pleasant but quite a walk to the museum area. Breakfast buffet was nice buy very pricey. Evening meals were taken at restaurants in the ...
This was our first river cruise and this cruise was exceptional. It was a great way to see the countryside as well as an opportunity to visit several different places. Viking was top notch from the time we arrived at the airport until we checked in at the airport to return home. We have never experienced a company which was as prompt as Viking was. My husband was relieved to see a Viking ...
Over the years many of our friends have taken Viking River Cruises and spoke very highly of them. So when we were finally able to take a River Cruise, we went with Viking. We choose the Grand European Cruise because it included stops and tours of many cities that were on our travel "Bucket List". Viking did not disappoint - our cruise was outstanding from arrival to departure.
We were ...
I travelled with two friends after my recent retirement. After making all arrangements I broke my ankle in April. So I went in cruise in a boot. Not optimal but I made it work. I only had to cancel one excursion. I can’t say enough about the entire staff. They were excellent, pleasant, informative, helpful, always cheerful and made sure if our comfort. Rooms were kept up. Food was excellent and ...
This was our first river cruise where the service with Viking proved to be so outstanding that it is difficult to imagine how it could be improved. We traveled from the UK by Eurostar, such an easy way to travel to Amsterdam, delighted to find the ship only a couple of minutes walk from the Central Station. The quality of the food was excellent, wine provided, served by helpful and polite and ...
Anniversary We we did Budapest to Amsterdam sept 13 sailing with extensions in Prauge and Amsterdam. Long bus from Prauge to Budapest. Got on Viking Modi, embarkation was easy except after numerous times tellng them it was an anniversary cruise not birthday and date correction. We immediately had to travel upstream due to low water then bus back to Budapest to tour. The crew including barstaff ...
This is a review of the Grand European Tour from Budapest to Amsterdam from the 1st to the 15th of October. We also did the 3 night pre tour in Prague and the post 2 night in Amsterdam.We have travelled the world extensively, but his was our first River Cruise and I did a lot of research on the various company's before booking. We chose Viking because they touted to be the original and the best, ...
This cruise was well worth it. This was our first time doing a river boat cruise and we expected the shore excursions to be so-so. Turns out they were of extremely high calibre and the guides were absolutely outstanding. The staff were very friendly and always willing to help. The only reason I gave an overall rating of 4 as opposed to 5 is due to the fact that the dining seating arrangements are ...
Heard great things about Viking river cruise. Viking supposedly rated the best which would justify the huge cost. This was to have been the vacation of a lifetime and a celebration of our 44th wedding anniversary. It didn't come close.
First, the good things: Food was excellent with a lot of variety. Ship was kept extremely clean. Modi crew was excellent - Skirnir crew was bad. Viking ...