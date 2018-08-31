  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Coral Expeditions Coral Discoverer Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
39 reviews
Home for 7 nights
The ship's tender Xplorer approaches the ship after visiting the seabir
King's Cascade Prince Regent River
A couple of sleepy saltwater crocs giving us all a photo opportunity near K
Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
39 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
10 out of 10….Ten nights of Australian made memories.
"Meal times were a highlight.Two to three menu options per meal were on offer with a selection of beverages also available...."Read More
RustyGypsie avatar

RustyGypsie

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

1-10 of 39 Coral Expeditions Coral Discoverer Cruise Reviews

Covid on board

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Alfiewaz
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My husband and I tested positive for covid while on the ship and were locked in our cabin for a whole 7 days. The cabin was less then acceptable in terms of confort. Basic necessities like a kettle or a bar fridge for cold water were not available in the cabin. Also, basic entertainment like a TV was non existant. The only 2 seater couch in the room Was stained and dirty. The meals were ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

We regret very much that the guest had to be quarantined due to testing positive onboard. While we understand the guest disappointment, rest assured no one is ‘locked in’. However, we request...

Sail Date: May 2022

10 out of 10….Ten nights of Australian made memories.

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
RustyGypsie
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Our cruise on the Coral Discoverer from Broome to Darwin was a truely amazing experience. The waters were calm with spectacular scenery, every day brought a new favourite destination. The Expedition team were knowledgeable & personable, meaning the excursions were fun & interesting. Passengers of different ages & fitness levels were catered for so no one felt left out & everyone felt ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thanks for the wonderful feedback and we are glad you enjoyed the voyage. The Kimberley is a spectacular place and holds a special place in our hearts. We will share your feedback with the...

Sail Date: September 2021

Magnificent Kimberly Cruise

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
happytymz
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Just completed compiling our Photo Album for the just completed Kimberly Cruise. Such great memories. This was a double birthday cruise for my wife and I, and we were not disappointed. Because of Covid and the inability of passengers to make the trip to Darwin, we were blessed with sharing the cruise with only 32 other passengers on a 72 passenger vessel. We were very spoilt Captain ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thanks for the wonderful feedback and we are glad you enjoyed the voyage. The Kimberley is a spectacular place and holds a special place in our hearts. We will share your feedback with the...

Sail Date: September 2021

Disappointing Service

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
amp-qld
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise visited the Outer Great Barrier Reef, which isn't an easy area to reach. Being a very small ship, the cost was pretty high compared to the larger ships we usually cruise on. Southern lockdowns meant that the ship was less than half full (just 33 passengers). A major factor which was outside Coral's control was that we had rough weather which meant we couldn't visit Cooktown (we flew ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you for your feedback, we value it greatly. This has been shared with our hospitality and expedition team management as part of our continuous improvement process. We look forward to...

Sail Date: March 2021

Immersive snorkelling and diving on the Great Barrier Reef

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Swacgo
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Great 7 days on the Barrier Reef. 50 passengers only. Crew were superb and ship (more like a yacht) modern and well maintained. Plenty of options for excursions (morning and afternoon) followed by a 3 course dinner with wine included. Company practices Covid Safe procedures with everyone including crew requiring a negative test result before boarding and regular temperature checks during the ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you for the review of your Outerknown Adventures on the Great Barrier Reef voyage with us. We are very glad that you enjoyed the yacht-like vessel Coral Discoverer, our sailSAFE...

Sail Date: December 2020

Coral Expeditions Great Barrier Reef & Coral Sea Expedition

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Happy travelling
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We went on the recent Coral Expeditions Great Barrier Reef & Coral Sea Expedition cruise out of Cairns and were highly impressed with it. This was Coral Expeditions first voyage since March. Our main aim was to get out snorkelling on the reef and the trip provided plenty of opportunities on amazing reefs. The passengers were a blend of ages. The cruise had something for everyone, whether ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Glad to hear you enjoyed the beautiful Great Barrier Reef just as much as we do! Thank you for your amazing review, and for choosing Coral Expeditions to do your first ever cruise with! We...

Sail Date: October 2020

Broome to Cairns Scenery and Art

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
jillyf
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was Broome to Darwin, then Darwin to Cairns, two very different cruises. Broome to Darwin was more about scenery, birds, geology, nature and seeing "outback" Australia. There were only 38 passengers on the 72 passenger ship. Broome to Cairns included some of this but concentrated on indigenous communities and their art. The ship had 68 passengers on this leg. We enjoyed both parts ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you for the fantastically detailed review. What an experience exploring the Kimberley, as well as Cape York, Arnhem Land & Torres Strait! We agree, the spectacular scenery of the...

Sail Date: September 2019

Amazing

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Dianpatjohnmarch
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We did the most amazing cruise from Broome W.A. to Darwin N.T. 10 night/ 11 days in the most awesome part of the world. There were only 45 passengers on board and the crew were amazing. The excursions which were twice a day were interesting and the guides were amazing in their information about the areas we visited. The scenery and areas in the Kimberley was so amazing and quiet. Heaps of ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you for your wonderful review. Your right, the Kimberley is the most awesome part of the world! Glad to hear you enjoyed the beautiful Kimberley region just as much as we do, and that...

Sail Date: August 2019

Explore remote wilderness area of Tasmania in comfort.

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Mike1949
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

In February we enjoyed a fabulous 7-night Tasmanian cruise out of Hobart. It was our third cruise on the Coral Discoverer and it was great to see that the crew keep her in tip top condition. There were quite a few familiar faces in the crew, and all are friendly and welcoming. The cruise documentation states that the itinerary is flexible and will vary according to weather and sea conditions. ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you for such an exceptional review! Glad to hear your 7 Night Expedition of Tasmania was so fabulous, despite the change of itinerary due to the devastating bush fires of the area. We...

Sail Date: February 2019

Fabulous Kimberley Cruise

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Flower46
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We thoroughly enjoyed Coral Discoverer and the trip from Darwin to Broome. The whole team were very professional and as we said to the Captain on our departure in Broome the culture of the ship was exemplary – nothing was too much trouble and all went out of their way to make our trip memorable. The itinerary was ‘adjusted’ to take account of tides and weather and while we did not see some of ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Other Coral Expeditions Ship Cruise Reviews
Coral Adventurer Cruise Reviews
Coral Expeditions I Cruise Reviews
Coral Expeditions II Cruise Reviews
Coral Geographer Cruise Reviews
