My husband and I tested positive for covid while on the ship and were locked in our cabin for a whole 7 days. The cabin was less then acceptable in terms of confort. Basic necessities like a kettle or a bar fridge for cold water were not available in the cabin. Also, basic entertainment like a TV was non existant.
The only 2 seater couch in the room
Was stained and dirty.
The meals were ...
Our cruise on the Coral Discoverer from Broome to Darwin was a truely amazing experience.
The waters were calm with spectacular scenery, every day brought a new favourite destination. The Expedition team were knowledgeable & personable, meaning the excursions were fun & interesting. Passengers of different ages & fitness levels were catered for so no one felt left out & everyone felt ...
Just completed compiling our Photo Album for the just completed Kimberly Cruise. Such great memories.
This was a double birthday cruise for my wife and I, and we were not disappointed.
Because of Covid and the inability of passengers to make the trip to Darwin, we were blessed with sharing the cruise with only 32 other passengers on a 72 passenger vessel. We were very spoilt
Captain ...
This cruise visited the Outer Great Barrier Reef, which isn't an easy area to reach. Being a very small ship, the cost was pretty high compared to the larger ships we usually cruise on. Southern lockdowns meant that the ship was less than half full (just 33 passengers). A major factor which was outside Coral's control was that we had rough weather which meant we couldn't visit Cooktown (we flew ...
Great 7 days on the Barrier Reef. 50 passengers only. Crew were superb and ship (more like a yacht) modern and well maintained. Plenty of options for excursions (morning and afternoon) followed by a 3 course dinner with wine included. Company practices Covid Safe procedures with everyone including crew requiring a negative test result before boarding and regular temperature checks during the ...
We went on the recent Coral Expeditions Great Barrier Reef & Coral Sea Expedition cruise out of Cairns and were highly impressed with it. This was Coral Expeditions first voyage since March.
Our main aim was to get out snorkelling on the reef and the trip provided plenty of opportunities on amazing reefs. The passengers were a blend of ages. The cruise had something for everyone, whether ...
This was Broome to Darwin, then Darwin to Cairns, two very different cruises.
Broome to Darwin was more about scenery, birds, geology, nature and seeing "outback" Australia. There were only 38 passengers on the 72 passenger ship.
Broome to Cairns included some of this but concentrated on indigenous communities and their art. The ship had 68 passengers on this leg.
We enjoyed both parts ...
We did the most amazing cruise from Broome W.A. to Darwin N.T. 10 night/ 11 days in the most awesome part of the world. There were only 45 passengers on board and the crew were amazing. The excursions which were twice a day were interesting and the guides were amazing in their information about the areas we visited. The scenery and areas in the Kimberley was so amazing and quiet. Heaps of ...
In February we enjoyed a fabulous 7-night Tasmanian cruise out of Hobart. It was our third cruise on the Coral Discoverer and it was great to see that the crew keep her in tip top condition. There were quite a few familiar faces in the crew, and all are friendly and welcoming.
The cruise documentation states that the itinerary is flexible and will vary according to weather and sea conditions. ...
We thoroughly enjoyed Coral Discoverer and the trip from Darwin to Broome. The whole team were very professional and as we said to the Captain on our departure in Broome the culture of the ship was exemplary – nothing was too much trouble and all went out of their way to make our trip memorable.
The itinerary was ‘adjusted’ to take account of tides and weather and while we did not see some of ...