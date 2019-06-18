"We arrived in Berlin a two days early which allowed us to explore the city on our own before joining the Viking tours an heading out to join the ship.Our ship was not fully booked and day tours fit easily in two of Viking’s busses...."Read More
We wanted to visit Berlin for the first time and revisit Prague again after many years. The Viking Astrild is one of the smaller ships in the fleet. Our ship was not fully booked and day tours fit easily in two of Viking’s busses. We were able to meet most of our fellow travelers on the short five days on the river aboard the Astrild. The Elbe is a relatively small river with mostly farm lands an ...
Chose this cruise because we had never travelled to East Germany before and wanted to see some of the cities of historical significance. Also, had never been to Berlin and were interested in seeing it. Dresden, Potsdam, Meissen, Wittenberg were also fascinating! Our local guides were always knowledgeable and added much to the stops. There was minimum time spent on buses traveling to sites and ...
We chose this cruise because it was affordable with free air and the destinations were of interest to us. We were not disappointed with anything. Our cruise director, captain, all other staff and especially our food director strived to meet our every need. We were treated with respect and felt very well taken care of.
I had dietary requirements and our food director seemed to go out of his way ...
We have been on other river cruises with other vendors. We heard that Viking was the best and wanted to see Berlin and Poland so we thought we would give Viking a try. We agree it's the best although also the most expensive. The service and accommodations were the best. Our tour director and ship director were extremely organized, helpful and had a great sense of humor. We have already booked ...
This was our second Viking cruise. Our first was the Grand European which was 21 days including extra days in Amsterdam and Budapest. We really like the cruise portion of this trip. The changing hotels got old quickly but we understood up from that we would be moving around. We like not having to pack up our bags every day and get up early to have them out in the hotel hall.
The ship was ...
The Elbe River cruise was originally intended to use one boat for the entire trip. But, about two weeks from embarkation we were advised by Viking that the water level of the river was too low and we may have to do some of the trip via bus and use two different boats.
When we arrived at the hotel and had our first group meeting with Simon, the Cruise Director, he advised us that not only was ...
This was our first cruise ever and we chose a river cruise because of the smaller number of people on the cruise. Unfortunately, the water was too low for the cruise to occur. However the staff did their best to take us by bus to all of our destinations. Also added several additional experiences to make up for the loss of cruising. All in all, the experience was good but my average rating is based ...
I chose this cruise as my great grandparents came from Saxony and I wanted to view the lay of the land from the water by cruising down the Elbe. Unfortunately drought and the resulting low water levels did not allow for cruising and we were bused from site to site while overnighting on the riverboats. Naturally this was extremely disappointing to us, but when life gives you lemons then you make ...
we chose the cruise as we had not been on the Elbe River. We knew that there had been problems with low water in 2018 but we thought July would be okay, but it was not. A week before the cruise we were told that we would board another cruise boat & be bused to another one down river for the remainder of our tour. We could have cancelled the tour but decided to go with it anyway. There were ...
This was our tenth Viking trip and one of our best if not the best. We chose this trip because we had not been to central Germany, including Berlin, and it afforded us a post cruse extension to Poland.
The shore excursions were terrific. One of the guests opined that the trip was equal to a graduate history class and I agree. The on ship activities were great as well the dining and beverages. ...