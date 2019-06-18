  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Astrild Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
100 reviews
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
100 reviews
Featured Review
Short River cruise with excellent city tours
"We arrived in Berlin a two days early which allowed us to explore the city on our own before joining the Viking tours an heading out to join the ship.Our ship was not fully booked and day tours fit easily in two of Viking's busses...."
CaptnHank avatar

CaptnHank

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

1-10 of 100 Viking Astrild Cruise Reviews

Short River cruise with excellent city tours

Review for Viking Astrild to Europe - All

User Avatar
CaptnHank
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to visit Berlin for the first time and revisit Prague again after many years. The Viking Astrild is one of the smaller ships in the fleet. Our ship was not fully booked and day tours fit easily in two of Viking’s busses. We were able to meet most of our fellow travelers on the short five days on the river aboard the Astrild. The Elbe is a relatively small river with mostly farm lands an ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Lovely cruise with excellent crew

Review for Viking Astrild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Kirbycamelot
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Chose this cruise because we had never travelled to East Germany before and wanted to see some of the cities of historical significance. Also, had never been to Berlin and were interested in seeing it. Dresden, Potsdam, Meissen, Wittenberg were also fascinating! Our local guides were always knowledgeable and added much to the stops. There was minimum time spent on buses traveling to sites and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

The staff paid attention to every detail to make our trip an excellent adventure

Review for Viking Astrild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Cruiser from Alabama
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because it was affordable with free air and the destinations were of interest to us. We were not disappointed with anything. Our cruise director, captain, all other staff and especially our food director strived to meet our every need. We were treated with respect and felt very well taken care of. I had dietary requirements and our food director seemed to go out of his way ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

Elbe River Cruise with Poland

Review for Viking Astrild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
penguinfan87
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We have been on other river cruises with other vendors. We heard that Viking was the best and wanted to see Berlin and Poland so we thought we would give Viking a try. We agree it's the best although also the most expensive. The service and accommodations were the best. Our tour director and ship director were extremely organized, helpful and had a great sense of humor. We have already booked ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

We love Viking Cruises

Review for Viking Astrild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
don9290
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our second Viking cruise. Our first was the Grand European which was 21 days including extra days in Amsterdam and Budapest. We really like the cruise portion of this trip. The changing hotels got old quickly but we understood up from that we would be moving around. We like not having to pack up our bags every day and get up early to have them out in the hotel hall. The ship was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

One Surprise After Another

Review for Viking Astrild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
kegmeister
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The Elbe River cruise was originally intended to use one boat for the entire trip. But, about two weeks from embarkation we were advised by Viking that the water level of the river was too low and we may have to do some of the trip via bus and use two different boats. When we arrived at the hotel and had our first group meeting with Simon, the Cruise Director, he advised us that not only was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Standard Outside Stateroom

Elbe river cruise

Review for Viking Astrild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Dcohenuky
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was our first cruise ever and we chose a river cruise because of the smaller number of people on the cruise. Unfortunately, the water was too low for the cruise to occur. However the staff did their best to take us by bus to all of our destinations. Also added several additional experiences to make up for the loss of cruising. All in all, the experience was good but my average rating is based ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Low water levels on the Elbe turned the ASTRILD & BEYLA into floating hotels

Review for Viking Astrild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Little Toot2
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this cruise as my great grandparents came from Saxony and I wanted to view the lay of the land from the water by cruising down the Elbe. Unfortunately drought and the resulting low water levels did not allow for cruising and we were bused from site to site while overnighting on the riverboats. Naturally this was extremely disappointing to us, but when life gives you lemons then you make ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

A Cruise Boat that did Not Move

Review for Viking Astrild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Jerry of San Francisco
10+ Cruises

we chose the cruise as we had not been on the Elbe River. We knew that there had been problems with low water in 2018 but we thought July would be okay, but it was not. A week before the cruise we were told that we would board another cruise boat & be bused to another one down river for the remainder of our tour. We could have cancelled the tour but decided to go with it anyway. There were ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Great Trip - Thank You Viking

Review for Viking Astrild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
BillCarlsbad
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our tenth Viking trip and one of our best if not the best. We chose this trip because we had not been to central Germany, including Berlin, and it afforded us a post cruse extension to Poland. The shore excursions were terrific. One of the guests opined that the trip was equal to a graduate history class and I agree. The on ship activities were great as well the dining and beverages. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

Find a Viking Astrild Cruise

