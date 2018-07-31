  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Viking Beyla Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
98 reviews
Dresden
German Night on the ship
My birthday surprise from the crew
On deck cruising the Elbe
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
98 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Elegant Elbe with a fantastic Captain, Hotel Manager, Program Director, and of course… Chef Galin
"I mentioned one day that it was going to be our 45th anniversary and asked if they could bring out a small cake after dinner on that evening, as a surprise for my wife.The program director Kalin was always on the ball and foot great care of us during our time with him...."Read More
KFunk avatar

KFunk

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 98 Viking Beyla Cruise Reviews

Best Viking experience by far!

Review for Viking Beyla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
RPapaMarshall
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We were looking for something a bit different from the normal European rivers and the Elbe looked interesting. On the surface it's a typical Viking river cruise - great food, top flight staff, comfortable up to date ship, excellent shore excursions lead by knowledgable and personable guides. But there was something extra on this ship (beyond the best Cruise Director in the industry and the waiter ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Elegant Elbe with a fantastic Captain, Hotel Manager, Program Director, and of course… Chef Galin

Review for Viking Beyla to Europe - All

User Avatar
KFunk
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was a newer offering and the ports and stops included places we had not been to before. The entire crew worked to make the voyage wonderful! I do not recall the hotel manager’s name, but he made every gathering fun and funny. What a great sense of humor. The program director Kalin was always on the ball and foot great care of us during our time with him. Chef Galin (and Kalin) is from ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Standard Outside Stateroom

Pandemic Perfection

Review for Viking Beyla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Ulysses4now
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our second Viking river cruise. Previously we've done all the big cruise liners, Carnaval (Alaska), royal Carib (med), Norwegian (Hawaii), Celebrity (Australia/New Zealand) and Princess (Panama Canal). After our first Viking river cruise, we decided we found our vacation home. The first one, the Danube, was so perfect, we had to go again. After our second, we already booked our third ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Viking Gave Me the Worst Cruise Out of My 36 Cruises

Review for Viking Beyla to Europe - All

User Avatar
Roadwatcher
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Viking touts it's luxury and wonderful excursions.I just returned from the worse cruise experience of my life and I blame it on Viking River Cruises. Viking is not the image they advertise! Their website didn't work for months before my cruise. It took an hour to get through the phones. My flight back -which Viking arranged - was canceled and they never informed me (Luckily I looked ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

Your detailed feedback is appreciated, Roadwatcher. While itinerary deviation is sometimes necessary, it's disappointing to learn the efforts made to minimize the impact of these changes on...

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

River cruising on the Elbe

Review for Viking Beyla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Travelling Canadian
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My friend and I take a yearly trip and chose to travel on the lesser known Elbe River to see cities in the former East Germany. Viking is the only cruise line that offers cruises on this narrow and shallow river . As a result the boats are smaller , yet have the same Viking high standard . Viking offers daily excursions which were excellent. In Dresden we chose to attend the evening concert ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

"Elegant Elbe" gives fascinating view of former East Germany

Review for Viking Beyla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Andy_Ottawa
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Itinerary (2 days in Berlin, 5 day cruise including Wittenburg, Meissen and Dresden, 2 days Prague) appealed to us and didn't disappoint. Viking's cruise environment is (for us) a good mix of levity, entertainment and enrichment led by excellent program director Rik and enhanced by unadvertised extras such as an evening walk in Torgau, a lacemaking demo (and chance to try), a talk from a local ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

Beautiful Interesting Ports

Review for Viking Beyla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Traveler in Kansas City
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Viking went above & beyond to provide exceptional service & experience even though Elbe River was too low to sail on for entire cruise! Hotel stay in Berlin was excellent seeing very historical sights. All of the ports along the Elbe River were beautiful with friendly locals. Prague was amazing & a must see on any trip to Europe. The Viking staff provided exceptional service during entire cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Standard Outside Stateroom

Elegant Elbe River Cruise

Review for Viking Beyla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
sammydog16
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because my wife's family is from Germany and we've visited the western side already and wanted to see the Easter portion. Also we heard so much about Prague and that topped it off. Started in Prague for several nights and found the city as beautiful as our favorite, Paris. People so friendly! The hotel we stayed in was total luxury! We toured on our own from info gotten ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

Elegant Elbe was Wonderful

Review for Viking Beyla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
JohnEIreland
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Overall, we had a fantastic time. We chose this cruise initially because it included Berlin which had been on our bucket list for a few years - and it seemed overall like a great value (free air/all inclusive, etc.). We were more than a little reluctant because we had a poor experience on a large cruise ship and vowed we would never take another cruise. Even though we weren't able to actually ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Elbe River shy of water and modifications were made; no cruising :)

Review for Viking Beyla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
beyla
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because of interest in the history and evolvement these Eastern European countries; and a personal Polish ancestral history. We were very impressed with a previous Viking sailing and felt positive about booking with Viking once again. The modern baby longship was beautiful; the crews at both stationary ports were awesome; the local guides,Heike, Jana and Nandor were ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Standard Outside Stateroom

Find a Viking Beyla Cruise

Other Viking River Ship Cruise Reviews
Viking Ingvi Cruise Reviews
Viking Ingvi Cruise Reviews
Viking Egil Cruise Reviews
Viking Vidar Cruise Reviews
Viking Tir Cruise Reviews
Viking Einar Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.