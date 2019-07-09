Review for Viking Gefjon to Europe - River Cruise

Because of Covid, this was the 3rd time we scheduled this cruise. We were elated to be able to travel with Viking again. Because the 1st cruise was cancelled, we were given the option to get our money back or accept a 25% voucher if we rescheduled for a later date, which is what we decided to do. It was a generous offer and we never regretted it. The additional funds allowed us to travel to ...