We choose this cruise due to friends' recommendations. We were so very impressed with the service, arrangements, and how well Viking managed the cruise. Flying into a foreign country where you do not know the language can cause anxiety, but a Viking representative was right there at baggage claim to help us with the entire process. All "issues" during the cruise, such as COVID testing and ship ...
Because of Covid, this was the 3rd time we scheduled this cruise. We were elated to be able to travel with Viking again. Because the 1st cruise was cancelled, we were given the option to get our money back or accept a 25% voucher if we rescheduled for a later date, which is what we decided to do. It was a generous offer and we never regretted it. The additional funds allowed us to travel to ...
Friends advised us that this was a great trip. We found the crew extremely attentive. Food was delightful, particularly the soups and pastries. Breakfasts were very good. We thoroughly enjoyed the variety of wines. Included excursions were more than adequate for our needs. The lounge staff were wonderful and the selections were great. We met what will be forever friends on the trip and have ...
We tried to take a river cruise in the summer of 2021 after several of our planned trips were cancelled. I really didn't believe until the last minute that this cruise would be a "go" due to Covid. Luckily Hungary just allowed Americans to enter the country for a cruise. Our trip ended in the Netherlands just before that country closed its doors to Americans. We were really lucky.When we first ...
This was outstanding. Everything was first class all the way. Captain met us on the gang plank,with cocktails and snacks after one excursion. Chef gave us dinner recommendations nightly. When it was raining, the crew met us at the bus with umbrellas. Heated mirrors in the bathroom along with heated floors. Treats from ports that were known for special things. Cruise director carried our bags on ...
We chose this tour because we could travel through Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Hungary and Czech Republic. Viking Gefjon is a beautiful ship with an outstanding, attentive crew. Our cabin was always fresh and clean every day, dining was delightful with many delicious choices as well as meeting friendly travelers, entertainment was fun and engaging, and our ship director Terry was over the top ...
We have cruised quite a bit but never a river cruise and never before with Viking. Itinerary and coordination of whole trip in a hassle free fashion were huge pluses. Lack of extraneous nickel and dime charges for everything was a wonderful change from prior experiences. Viking reputation is well deserved. Quality of service and attention to detail was outstanding.
The entire Viking experience was amazing! I was enticed by the TV commercials and we did explore several options. But something kept bringing me back to Viking, and I certainly made a wise choice. Booking the trip was easy. I had support and guidance for every decision. The ship, the service, the organization, the staff, the food… I was not disappointed by anything! The experience, from start ...
We thought this was the perfect trip to help us celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary. Lots of interesting venues to discover. From the moment we arrived, we were treated like VIPs. Nothing was too much trouble for our hosts. The organisation was second to none and we could just relax and look forward to a memorable holiday. We loved the fact that each day there was a trip included in the ...
brochures and promo not accurate. We knew low bridges would restrict us from using the sun deck at time. But not for days on end. We knew at some ports of call we would be double and triple banked. It happened too many times to be comfortable. So don’t get a Balcony. All this information should be spelt out and told how many times it would happen. in the promo.
