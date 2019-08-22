  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Lofn Cruise Reviews

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
138 reviews
1 Award
The Cologne Cathedral from our room’s porthole.
Early morning on the river
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.9
Very Good
138 reviews
Filters

1-10 of 138 Viking Lofn Cruise Reviews

Grand European

Review for Viking Lofn to Europe - All

User Avatar
Louannshusband
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this tour because the itinerary appealed to us. The entire cruise far exceeded our expectations. We give superlative reviews to the accommodations, the food and the excursions. Viking’s attention to the fine details is to be commended. We felt quite pampered during the entire trip. The cost of the tour may be more than the average cruise, but then, this was definitely not your average ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Intriguing part of the world, well presented

Review for Viking Lofn to Europe - All

User Avatar
herbison
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I knew much less about Eastern Europe than places like Vienna, Paris, and London. Viking found interesting things to show and I learned a great deal about these countries. Lots of opportunities to sample local cuisine and meet local people. If I could only do one cruise in my lifetime, it would be the Rhine, but since I've already done that, I'm very glad I chose this one. It helps me ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Highly recommend Viking

Review for Viking Lofn to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Adventure Earth
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Viking excels in customer service. It's amazing how room stewards know my name and room number before I can remember. Food is (unfortunately) excellent. They offered different soups for lunch and dinner, and they were all fabulous. I've been on both ocean and river cruises, and I like how you have the opportunity to meet people a little easier on a river cruise. Dining tables are commonly set ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Great cruise but needs some improvement.

Review for Viking Lofn to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ura88
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

1) The agenda for the land excursions are less interesting compared to my river cruise to Normandy 4 months ago. For example, - Black Forest land excursion is a shopping tour that must be changed. We were driven for 2 hours to 3 shops selling merchandises. It was good that there was a hike up the waterfall (to save the day). It took another 2 hours drive to return to the ship. Recommend to ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

I’m now officially spoiled!

Review for Viking Lofn to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Ella tahoe
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was the first sailing after lockdown. I have always wanted to try river cruising since I first retired 10 years ago. Now there is no going back!. I am an experienced traveller and have taken many group tours. This was wonderful from beginning to end. You are picked up at the airport and taken to the ship. I had a French balcony room. It was beautiful, unfortunately my roommate would not ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Traveled with disabled person

We were treated like royalty… what an incredible trip!

Review for Viking Lofn to Europe - All

User Avatar
hrpn4u
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was the virgin voyage for the Lofn after the 2020 pandemic lockdown. The crew had to quarantine prior to our departure for 14 days. Getting into Hungary for our departure was touch and go (because of Covid), but Viking came through with necessary documents that allowed us to enter. I shouldn’t have worried… Breezing through customs with the Viking provided paperwork was easy-peasy and it ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Beautiful & historic

Review for Viking Lofn to Europe - All

User Avatar
Lynn Carol
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We have sailed with Viking previously, 2 ocean. We always wanted to do a river cruise. We were the 1st back for this particular itinerary. To say it was outstanding is an understatement. As always, service couldn't have been better, all precautions for health were taken, & then some.The ship has a sun deck equipped with tables and both sit up and lounge chairs. It also had a shuffleboard court and ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

We're delighted to learn that your river sailing exceeded expectations, Lynn, and appreciate you taking the time to detail your experience. We also thank you for taking the time to recognize...

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Trip of a Lifetime

Review for Viking Lofn to Europe - All

User Avatar
Gardenmom
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because we had been planning a river cruise for a fews years. Every time we booked one, my husband had an illness (a stroke for one thing) that prevented us from taking the trip. Last August we thought we would give it one more chance and since the international airfare was free and the late fall trips were on sale, we booked it and we were finally able to take this ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Wonderful all around experience

Review for Viking Lofn to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
jfabate
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

The accommodations were excellent. The suite layout was very comfortable with everything needed for a comfortable cruise. The dining was exceptional. A nice variety of offerings with an excellent staff. The ship was fairly new so all amenities were in great condition. The time spent at each stop was just about perfect. The excursions were interesting and easy to get to and from with all travel ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Wonderful Rhine Getaway Cruise

Review for Viking Lofn to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Blearn01
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The “Middle Rhine” is a beautiful cruise, spectacular scenery and wonderful shore excursions. Departed as soon as as we landed in Basal and missed exploring that city. Our second Viking cruise and both were fabulous. Viking does a great job of hiring great crew members that go out of their way to make your experience great. From Captain to Cabin Stewards, they were great. We enjoyed ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony Superior

Find a Viking Lofn Cruise from $1,999

