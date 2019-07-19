"Nuremburg, Germany: We took the included Nuremburg Tour, which started with a bus tour passed several historic sites including Hindenburg Field (site of Nazi rallies) and site of post-WW2 trials and then dropped us of at the Old Town for touring on your own.In the afternoon we took the optional Nuremburg trough History Tour, which involved a very interesting and detailed walking tour of Nuremburg Castle with tour ending in the old town...."Read More
Trip was absolutely amazing with pre-cruise excursion to Prague. We have taken aver 30 ocean cruises, but this was our first river cruise and Viking did not disappoint. Cruise was also referred to as the ABC (Another Big Castle/Church) Tour!
Our cause of stress was COVID testing, so I will discuss this first. Viking required us to have COVID test prior to boarding flight overseas. However, ...
The pace of a river cruise is sedate so that we had time to enjoy the countryside and fall colors as we sailed along. The city tour guides were enthusiastic and knowledgeable. The weather was also a bonus. It went from a light mist in Holland to sunny and warm for the rest of the trip. Our extension to Prague was a special highlight.
The small ship river cruise was new to us. We were ...
We took this cruise based on places it would stop and time year. We flew into our departure city Budapest three days early to sightsee the city. We stayed at the Hilton on Castle Hill so we were well acquainted with the hilly side of Budapest; so the Viking excursion was a recap of our previous sightseeing. Our embarkation went very smoothly, mainly due to arriving at a time when Viking buses were ...
We loved every moment of our time with Viking.
With our early arrival, we explored Budapest and found it a charming city with wonderful architecture. Our hotel was amazing. It was like a palace with its grand staircase and stained glass ceiling in the breakfast room. Absolutely beautiful.
While on board, we enjoyed the ship and it's activities. Our activities director was amazing. She ...
We decided to go with Viking at the recommendation of a friend and were so glad we did. Despite the initial cost being higher than other cruise lines, the value was in the included excursions (all of which were first rate), wi-if, and wine and beer at meals. The food was far superior to any other line, including Celebrity and RCL. We opted to upgrade our beverage package to include cocktails ...
the itinerary the 5 star food and service the knowledgeable crew all stops were well choosen
the food selections were special, like having a Michelin chef on board,couldnt wait for breakfast
the ship size just perfect with many opportunities to meet people.
very gracious wait staff with a smile every where you turn.the port stops were choosen with care.
the first and last stops were ...
This cruise was our first river cruise and was prompted by a special deal offered by Viking at the last minute. I noticed the difference between Viking and other ocean cruises we had been on right away. Just as I was about to say, "where do we go?" or "is this the right....?", a Viking representative arrived to guide us to luggage, transportation, the boat. And this level of service was ...
We have sailed with Viking previously, and like before, they didn't disappoint us. Viking pays particular attention to every detail. We were able to explore parts of Europe that we haven't visited before. The crew and staff were friendly and professional. The meals were exceptional, particularly the soups. We spoke to the chef telling him how good we thought the soups were. The chef smiled and ...
Friends that we had cruised with before invited us to go on the Grand European Cruise with them. There were 3 couples in our group. We had only cruised on the larger cruise ships before and thoroughly enjoyed the smaller ship with less people. The cabins were very well planned with lots of drawers, shelves and hanging space. The beds were very comfortable and I enjoyed a great night's sleep every ...
This cruise was a nightmare. Insufficient air conditioning in the room and on the excursion buses. They were not equipped to deal with the heat factor. I realize the weather is unpredictable; however, Viking should have been able to keep their passengers comfortable on the ship, as well as on the buses. There was virtually no entertainment. The balcony was unable to be used due to docking right ...