We just completed the two-week Grand European Tour River cruise on the Viking Modi which began in Amsterdam and ended in Budapest. The staff on the ship was wonderful – friendly and attentive. A glass blower came onto the ship and not only told us about glass blowing but showed us glass blowing. He is an interesting person and share stories from his life. We also learned about Bavaria from a local ...
This was the relaxing vacation my husband and I hoped for. We were catered to by the wonderful staff at all times. Our cruise director, Marko, is very helpful and informative as well as very entertaining. The wait staff at the Restaurant and the lounge was super nice and helpful. Meals became an important part of our cruising just so we can mingle and interact with the wonderful and always smiling ...
This cruise had been rescheduled 2 times over 1 1/2 years. My husband and I were glad to finally get away. This cruise was as perfect as it could have been considering COVID restrictions. Different countries had different mask regulations so we just followed the guidelines our cruise director Marie gave us. We had the most unbelievable weather so often times we ate outdoors and enjoyed the views. ...
Viking was an amazing company to deal with from the initial booking conversation to the follow up phone call after the cruise. The service was impeccable from start to finish. We did a pre-cruise stay in Amsterdam and a post cruise stay in Prague and were pleasantly surprised at the constant access we had to Viking hosts to answer any questions and give us suggestions to maximize our stay. We ...
Wanted to go from Amsterdam to Budapest. The whole experience was great. We didn’t get to Amsterdam early enough to take in the sights which now was hind sight. The people on the ship with you were friendly. The restaurant was great looked forward to our meals, we had great company, Viking takes care of everything, the tours were all we needed to see everything they are well thought out. The ...
Just returned from 14-day Amsterdam to Budapest with 3-day Prague extension. I've done a lot of cruising, so was really looking forward to Viking's "superior" experience, and was really disappointed.
The ships' crews were great. FYI, if you're on the Modi or Skirnir, there's a broken lock on the Main, and they'll give you 48 hours notice on an "unfortunately" announcement about switching ships ...
we traveled per recommendation of a friend. It was an excellent cruise except that there were too many old and inactive guests.Amenities were nice,,service was excellent and the staff were very friendly and courteous. The restaurant was adequate and the food was always fresh and well prepared.The band was very good but most people would disappear soon after dinner. I guess to bed. The excursions ...
We chose Viking at the last minute and it was the best thing we could have done; free air fare and from a smaller airport, great pricing and that was just the start. The onboard staff is incredible, you don’t know they’re there unless you need them and then they can’t do enough to make sure your every need is taken care of. Food and onboard entertainment was 1st cabin, always trying to match meals ...
My friend found this cruise for a great price. My wife had always wanted to do a European river cruise. We heard great things about Viking from others who had done one or more cruises. Nice, intimate (just the right number of passengers), well kept, well run ship. Very comfortable, clean lower cabin with all the amenities (make sure that after you have unpacked you store your suitcases under ...
Backgound: My wife (57) and I (60) travelled the Passage to Eastern Europe itinerary (Bucharest-Budapest) on the Viking Modi in April. While seasoned ocean cruise travelers, this was our first river cruise and inaugural trip with Viking. Eastern Europe appealed to us as neither had been to the five countries of the itinerary. We were both in the military stationed in Germany during the late 80s ...