Viking Ve Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
91 reviews
St. Barbara’s Cathedral, Czech Republic
Our cabin, 236 was very comfortable
Loved all the light in our room from our french balcony sliding glass door.
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
91 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
First Viking Cruise - Outstanding Experience
"The Viking bubble made us feel very safe and even though Holland threw us some curveballs that got our pre-extension cancelled, Viking stepped up and found a way to get an excursion to the Kinderdijt windmills and Dordrecht outside Amsterdam.Using the 12 hour window Viking got all 94 onboard in Amsterdam and then took us to Emmerich, Germany where we stayed overnight, and then they bussed us back for the excursions...."Read More
Browneyesaswell avatar

Browneyesaswell

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 91 Viking Ve Cruise Reviews

Ended up with Covid! First class Service from Viking!

Review for Viking Ve to Europe - All

User Avatar
vaneeten
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We signed up for this cruise in early 2020 but it was postponed due to Covid. We were finally able to schedule it for May 24, 2022. First, we spent 5 days in Holland and then we got on board the ship Viking VE on May 24. We have been to Holland and Germany on numerous occasions (never with Viking) , so we were looking forward to the second part of the trip, which would take us to Austria, ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

First Viking Cruise - Outstanding Experience

Review for Viking Ve to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Browneyesaswell
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise was supposed to happen in May 2020 to celebrate our 50th Anniversary, but COVID got it cancelled. We used our 125% voucher to do the same cruise in September 2021and we’re so glad we braved the situations still going on with pandemic to squeeze it in. The Viking bubble made us feel very safe and even though Holland threw us some curveballs that got our pre-extension cancelled, Viking ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

What an amazing Journey

Review for Viking Ve to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
martamlap
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

My wife and I manage a non profit. We have only taken 3 vacations in 20 years. So choosing the right one was important to us. Money isn't something in the non profit realm that is plentiful. We saved for this trip for a couple years. We chose the 15 day grand European because we don't know when we can do this again. I live in Kentucky so we traveled from here and we met my sister and her spouse ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Baker’s review

Review for Viking Ve to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Tbaker6633
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Exceptional fourteen Day European River Cruise on Viking Ve & Gefjon ( Amsterdam to Budapest). The entire experience from arrival in Amsterdam until our return flight home Exceeded our expectations. It was without question the Best vacation my wife and I have ever taken! The captain, crew and hotel staff were very professional and outstanding representatives for Viking Cruises. The ports and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Excellent guides

Review for Viking Ve to Europe - All

User Avatar
Marjbuddhist
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

First ... a shout out to our wonderful “included” tour guides. We especially enjoyed Sylvia Seifert whose extended tour in Regensburg (including Jewish history and the Stumbling Stones Project) was spectacular. Another terrific guide -whom we were with today in Cologne- was Ralph (sorry no last name). His knowledge of history was extensive. In a very brief period we learned so very much. Finally ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

A Wonderful Vacation!

Review for Viking Ve to Europe - All

User Avatar
bniedt
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This is only the second cruise ever for my wife and me - our first was a brief ocean cruise from Florida to Bahamas on another major line, and we were not overly impressed. For years, though, we always wanted to try a river cruise, and after years on Viking's mailing list, we decided to take the plunge. We are so glad we did - we thoroughly enjoyed the experience. We took the Grand European Tour, ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Wonderfully relaxing in the center of it all cruise

Review for Viking Ve to Europe - All

User Avatar
mrspatty12
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We lucked out - fantastic weather (only rained on once for about 10 mins), we had no water level issues, and although we had to swap ships half way through, due to a broken lock, Viking handled the entire swap seamlessly. We have had great experiences on on several ocean cruises (not Viking) before this Grand European river cruise with Viking - OMG this is a whole different world. I can't ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Awesome trip!!

Review for Viking Ve to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Nana6times
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this trip because of the itinerary, our German heritage and the size of the ship. We liked the smaller amount of passengers allowing us to get to know people over the course of the cruise. We loved the included tours as well as the optional choices. Our cabin was spacious and very comfortable. Dining options were wonderful and the crew was superb. The menu was varied depending on the ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Very Accommodating

Review for Viking Ve to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Cobbtrains
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise as my wife and I always wanted to see Austria. This has nothing against the Ve, but Vienna is a large city. One day in the city is not enough time. We enjoyed Wassau Valley as words can’t describe his beautiful it is. Food was good. The only negative is that we felt our room was cramped. On the plus side, there are lot of extra amenities in the room such as a Flat screen TV, a ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Traveled with disabled person

Treated like royalty! Amazing staff and crew!

Review for Viking Ve to Europe - All

User Avatar
Makibbe
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Four ladies who enjoy traveling together took this first-time river cruise. It was even more than we’d hoped for. I was amazed at the friendliness of the staff - from the cruise director to the room attendants to the dining room personnel. Very personalized treatment. On the second day, one of our group had a birthday; the birthday dessert was brought directly to our table, they sang to her, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Find a Viking Ve Cruise from $2,999

