"The Viking bubble made us feel very safe and even though Holland threw us some curveballs that got our pre-extension cancelled, Viking stepped up and found a way to get an excursion to the Kinderdijt windmills and Dordrecht outside Amsterdam.Using the 12 hour window Viking got all 94 onboard in Amsterdam and then took us to Emmerich, Germany where we stayed overnight, and then they bussed us back for the excursions...."Read More
We signed up for this cruise in early 2020 but it was postponed due to Covid. We were finally able to schedule it for May 24, 2022. First, we spent 5 days in Holland and then we got on board the ship Viking VE on May 24. We have been to Holland and Germany on numerous occasions (never with Viking) , so we were looking forward to the second part of the trip, which would take us to Austria, ...
This cruise was supposed to happen in May 2020 to celebrate our 50th Anniversary, but COVID got it cancelled. We used our 125% voucher to do the same cruise in September 2021and we’re so glad we braved the situations still going on with pandemic to squeeze it in. The Viking bubble made us feel very safe and even though Holland threw us some curveballs that got our pre-extension cancelled, Viking ...
My wife and I manage a non profit. We have only taken 3 vacations in 20 years.
So choosing the right one was important to us. Money isn't something in the non profit realm that is plentiful. We saved for this trip for a couple years. We chose the 15 day grand European because we don't know when we can do this again. I live in Kentucky so we traveled from here and we met my sister and her spouse ...
Exceptional fourteen Day European River Cruise on Viking Ve & Gefjon ( Amsterdam to Budapest). The entire experience from arrival in Amsterdam until our return flight home Exceeded our expectations. It was without question the Best vacation my wife and I have ever taken! The captain, crew and hotel staff were very professional and outstanding representatives for Viking Cruises. The ports and the ...
First ... a shout out to our wonderful “included” tour guides. We especially enjoyed Sylvia Seifert whose extended tour in Regensburg (including Jewish history and the Stumbling Stones Project) was spectacular. Another terrific guide -whom we were with today in Cologne- was Ralph (sorry no last name). His knowledge of history was extensive. In a very brief period we learned so very much. Finally ...
This is only the second cruise ever for my wife and me - our first was a brief ocean cruise from Florida to Bahamas on another major line, and we were not overly impressed. For years, though, we always wanted to try a river cruise, and after years on Viking's mailing list, we decided to take the plunge. We are so glad we did - we thoroughly enjoyed the experience. We took the Grand European Tour, ...
We lucked out - fantastic weather (only rained on once for about 10 mins), we had no water level issues, and although we had to swap ships half way through, due to a broken lock, Viking handled the entire swap seamlessly.
We have had great experiences on on several ocean cruises (not Viking) before this Grand European river cruise with Viking - OMG this is a whole different world. I can't ...
We chose this trip because of the itinerary, our German heritage and the size of the ship. We liked the smaller amount of passengers allowing us to get to know people over the course of the cruise. We loved the included tours as well as the optional choices. Our cabin was spacious and very comfortable. Dining options were wonderful and the crew was superb. The menu was varied depending on the ...
We chose this cruise as my wife and I always wanted to see Austria. This has nothing against the Ve, but Vienna is a large city. One day in the city is not enough time. We enjoyed Wassau Valley as words can’t describe his beautiful it is. Food was good. The only negative is that we felt our room was cramped. On the plus side, there are lot of extra amenities in the room such as a Flat screen TV, a ...
Four ladies who enjoy traveling together took this first-time river cruise. It was even more than we’d hoped for. I was amazed at the friendliness of the staff - from the cruise director to the room attendants to the dining room personnel. Very personalized treatment. On the second day, one of our group had a birthday; the birthday dessert was brought directly to our table, they sang to her, ...