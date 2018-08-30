Review for Viking Vidar to Europe - River Cruise

Was on our bucket list and was so impressed with all aspects of the cruise, staff, food, service and the excursions. One the nice things about the Viking River Cruise was that it had only 190 passengers so that you got to meet a lot of new people and it made it more friendly. Everyday brought a new adventure and the crew members always had smiles on their faces. They bent over backwards to be ...