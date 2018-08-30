  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Vidar Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
128 reviews
1 Award
twin double beds for midgets
empty bar museum cologne
From the top of the Cologne Cathedral
Cruiser Rating
4.8
Very Good
128 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Exceeded expectations
"If we go again, we would upgrade to a full balcony room which actually is larger inside.Everything was top notch: the ship itself, service, food, itinerary, excursions, guides, views and experiences...."Read More
elkiii avatar

elkiii

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

1-10 of 128 Viking Vidar Cruise Reviews

3-star cruise for 5-star prices

Review for Viking Vidar to Europe - All

User Avatar
Adventure Travel Twosome
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

3-star cruise for 5-star price Danube River cruise: Budapest to Bucharest on Viking Vidar longship. 130 passengers (190 capacity) Veranda staterooms: rather small and totally devoid of wall art; only color was from 2 turquoise throw pillows on the bed. One hard chair. Balcony barely large enough for 2 people. Dining: main dining room was pretty much the only choice since the Aquavit ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Exceeded expectations

Review for Viking Vidar to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
elkiii
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

After many ocean cruises and one cruise on the Nile many years ago, my wife and I took the Grand European Tour from Amsterdam to Budapest to celebrate our 50th Anniversary. We were lucky enough to go during a break in the pandemic restrictions and as a result, our originally scheduled ship was replaced by the Vidar and there were less than half the usual number of passengers on board. Everything ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Shanghai'd on the Danube

Review for Viking Vidar to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Sleepyd
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

My trip on the Vidar with Viking: My flight was changed three times due to the quarantine change with the Netherlands so I lost my flight on Icelandair. This made it difficult to get a PCR test on time for the flight as times kept changing; I had to reschedule four times! The flight I took had me going to Newark New Jersey one of the least vaccinated places for a long layover over six hours. ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Shanghai'd on the Danube

Review for Viking Vidar to Europe - All

User Avatar
Sleepyd
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

My trip on the Vidar with Viking: My flight was changed three times due to the quarantine change with the Netherlands so I lost my flight on Icelandair. This made it difficult to get a PCR test on time for the flight as times kept changing; I had to reschedule four times! The flight I took had me going to Newark New Jersey one of the least vaccinated places for a long layover over six hours. ...
Response from VikingS, Community Team

Thank you for taking the time to share these detailed comments, Sleepyd. We regret to learn your flights and aspects of your hotel stay and onshore tours were disappointing--feedback about...

Sail Date: September 2021

Traveled with disabled person

First River Cruise

Review for Viking Vidar to Europe - All

User Avatar
SCSWIMMER
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first river cruise. We did a 2 day pre-cruise stay in Amsterdam. The Hotel Pestana Riverside was our hotel arranged by Viking. The hotel was nice, and a good breakfast buffet was included. The services provided by Viking are great. All of the ship staff were great. Gavin, the Vidar Program Director, was excellent. The food on the Vidar was very good, and I really enjoyed the ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

First time on Viking

Review for Viking Vidar to Europe - All

User Avatar
NMay151
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

My aunt and I wanted to go to Switzerland to see the Alps after much research our travel agent recommended a Viking River Cruise. I’ve always wanted to visit Amsterdam/Holland to see the windmills so the Rhine Getaway seemed like the opportunity to do two countries that we both wanted to visit. We arrived in Amsterdam and were met by a Viking Representative and taken to the Viking Vidar. Our ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony Superior

A Fabulous Itinerary and Crew

Review for Viking Vidar to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
pegdick
10+ Cruises

This is our second Viking River Cruise -- Amsterdam to Basel on the Rhine River. Our mid-April weather was perfect -- in the 70's during the day and no rain. The food was wonderful, the crew was terrific (knew our names on the first day!) and the excursions were perect The narration by our Program Director, Diana, was great while we were cruising down the Rhine looking at all the castles -- ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Awesome!

Review for Viking Vidar to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
jomos99
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

This river cruise was a great experience! I really enjoyed the atmosphere. It was a small boat so we were able to meet more people and form better relationships with those around us. The onboard entertainment was better than I had expected. There was great music and activities on board during sailing days and as well as other days. The enrichment programs were very well done and gave us a greater ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Worth every penny

Review for Viking Vidar to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Aggies77
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Was on our bucket list and was so impressed with all aspects of the cruise, staff, food, service and the excursions. One the nice things about the Viking River Cruise was that it had only 190 passengers so that you got to meet a lot of new people and it made it more friendly. Everyday brought a new adventure and the crew members always had smiles on their faces. They bent over backwards to be ...
Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Rhine getaway 35th Anniversary trip

Review for Viking Vidar to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Rstyro
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We were first time river cruisers. Decided to book for 35th Anniversary celebration. Booked in January for August 30th Cruise. We had a fantastic time on the Vidar! Everything ran on time, flights booked thru Viking and transfers. Bus drivers very courteous and friendly. Crew and staff were awesome. Michael, hotel manager, Chris the program director, Executive Chef Karl were very friendly and ...
Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

