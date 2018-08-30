"If we go again, we would upgrade to a full balcony room which actually is larger inside.Everything was top notch: the ship itself, service, food, itinerary, excursions, guides, views and experiences...."Read More
3-star cruise for 5-star price
Danube River cruise: Budapest to Bucharest on Viking Vidar longship. 130 passengers (190 capacity)
Veranda staterooms: rather small and totally devoid of wall art; only color was from 2 turquoise throw pillows on the bed. One hard chair. Balcony barely large enough for 2 people.
Dining: main dining room was pretty much the only choice since the Aquavit ...
After many ocean cruises and one cruise on the Nile many years ago, my wife and I took the Grand European Tour from Amsterdam to Budapest to celebrate our 50th Anniversary. We were lucky enough to go during a break in the pandemic restrictions and as a result, our originally scheduled ship was replaced by the Vidar and there were less than half the usual number of passengers on board. Everything ...
My trip on the Vidar with Viking:
My flight was changed three times due to the quarantine change with the Netherlands so I lost my flight on Icelandair. This made it difficult to get a PCR test on time for the flight as times kept changing; I had to reschedule four times! The flight I took had me going to Newark New Jersey one of the least vaccinated places for a long layover over six hours. ...
This was our first river cruise. We did a 2 day pre-cruise stay in Amsterdam. The Hotel Pestana Riverside was our hotel arranged by Viking. The hotel was nice, and a good breakfast buffet was included.
The services provided by Viking are great. All of the ship staff were great. Gavin, the Vidar Program Director, was excellent. The food on the Vidar was very good, and I really enjoyed the ...
My aunt and I wanted to go to Switzerland to see the Alps after much research our travel agent recommended a Viking River Cruise. I’ve always wanted to visit Amsterdam/Holland to see the windmills so the Rhine Getaway seemed like the opportunity to do two countries that we both wanted to visit. We arrived in Amsterdam and were met by a Viking Representative and taken to the Viking Vidar. Our ...
This is our second Viking River Cruise -- Amsterdam to Basel on the Rhine River. Our mid-April weather was perfect -- in the 70's during the day and no rain. The food was wonderful, the crew was terrific (knew our names on the first day!) and the excursions were perect The narration by our Program Director, Diana, was great while we were cruising down the Rhine looking at all the castles -- ...
This river cruise was a great experience! I really enjoyed the atmosphere. It was a small boat so we were able to meet more people and form better relationships with those around us. The onboard entertainment was better than I had expected. There was great music and activities on board during sailing days and as well as other days. The enrichment programs were very well done and gave us a greater ...
Was on our bucket list and was so impressed with all aspects of the cruise, staff, food, service and the excursions. One the nice things about the Viking River Cruise was that it had only 190 passengers so that you got to meet a lot of new people and it made it more friendly.
Everyday brought a new adventure and the crew members always had smiles on their faces. They bent over backwards to be ...
We were first time river cruisers. Decided to book for 35th Anniversary celebration. Booked in January for August 30th Cruise. We had a fantastic time on the Vidar! Everything ran on time, flights booked thru Viking and transfers. Bus drivers very courteous and friendly. Crew and staff were awesome. Michael, hotel manager, Chris the program director, Executive Chef Karl were very friendly and ...