Windstar Star Breeze Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
118 reviews
8 Awards
A Polynesian fire and dance show
The captain speaking at the farewell cocktail party
a sunset on a Motu off Bora Bora
towel animal made by our cabin steward
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
118 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Our First Windstar Experience on the Lovely Star Breeze
"We considered going to the dining room after Candles to try the food that night but did not.We liked the laid back experience of the ship as we are seniors and no longer require the go-go atmosphere that we once did...."
vmarq avatar

vmarq

10+ Cruises

Not impressed

Review for Star Breeze to Transatlantic

User Avatar
patty1955
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

After reading about Windstar on this forum and talking to my sister (who loved Windstar), I had high hopes for our first cruise with them. Well, the cruise is over and all I can say is I’m disappointed. We have some wonderful memories and we were impressed by a number of things but over all, it was a letdown. Maybe I just expected too much. This was not our first covid cruise, it was our third. ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

Easing ourselves back into cruising

Review for Star Breeze to South Pacific

User Avatar
loudini56
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first international trip since February 2020. We had actually booked this cruise for November of 2020 but of course it was canceled and we were able to rebook for early December 2021. We didn't feel we would be comfortable on a large cruise ship with 3600 plus passengers. The Star Breeze has a capacity of 312 passengers. Our cruise had 125 passengers so my wife and I felt very ...
Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

Trip of a lifetime!

Review for Star Breeze to South Pacific

User Avatar
CnC1633
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

After being trapped inside for months, like everyone else, we tried to visit anywhere we’d be accepted! We’d had so many trips canceled we were pleased to go anywhere! Tahiti it was! We booked back to back cruises so after visiting the Tuamotus we circled French Polynesia twice! What we missed the first time because we were on different excursions, we got to see the second time around. It was ...
Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Star Balcony Suite

Our First Windstar Experience on the Lovely Star Breeze

Review for Star Breeze to South Pacific

User Avatar
vmarq
10+ Cruises

We decided to try a different cruise line as our favorite has been Celebrity. We have sailed Carnival, Norwegian, Princess, Royal Caribbean, and Celebrity in the past. Since we had never been to French Polynesia, we chose Windstar and wanted to try out the Star Breeze which had just undergone expansion and refurbishment. Of course due to Covid, we had 2 cancellations before going on the ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

First time on Windstar and it was fantastic!

Review for Star Breeze to South Pacific

User Avatar
mysparky
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We've previously cruised only on larger ships (Princess, RC and Celebrity) and we were really interested in trying out the small ship experience. Since the destination (Tahiti) was the highest priority to us, we placed a much lower priority on evening entertainment, the pool "scene" and the casino. We went into this cruise expecting that we might find the evening a bit too low-key for us and ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Star Ocean View Suite

First Time Windstar Cruiser

Review for Star Breeze to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
HuliHuli
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

For those with an interest, here is a review of the Star Breeze July 31st sailing Sint Maarten to Sint Maarten. Chapter 1 - The Travel and Embarkation Process: After running the gauntlet that is required to enter Sint Maarten, and touring the island for a day, we made our way to the Windstar port facility. It would have been nice if the Sint Maarten port entry had a sign indicating which ...
Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

First Cruise Since Covid

Review for Star Breeze to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
cc cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

A little background first…… We, like most of the world, we’re anxious to get out and explore after 16 months of lockdown! We chose to go on Windstar because the itinerary only included one port we had been to before (Tortola/Virgin Gorda.) Unfortunately shortly before our sail date we were notified the itinerary had completely changed. Our new itinerary was Barbados, Antigua and St.Lucia. All ...
Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Star Porthole Suite

Wonderful Return to Sailing

Review for Star Breeze to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
wesport
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

After a 17 month pause, we decided to take this cruise out of St Maarten because we thought it might sail rather than putting a deposit on another that might have the chance of being cancelled. Embarkation was a tedious process as 8 people at a time were transported to the ship from the dock waiting area. All passengers were given an antigen test prior to boarding , then were checked in. Whole ...
Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Star Ocean View Suite

Desperately ready for an overhaul

Review for Star Breeze to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
plight0
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Iceland bucket-list trip on a tired old ship. Everything about the ship was off on this trip--rooms were worn, carpets stained, tables scratched, etc, tours late or over-booked, food so-so-ish, and service mostly good, but occasionally lax. Everyone from the Captain, yes the Captain, on down seemed unhappy with the ship and the itinerary. Rumors circulated that the Captain had complained about ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

Cruise around Iceland

Review for Star Breeze to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Amy from NY
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise for the itinerary around Iceland. The scenery is as we have hoped. We were on Star Legend previously and loved the food and lack of lines. Star Breeze delivered on the same strengths. We spent a lot of time on deck 8 in the Yacht club because of the cold and windy weather, and limited activities. The officers did provide interesting information during our visit to the ...
Sail Date: June 2019

