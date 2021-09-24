  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Saga Cruises Spirit Of Discovery Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
32 reviews
1 Award
The Club, speciality restaurant.
Lido and main pool.
Britannia lounge.
Safe, binoculars and hair dryer all included.
Cruiser Rating
3.4
Average
32 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Traumatic embarkation
"They were sent only to my daughter, as ‘Lead’, there was no time for her to post my labels on to me, so I had to set off with unlabelled luggage.On arrival at Southampton my taxi was directed to a concrete jungle car parking area and there we sat in the hot sun for literally hours...."Read More
LadyGreen avatar

LadyGreen

First Time Cruiser

Age 80s

Fabulous Cruise

Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
WG1
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We sailed on the beautiful Spirit of Discovery on the 27th of April on the 15 night “Baltic Ensemble” cruise. We were collected from home using Saga‘s marvellous chauffeur service. The vehicle was spotlessly clean and the driver confirmed that he had taken a Covid test that morning and was negative leaving us feeling a little safer. The chauffeur was very attentive and informed us that we could ...
Sail Date: April 2022

DISAPPOINTING

Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Euromum
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We booked this Cruise on the 25 January 2022 as a special birthday celebration which included visiting Sicily and Sardinia the highlights for us. We paid the total, but confirmation of my Travel Insurance was not included until we heard from the Insurance Department. We did receive a call from Saga and gave the requested information. We were told we would be contacted from another colleague. ...
Sail Date: March 2022

DISAPOINTING TRIP

Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Canary Islands

User Avatar
NFAGEN
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Firstly, I cannot fault the ship or the crew who were excellent. However, having just spent short of £8,000 on our first holiday for nearly three years we were rather surprised at the age group, advertised as "holidays for the over 50s" which in reality was more like over 80. Consequently the activities and the food on board the ship focused on this age group. I am 75, my wife 68. I felt like a ...
Sail Date: January 2022

Saganauts Rule OK - Even a Captain Jason!

Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
havocharper
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I have converted to a Saganaut and that is official. Having cruised for many years and with many different lines SAGA cruises have topped them all. No more laughing about “Send A Granny Away” – their service and attention to detail is second to none. In fact none of the so called “white star service” can touch them for service, food and general high standard to detail. A pre Christmas cruise ...
Sail Date: December 2021

Viva Saga

Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
MDF7
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had sailed with Saga apprx 10 years ago and then went onto other bigger cruise ships, but decided to return to a smaller ship. (No casino and no kids) Saga were exceptionally well organised throughout our pre embarkation. Always keeping us informed and constantly updating us especially on their Covid protocol. Saga offered us free chauffeur, free insurance, all inclusive (yes alright i know it ...
Sail Date: December 2021

Nice ship & a great crew but let down by quality issues and a totally shambolic organisation at Saga head office

Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Canary Islands

User Avatar
27arby
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

First the good points. This is a lovely new small ship [less than 1000 passengers] with well designed cabins and one of the best crews we have ever sailed with. The cruise director was also the best. The speciality restaurants are available at no extra charge and the Coast to Coast seafood restaurant probably the best we have eaten in. However the food quality in the main dining room ...
Sail Date: November 2021

SAGA cruising – it doesn’t get any better!

Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
dave-bernard
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I have been very fortunate to have experienced very many 6* all-inclusive cruises including Seabourn, Regent, Sea Dream, Hebridean International and Silversea among others. We have sailed with SAGA Rose on 3 occasions in the past and were now very keen to sample SAGA’s new ships booking on Spirit of Discovery while the vessel was still undergoing construction. The 14-night cruise to ...
Sail Date: November 2021

Everything we were hoping for

Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
David Room
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our first cruise and we chose Saga because we wanted to be with people of our own age. We love children but the fact that they are not allowed on Saga ships was for us, a relief. We were picked up from home at the appointed time and taken to Southampton where the embarkation process was faultless. The Spirit of Discovery is a beautiful ship and extremely well designed. Our standard ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Traumatic embarkation

Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
LadyGreen
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

It wasn’t a good start. Communication with Saga was very very difficult. Eventually promised faithfully that labels and pick up time would be advised a minimum of 5 days before departure, but nothing came until 2 days before. They were sent only to my daughter, as ‘Lead’, there was no time for her to post my labels on to me, so I had to set off with unlabelled luggage. On arrival at Southampton my ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Traveled with disabled person

Excellent return to cruising on a lovely ship

Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
n.cartwright
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Saga “Celtic Escape” five night cruise aboard the Spirit Of Discovery. Just returned from this cruise. We booked this cruise just to get going again after the pandemic and it called in at Belfast, a place we have never been. It was also well priced considering it was truly all inclusive with door to door pick up/drop off, drinks, tips, speciality restaurants and some excursions. The big plus ...
Sail Date: September 2021

