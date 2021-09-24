Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Europe - British Isles & Western

This was our first cruise and we chose Saga because we wanted to be with people of our own age. We love children but the fact that they are not allowed on Saga ships was for us, a relief. We were picked up from home at the appointed time and taken to Southampton where the embarkation process was faultless. The Spirit of Discovery is a beautiful ship and extremely well designed. Our standard ...