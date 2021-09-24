"They were sent only to my daughter, as ‘Lead’, there was no time for her to post my labels on to me, so I had to set off with unlabelled luggage.On arrival at Southampton my taxi was directed to a concrete jungle car parking area and there we sat in the hot sun for literally hours...."Read More
LadyGreen
First Time Cruiser
•
Age 80s
Filters
1-10 of 32 Saga Cruises Spirit Of Discovery Cruise Reviews
We sailed on the beautiful Spirit of Discovery on the 27th of April on the 15 night “Baltic Ensemble” cruise. We were collected from home using Saga‘s marvellous chauffeur service. The vehicle was spotlessly clean and the driver confirmed that he had taken a Covid test that morning and was negative leaving us feeling a little safer. The chauffeur was very attentive and informed us that we could ...
We booked this Cruise on the 25 January 2022 as a special birthday celebration which included visiting Sicily and Sardinia the highlights for us. We paid the total, but confirmation of my Travel Insurance was not included until we heard from the Insurance Department. We did receive a call from Saga and gave the requested information. We were told we would be contacted from another colleague. ...
Firstly, I cannot fault the ship or the crew who were excellent. However, having just spent short of £8,000 on our first holiday for nearly three years we were rather surprised at the age group, advertised as "holidays for the over 50s" which in reality was more like over 80. Consequently the activities and the food on board the ship focused on this age group. I am 75, my wife 68. I felt like a ...
I have converted to a Saganaut and that is official. Having cruised for many years and with many different lines SAGA cruises have topped them all. No more laughing about “Send A Granny Away” – their service and attention to detail is second to none. In fact none of the so called “white star service” can touch them for service, food and general high standard to detail.
A pre Christmas cruise ...
We had sailed with Saga apprx 10 years ago and then went onto other bigger cruise ships, but decided to return to a smaller ship. (No casino and no kids) Saga were exceptionally well organised throughout our pre embarkation. Always keeping us informed and constantly updating us especially on their Covid protocol. Saga offered us free chauffeur, free insurance, all inclusive (yes alright i know it ...
First the good points. This is a lovely new small ship [less than 1000 passengers] with well designed cabins and one of the best crews we have ever sailed with.
The cruise director was also the best.
The speciality restaurants are available at no extra charge and the Coast to Coast seafood restaurant probably the best we have eaten in.
However the food quality in the main dining room ...
My wife and I have been very fortunate to have experienced very many 6* all-inclusive cruises including Seabourn, Regent, Sea Dream, Hebridean International and Silversea among others. We have sailed with SAGA Rose on 3 occasions in the past and were now very keen to sample SAGA’s new ships booking on Spirit of Discovery while the vessel was still undergoing construction. The 14-night cruise to ...
This was our first cruise and we chose Saga because we wanted to be with people of our own age. We love children but the fact that they are not allowed on Saga ships was for us, a relief.
We were picked up from home at the appointed time and taken to Southampton where the embarkation process was faultless.
The Spirit of Discovery is a beautiful ship and extremely well designed. Our standard ...
It wasn’t a good start. Communication with Saga was very very difficult. Eventually promised faithfully that labels and pick up time would be advised a minimum of 5 days before departure, but nothing came until 2 days before. They were sent only to my daughter, as ‘Lead’, there was no time for her to post my labels on to me, so I had to set off with unlabelled luggage. On arrival at Southampton my ...
Saga “Celtic Escape” five night cruise aboard the Spirit Of Discovery.
Just returned from this cruise. We booked this cruise just to get going again after the pandemic and it called in at Belfast, a place we have never been. It was also well priced considering it was truly all inclusive with door to door pick up/drop off, drinks, tips, speciality restaurants and some excursions.
The big plus ...