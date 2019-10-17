3 night Comedy Cruise to nowhere
Many time cruisers on many different ships and cruise lines. Cruised with P and O once prior. Expectations were not high and in some areas this cruise exceeded and others very let down. Fine for 3 nights. Would need to lift their game for longer. This cruise was all about our 11 year old granddaughter and for her it was wonderful.
Ship decor...absolutely ...
It was the first cruise after a long pause and after many cancelled bookings we had to be on this one.
Our previous cruise was on Ruby Princess in Feb of 2020 so our wait wasn't as long as it was for others but being able to cruise again gave us a sense of freedom that we can now actually resume our lives.
The covid rules were obvious and while different didnt take away from the enjoyment of ...
As this was the first cruise after a two year break I booked this cruise on a whim and glad I did.
The ship looked beautiful inside. The furniture and décor was bright and new looking. I think the ship may have been only 70% full due to Covid protocols which made it pleasant at the bars and much easier to find a seat to relax.
We had lunch at Angelo's, Dragon Lady and Waterfront and ...
We have cruised with P&O Australia before, with mixed results, so we were a little hesitant about booking this cruise. But the price was outstanding and the OBC too good to refuse.
Having just got off the Sun Princess a month before, we were immediately "at home" in our cabin (balcony, deck 11, forward). In fact, on waking up a couple of mornings I had to remind myself were on the Explorer and ...
went with this cruise as a good way off spending 2 days at the open ,as has been said the boat is getting old and in some places it shows but i was surprised overall there are a lot off areas to sit and have a drink etc. the staff do a great job some off the managment staff did not measure up they think there very inportant people the food i wood score c+ there were some very good things but some ...
We needed a break after a very busy year and decided to try a cruise for the first time. Not being sure what to expect, and not being sure if we would enjoy it, we were very pleasantly surprised that there were plenty of places to escape the crowds on the ship, the Pacific Explorer. We are both 60 ish and travelled as a couple without any children. During the cruise (8 nights) we did not feel ...
Our family of 4 had a 5 nights cruise to Tasmania. Both the embarkation and disembarkation were quite smooth. The public area of the ship is nice, but the cabin shows its age. We had a inside cabin. This was the first time for me to be in an inside cabin, so can't compare with other ships, but to me it is really small and there was no room to store our suitcases. I enjoyed the food at Angelo, ...
Our group of friends found a good deal for a cruise and not many of us had been on one before so we took a shot at it. We found the rooms to be quite small but very clean and comfortable. Everything looked great at the start - the ship was pretty, seemed to be well kept/maintained, there seemed to be a large selection of food and activities.
I'll start with the pros:
The cruise offered free ...
My husband and I absolutely loved this ship. There were lots of entertainment and there was always something to do.
If you are not into their activities, then you can spend your time eating at their amazing restaurants. The Pantry has plenty of options but the food in D Angelos and Dragon Lady and Waterfront are superb. 400 Gradi has awesome pizza and meats and cheeses but you need to pay. ...
My wife and I chose this cruise because of it's Mutiny On The Bounty Theme,a chance to follow in the steps of Captain Bligh and visit Norfolk Island with a guest lecturer onboard.
It did not disappoint in this regard,Rhonda Griffiths the lecturer was outstanding,add to this the rest of the entertainment put on by P&O and other than Music Cruises we have done,well done P&O.
Boarding was late ...