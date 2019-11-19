  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
P&O Australia Pacific Aria Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
314 reviews
1 Award
Our Suite. With turn down, chocolates and a towel animal.
Housekeeping was next level brilliant
Dragon lady
Dragon Lady
Cruiser Rating
3.1
Average
314 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money

1-10 of 314 P&O Australia Pacific Aria Cruise Reviews

Some highlights but food and service a let down

Review for Pacific Aria to South Pacific

User Avatar
Claireoncruise
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We went on this cruise as a large family group, 13 people across 4 cabins, as the dates and length of cruise suited everyone. I have been on the P&O Eden once and the Carnival Legend (twice) before. Highlights of the Aria - kids club, both turtle cove and shark shack, the staff were terrific and the events they held across the ship were great fun. The Edge, lasertag and zip line, we had ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Traveled with children

Great service on an average cruise

Review for Pacific Aria to South Pacific

User Avatar
Caszie87
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

We chose this cruise because we were looking for a getaway from the kids for a week, and to see Tasmania. We stayed in Melbourne for 2 days prior to leaving. The weather was nice until it was time for us to sail. It became rough with gale force winds. We left port over 12 hours late. Then the first day at sea was very rough. Almost half the ship out with sea sickness. Embarking was easy, as ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Great Staff, food very average

Review for Pacific Aria to South Pacific

User Avatar
Dusty999
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

My daughter had been on Carnival and Princess Cruises. She wanted us all to go on one together. A lovely ship with the majority of staff that were just so friendly. Room decor a bit dated and the windows had obviously seen many days at sea so they looked dirty although they weren't. Very spacious, a/c worked great. It was the last voyage from Brisbane as it will remain in Melbourne for a bit of ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Traveled with children

Nice ship poor hygiene

Review for Pacific Aria to South Pacific

User Avatar
Grot Mac
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Nice ship. A little tired looking. We we unable to book all the restaurants as we did not do it quick enough. Great entertainment. The dress up parties where a bit of a let down. Only some of the music went with the theme. The rest was your standard sift rock. If its a gatsby theme then play 30s and 40s music. We went to dance classes to be prepared. Compared to my prior cruises ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

So bitterly disappointed

Review for Pacific Aria to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
MickNDaz 1963
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

After 9 long cruises of 16 + days we wanted to do few short trips and thought the Australia Day cruise from Brisbane would be a great trip. The rooms were excellent in size and were very neat, bathroom was awesome. Unfortunately that is where it stops. We wanted to try the alternate restaurants to the Waterfront but were told on the first night they were all booked out. The Waterfront was ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Beautiful, great service

Review for Pacific Aria to South Pacific

User Avatar
cooja436
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

We read all the negative reviews expecting this cruise to be substandard. This cruise was perfect, staff great. I have no idea what people complain about and wonder if there is an expectation beyond what people pay for. Service great, food in buffet and free restaurants average, but you get what you pay for. If people expect high quality food while travelling 7 days to 2 countries with five star ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Traveled with children

You get what you pay for.

Review for Pacific Aria to South Pacific

User Avatar
omegan
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

December 2019 cruise to PNG. Something different to see and well impressed. Be prepared for some negatives on the Aria. No chance of sleeping in as each day from 7.30 am an over enthusiastic crewman/ fitter excels in bashing ship metal with a mallet then spending ages grinding off bits with an angle grinder somewhere around deck 4 or 5 midships. Food generally good but suggest giving Angelos a ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Ordinary

Review for Pacific Aria to South Pacific

User Avatar
HollygirlPNG
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Chose this ship as going to PNG with friends. Most staff were very friendly and helpful however difficult to understand at times - especially announcements from the bridge. Food was very average - some dishes inedible. Bland. The scrambled eggs were like slop. Fruit had bad spots. If you wanted better quality food you had to pay. Salt Grill restaurant was outstanding but had to pay. Breakfast at ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Good they're getting rid of it

Review for Pacific Aria to South Pacific

User Avatar
Donald lumby
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Me and the wife chose this cruise because the ship sailed from brisbane and we took our kids with us so it worked for us to sail on aria. As my review title stated good that p and o are getting rid of this ship in the next year or so its old and in need off a massive makeover rust everywhere on the ship the entire cruise maintenance was getting done cutting rust off the ship and repainting which ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Traveled with children

P&O Explorer Comedy Cruise

Review for Pacific Aria to South Pacific

User Avatar
ZanaH
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

IN THIS REVIEW: Kids Club, Dining, On Board Credit, Pools, Comedy Shows, Shopping, Cabins, Service. Being that it was our first time doing a cruise, we decided to do a weekend cruise for a feel. What better way to do it than a comedy cruise which also advertised that it is kid friendly and suitable... It is not kid friendly unfortunately. Yes they have an on board kids club and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Traveled with children

