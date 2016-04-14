Wanted to visit Eastern Europe, and going solo, I wanted to feel secure. Having done one other lovely tour with Tauck , I felt they would do a good job and I was happily rewarded for my confidence in them. We started with a hotel stay and a few days in Romania. The hotel was well located and tours excellent! In fact, I had some of the best guides I’ve ever enjoyed anywhere, on this trip. Really ...
This was our second Tauck river cruise, the first one being from Milan to Amsterdam on the Rhine and it was wonderful! This cruise however was terribly disappointing for a number of reasons. First, and this of course is no one's fault, was the weather. It rained for most of the days, but that's neither here nor there. Second, the time spent on buses from the docks to the various excursions was ...
Let me preface my review with this: my husband and I are frequent travelers. 11 cruises in the past 6 years -- Crystal is our favorite (have been on Regent and Norwegian too). This was our first river cruise, first time on Tauck.
Communication, Transparency and Customer Service are not Tauck's strengths, from my experience.
When we arrived at our hotel in Budapest, we were told -- for the ...
When we arrived in Vienna, it was very confusing because there was a man with a Tauck sign at the airport, but he was not expecting us. Fortunately, my friend spotted another man carrying a sign with our names on it - even though we were told to look for a Tauck sign.
Tours were too early in the day - even when they didn't need to be to fit the overall trip. No good alternative if you were ...
My husband and I chose the river cruise as a new experience. We normally travel internationally alone, but we have heard very good things about tauck tours and thought that the boat was small and the group would be a manageable size. We are around 60 years old we had asked what the ages will repeat of the guests on the boat. We were told 60% over 60 years old 40% below. We were dismayed to find ...
We decided to try a river cruise and bring no expectations with us allowing us the chance to be very open minded about our experience. We had been asked to try this type of travel by long time friends. Both of us have traveled extensively both abroad and stateside.
The concept of starting the trip with two nights at a hotel was appealing as it greatly reduced the chance of missing the ...
The wi fi signal was the worst I have ever experienced of my 18 times on cruise ship. Although this is the 1st time I travel on river cruise.
I don't believe the wi fi signal can be this bad on river cruise as compare to ocean cruise.
I can understand the ship may pass through an area that has bad signal which the signal could be bad and speed might be slow for a few hours. But for 7 days ...
This was our first river cruise and we decided to try Tauck because of the companies long history of delivering first rate travel. Our expectations were high and there was not one aspect of the trip that did not exceed our expectations.
First, AND FOR MOST - the crew - Cruise Director Maggie was ever present and made a point of chatting with each and every passenger. The three Tauck ...
My wife and I considered several cruise lines before we settled on Tauck. We are looking for the best river cruise for our family — three of us, including our twelve-year-old — and while the Adventures By Disney option was tempting, we really liked Tauck's itinerary. The reviews were consistently high, and the agent we spoke with was extremely helpful and knowledgable.
We boarded the MS Savor ...
We were told Tauck was the premier tour group. We took the Danube river cruise from Budapest to Prague. (Cruise ended in Regensburg, Germany). Our tour included two night in Budapest prior to the river cruise and two nights in Prague following the cruise.
This was the finest trip I have ever taken. The cruise director was phenomenal. He anticipated our every need. The cruise guides were ...