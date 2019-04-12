First time river cruisers and on AMA Waterways. We cruised north on the Danube from Budapest to Nuremberg on the Sonata which was at 50% capacity (Just prior to the elimination of the return air travel Covid test requirement). The service and attention to detail were wonderful. Cruise Manager Frederico was always available and helpful at every turn. Hotel Manager Miguel was a delight. We were ...
We went on a Backroads biking cruise, and for this purpose a river cruise was great. The AMAWaterways staff was wonderful - interesting, always willing to help, and just generally very competent. I can't say enough - the staff made the trip. It's a small ship, and they did the best with what they have. The music was great, the facilities were spotless, and they had a decent selection of ...
I booked thru a tour company. Had never heard of this cruise line until then, this was an absolute amazing cruise. The ship is spotless, all the crew is very helpful and friendly. The food was amazing. The excursions were very good. Did not have to pay extra for most of them. At lunch and dinner you could have all the wine or beer you wanted to drink. They had a sip and sail every night ...
We did a cruise that combined daily biking via the Backroads company and we all thought we would have been too inactive had we not included that activity. The fitness room was only able to allow 2 persons on a treadmill and 2 on stationary bikes at a time. The free weight set was lacking. Many of the fitness classes were not able to be held on the top deck due to weather and it was very small ...
We chose this cruise because of Backroads. We were doing the biking/river cruise trip and felt that unpacking once on a ship and not having to think of where to get meals, etc would be a good decision. Backroads and their guides were amazing and wonderful. The AMASonata and its crew were beyond our wildest dreams. I have never been more pampered, offered so much amazing food and drink, and been ...
This was our first river cruise after 15+ ocean cruises, primarily on Celebrity, Seabourn, and Oceania.
Overall a great cruise, so much in fact we are planning to do another river cruise on AMA next year.
Positives:
All inclusive (except gratuities)
no crowds/lines on board - about 150 passengers. Easy on and off every time.
very good food (we are food lovers!) Beef not as ...
We took the AmaSonata Danube cruise from Budapest to Vilshofen over Easter 2019. We did not do the pre-cruise add on, but did arrive in Budapest a few days early, staying at the Hilton Budapest by the castle. This was our first river cruise, and it was generally a great experience (helped by beautiful weather). The embarkation was incredibly smooth. Our taxi dropped us off about 30 minutes ...
I can't say enough about our trip on AmaWaterways where else can you see 4 countries and lots of villages and cities in a week. Not sure where to start. My friend and traveled to Europe for the first time together. Both of us give everything 5 stars. neither one of us had one complaint. the staff was amazing, the ship is beautiful, the food and wine was over the top fantastic. They weren't stingy ...
This is a very comfortable and well appointed ship. The crew is friendly and accommodating. We especially enjoyed Alex in the restaurant. The tour director, Veronica, is superbly well organized, very knowledgeable of all of the various venues, and a pleasure to be around. The food on the ship is superb; they even accommodated my wife’s gluten dietary restrictions. We enjoyed the entertainment ...
This ship line had received great reviews. The trip was absolutely wonderful. Everyone who takes these cruises knows about the low water problem with Europe's rivers. The Captain and the crew of our trip managed to take us everywhere we were scheduled to go with no service disruption or problems presented to us. We had a Cruise manager, Camille, who seemed to be everywhere! She handled so many ...