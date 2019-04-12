  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
AmaWaterways AmaSonata Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
73 reviews
Ceczy Krumlov tour
Cesky Krumlov tour
Prague
Cruiser Rating
4.8
Very Good
73 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Wonderful blend of service, scenery and European history
"The room (while small as was expected) included a nice balcony and a better than expected bathroom/shower.Cruise Manager Frederico was always available and helpful at every turn...."
Naples123 avatar

Naples123

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

1-10 of 73 AmaWaterways AmaSonata Cruise Reviews

Wonderful blend of service, scenery and European history

Review for AmaSonata to Europe - All

User Avatar
Naples123
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

First time river cruisers and on AMA Waterways. We cruised north on the Danube from Budapest to Nuremberg on the Sonata which was at 50% capacity (Just prior to the elimination of the return air travel Covid test requirement). The service and attention to detail were wonderful. Cruise Manager Frederico was always available and helpful at every turn. Hotel Manager Miguel was a delight. We were ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Great staff, OK ship, OK food

Review for AmaSonata to Europe - All

User Avatar
sfsports
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We went on a Backroads biking cruise, and for this purpose a river cruise was great. The AMAWaterways staff was wonderful - interesting, always willing to help, and just generally very competent. I can't say enough - the staff made the trip. It's a small ship, and they did the best with what they have. The music was great, the facilities were spotless, and they had a decent selection of ...
Read More

Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear sfsports, Thank you for taking the time to share your valuable feedback with us. While we were delighted to hear our staff exceeded your expectations, we were disheartened to hear you...

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Suite with French balcony and outside balcony

Absolutely Fantastic Cruise

Review for AmaSonata to Europe - All

User Avatar
pmlcable
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I booked thru a tour company. Had never heard of this cruise line until then, this was an absolute amazing cruise. The ship is spotless, all the crew is very helpful and friendly. The food was amazing. The excursions were very good. Did not have to pay extra for most of them. At lunch and dinner you could have all the wine or beer you wanted to drink. They had a sip and sail every night ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Outside stateroom with fixed window

Excellent staff but a bit boring had we not done extra biking. Food bland.

Review for AmaSonata to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
camk
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We did a cruise that combined daily biking via the Backroads company and we all thought we would have been too inactive had we not included that activity. The fitness room was only able to allow 2 persons on a treadmill and 2 on stationary bikes at a time. The free weight set was lacking. Many of the fitness classes were not able to be held on the top deck due to weather and it was very small ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

A trip of a Lifetime on the Danube

Review for AmaSonata to Europe - All

User Avatar
Hammish
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of Backroads. We were doing the biking/river cruise trip and felt that unpacking once on a ship and not having to think of where to get meals, etc would be a good decision. Backroads and their guides were amazing and wonderful. The AMASonata and its crew were beyond our wildest dreams. I have never been more pampered, offered so much amazing food and drink, and been ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Outstanding Experience!

Review for AmaSonata to Europe - All

User Avatar
Nachosdelux
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first river cruise after 15+ ocean cruises, primarily on Celebrity, Seabourn, and Oceania. Overall a great cruise, so much in fact we are planning to do another river cruise on AMA next year. Positives: All inclusive (except gratuities) no crowds/lines on board - about 150 passengers. Easy on and off every time. very good food (we are food lovers!) Beef not as ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Excellent cruise - with a few things I wished I'd known ahead

Review for AmaSonata to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
pobrain
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We took the AmaSonata Danube cruise from Budapest to Vilshofen over Easter 2019. We did not do the pre-cruise add on, but did arrive in Budapest a few days early, staying at the Hilton Budapest by the castle. This was our first river cruise, and it was generally a great experience (helped by beautiful weather). The embarkation was incredibly smooth. Our taxi dropped us off about 30 minutes ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Loved every minute of my Danube cruise

Review for AmaSonata to Europe - All

User Avatar
pmatlock6
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I can't say enough about our trip on AmaWaterways where else can you see 4 countries and lots of villages and cities in a week. Not sure where to start. My friend and traveled to Europe for the first time together. Both of us give everything 5 stars. neither one of us had one complaint. the staff was amazing, the ship is beautiful, the food and wine was over the top fantastic. They weren't stingy ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony

Great crew, superb food, great itinerary

Review for AmaSonata to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
JimStarley
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This is a very comfortable and well appointed ship. The crew is friendly and accommodating. We especially enjoyed Alex in the restaurant. The tour director, Veronica, is superbly well organized, very knowledgeable of all of the various venues, and a pleasure to be around. The food on the ship is superb; they even accommodated my wife’s gluten dietary restrictions. We enjoyed the entertainment ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

This was a great cruise highlighting the Christmas Markets at various places alo

Review for AmaSonata to Europe - All

User Avatar
ValS
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This ship line had received great reviews. The trip was absolutely wonderful. Everyone who takes these cruises knows about the low water problem with Europe's rivers. The Captain and the crew of our trip managed to take us everywhere we were scheduled to go with no service disruption or problems presented to us. We had a Cruise manager, Camille, who seemed to be everywhere! She handled so many ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2018

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony

