Unable to get hold of anyone at scenic prior to the cruise for some up to date information on Covid testing. Several emails and phone calls going unanswered but then email received one day prior to sailing. Too late to be helpful.
All aboard and then we had noise problems coming from somewhere in the boat (not other people) and had to change cabins on night 4 as the "fix" they tried after a ...
The Scenic Jade experienced a trip interruption due to mechanical failure 5 days into the cruise. I won't go into all the ensuing inconveniences, but even before that, we were unimpressed with the food and overall adherence to the schedule.
On the plus side, our cabin was comfortable and the complimentary laundry service was very good.
We only used the advertised butler service once, but it ...
In 2015 we sailed with Scenic down the Danube from Budapest to Nurenberg and it was 5 star. Unfortunately, I cannot say the same about this cruise. The difficulties began even prior to leaving home. Their website was basically out of commission for months, and phone contact was nearly impossible. When you were able to get through on the phone after waiting for hours, it was clear that Scenic ...
The whole event was a disaster form beginning to the end. Even when the Jade broke down with engine failure towards the end of our trip to see the Dutch tulip fields, it was not the worst problems with which had to engage.
My wife & I have traveled previously by sea & river, mostly thanks to Silversea & Uniworld both excellent. The vast majority of our unfortunate fellow passengers on the ...
We chose this pricier cruise as a treat, expecting high levels of service and choices along the way. We were patient with rather shambolic service, as they were a new tea, and very pleasant.
Odd noises specific to our cabin caused disturbed sleep, but we were about to enjoy a change of cabin when the engines broke down( it had only been in service for 10 days since lockdowns).
We couldn't ...
Everything was well planned and executed. The ship was spotless, the food was amazing, plenty of choices, the breakfast and lunch buffets were well stocked, hot things were hot and cold things were cold. Dinner was an event every night. There was something for everyone. Special requests were honored. We didn’t use room service but I was told by people that did that it was also very good.
The ...
Our ship was changed from Ruby to Jade - same layout, same design, same cabin. The cabin was spacious enough. Lots of storage.
Having the balcony window move up and down allowed for fresh air and picture taking.
Found the wine selection wanting.
Not terribly impressed with the meals. One that stood out: the herb encrusted lamb was delicious. Ordering off the breakfast and lunch menus ...
Booked with Scenic because of there percieved reputation as being the best. One of , if not, the most expensive operators in both river and sea cruising and both my wife and myself expected do get much more than we actually got. We were supposed to have a butler service to introduce us to the cabin. Never saw one in the two weeks of cruise.
The food was distinctly average at best. Spaghetti ...
Our friends chose this cruise and asked us to join them. We did this exact same cruise with Scenic 2 years ago. The cruise is amazing starting on the Danube and finishing on the Rhine. The scenery is spectacular. It's all inclusive. All excursions are exceptional. Most of the buses are owned by Scenic are very clean with professional drivers. We thought the groups on the free choice tours ...
Travel Agent, presentation, word of mouth led us to this choice.
Food choices and quality of food reputation were factors..
All inclusive pricing which is a real bonus. No “nickel and diming”.
Staff very approachable, friendly, and professional. Cruise Director was fantastic.
We took the Budapest-Amsterdam cruise and really appreciated the options. Suggest one varies outings... you ...