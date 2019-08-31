"" Some of the coach tour guides took advantage to persue a political agenda, "As a woman and a pacifist would prefer to continue buying energy from Russia and not shoot ourselves in the foot for Ukranians who are Russians after all" .More coach alternatives to the many walking tours would have suited us better as we tried but suffered blisters caused by the efforts on both feet and hands caused by the walking sticks...."Read More
We booked this Emerald cruise 2 years back for our Emerald wedding anniversary, Covid forced the delay. Food was good but limited in choice in comparison to other river cruises we have done with a massive buffet selection. With limited mobility access to the sun deck was limited with no assisted methods, lift or chairlift. Staff were good and Igor did well.. As this expensive cruise was sold with ...
Enjoyed the very experience guides at each stop. The guides helped you understand the history and customs of each stop. Many of the guides shared personal asides about their lives and their families. Great having some free time to explore an shop on our own. Dining area very noisy due to low ceiling. Better sound proofing would help. The onboard entertainment was of excellent quality. The wait ...
We chose this cruise to celebrate my retirement following 30 years in the London Fire Service. The previous reviews, itinerary and price was the main factor in choosing this particular river cruise.The service we received from start to finish was first class all the way. We chose a standard cabin with the small full width window this being as a result of reviews commenting on the large floor to ...
This was our second cruise with Emerald Waterways (the first being the Douro river cruise which was also excellent).
We booked a cabin on the lower deck. The room was well equipped, comfortable with plenty of storage space. The furnishings were of a good standard with no room for complaint. The only downside of using cabins on the lower floor is reduced natural daylight. Something we were ...
We had really enjoyed our Emerald Duoro cruise and wanted to explore the Danube countries. Although we found that we are less interested in the culture and language of this part of Europe we cannot fault Emerald. The staff all did a great job and the whole thing was very well organised and enjoyable. The cabin was spotless and although small was well designed with lots of storage. Comfortable ...
This cruise was arranged through Vermont Biking Tours VBT. The cabin were similar to Avalon, Viking, and Uniworld quality. The staff was excellent speaking English very well and very professional. However, the dining experience is much to be desired. Breakfast and lunch were adequate. Dinner was another matter. The dining room was noisy and it was very difficult to converse. The main course ...
We choose because of going with VBT bike tours. We were treated well by the cruise staff and VBT leaders. Layout of cabin perfect. Beautiful room and panoramic picture window.
Great location new to us. Weather surprisingly perfect. Coffee excellent. Appreciate free water bottles in room and on leaving ship. Spacious storage of cabin. Best layout of a cabin on a cruise we have ever had. Good ...
Waited a long time for this cruise, got family and friends to join us and all reported a great cruise. Only one thing is the walking...that is for asthmatic passengers it a little grind. Cruise and ship personnel were the best could not of been more pleasant to deal with.
All that they say is included is and then some more. I would say that this cruise line is as good as if not better that all ...
We were first time cruisers and picked this line based on itinerary, ratings, and prices. It was a Danuberiver cruise in mid to late October (luckily the weather was very warm for that time of the year with almost no rain). We were not disappointed. The Embarkation process was efficient with hotel manager personally showing us to the room and explaining everything was great. Great selection of ...
We were on Emerald Star Sept 1-8 2019.The embarkation was a nightmare we sat in airport in Frankfurt from 9:30am to 1:30 pm. Orginately we were suppose to be there at 12:30 pm. But got email to say come for 9:30 am. But bus at 10: only big enough for 10 people and luggage and we were about 35 people. Then 2and 1/2 drive with no bathroom break. Not sure who was a fault but certainty a ...