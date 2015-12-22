  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
CroisiEurope La Belle de Cadix Cruise Reviews

3.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
2 reviews
Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
2 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money

1-2 of 2 CroisiEurope La Belle de Cadix Cruise Reviews

If you aren't French or if you want to relax - you may want to find another cruise

Review for La Belle de Cadix to Europe - All

User Avatar
KruisingKim
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I chose this cruise because we have seen many of the other rivercruise sites (Rhine, Danube, etc.) and didn't want to see Russia at the moment with the Ukranian war going on. So, we thought that seeing southern Spanish towns would be a good choice - and, it was. I doubt we would have visited Cadiz or a couple of the other small towns had it not been for this cruise. The pro's : - This cruise ...
Sail Date: June 2022

Very Good Christmas Cruise -Excellent Dining

Review for La Belle de Cadix to Spain

User Avatar
WashingtonTraveler
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

From the moment we arrived and were warmly greeted by Susana to when we departed we enoyed this cruise on the Guadalquivir river. Cabins on La Belle de Cadix, although small with minimal storage space, are clean and comfortable, especially the beds, and with large picture windows on the upper deck which we selected. The public areas are also comfortable. The dining room is on the lower deck, very ...
Sail Date: December 2015

