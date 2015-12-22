I chose this cruise because we have seen many of the other rivercruise sites (Rhine, Danube, etc.) and didn't want to see Russia at the moment with the Ukranian war going on. So, we thought that seeing southern Spanish towns would be a good choice - and, it was. I doubt we would have visited Cadiz or a couple of the other small towns had it not been for this cruise.
The pro's :
- This cruise ...
From the moment we arrived and were warmly greeted by Susana to when we departed we enoyed this cruise on the Guadalquivir river. Cabins on La Belle de Cadix, although small with minimal storage space, are clean and comfortable, especially the beds, and with large picture windows on the upper deck which we selected. The public areas are also comfortable. The dining room is on the lower deck, very ...