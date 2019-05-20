"Captain Theo, Janos, Holger, Chef Florin, Andrei and the entire crew will make sure you have a perfectly splendid time.From the moment my best friend and I arrived at the dock to board the ship until we were dropped at the airport to fly home - the Viking Kvasir and crew made this cruise everything we could ask for (and more)...."Read More
From the moment my best friend and I arrived at the dock to board the ship until we were dropped at the airport to fly home - the Viking Kvasir and crew made this cruise everything we could ask for (and more). Especially after waiting for it for the past two years.
The boat was clean, the rooms were perfect and Viking took steps to ensure safety in regards to COVID (wearing masks in public ...
My husband and I were eager to get back to travel after COVID so we tried a Viking sea voyage around Iceland in August 2021. It was terrific, and since we'd heard that Viking was the best when it came to European river causing we thought we'd try this itinerary. It was not excessively long, but not too short either. We enjoyed it tremendously. At first we were concerned that we would have to ...
I used to cruise on Viking River ships then I started going on the Viking Ocean cruises for the last four years, I decided to go back on a Viking River cruise, and I was interested in this tour since it included two nights in Zurich, Switzerland and two nights in Paris in hotels. This trip make the fifteen cruise on Viking River or Ocean ship. I was afraid the River trip would not be as good ...
Loved flying into Paris, spending time there, traveling to Germany, Luxemborg, Switzerland and altering further travel to Warsaw, Poland before returning home.
The excursions were outstanding. Adequate timet to enjoy everything in the countries' culture.
However, Found onboard dining less spectacular than on Vantage. Chef Bobby was very friendly and food was lovely just less variety than ...
We decided to go on a Viking river cruise at the urging of my brother and his wife. To celebrate both our mother's life as she was a frequent Viking River Cruise adventurer and to celebrate my upcoming big birthday! The embarkation was very smooth and the staff was amazing! Our dining staff Jefferson, Willie and Anna were attentive and enjoyable. The food and wine were amazing and the ship was ...
Itinerary sounds good, but that is only if you would enjoy an 8hr bus ride from Paris to the ship in Germany.
The first morning after eating a tainted breakfast and between 4-5hrs later, I came downwith the worst case of food poisoning anyone has ever had. Viking has decided not to include any medical personal in their crew, so I layed in my cabin for the next 3hrsrapidly dehydrating. When we ...
My wife and I have been on numerous cruises (22+) throughout the world on various cruise lines over the years. This was our fourth cruise with Viking; the previous cruises were in China, Egypt and the Grand European Tour. The Paris to the Swiss Alps Cruise started in Paris on July 20, 2019.
Our flight from Florida was arranged by Viking and flew through Frankfort, then to Paris. No ...
We booked our cruise based on our own research and our travel agent’s recommendation. It’s not often that our entire vacation ends up being better than we hoped, but this trip truly was. From the time we got to the airport in Raleigh, NC to the time we returned there, everything was handled by Viking with exceptional results. Every detail was well thought out and expertly executed.
The staff ...
Literature was convincing and reviews were excellent.
On board dining was excellent and the service was just perfect.
Entertainment on board was interesting and informative.
Included tours were fantastic and the optional tours were even better, we went on as many tours/excursions as we could. Usually two each day.
Tour guides that were used were very professional and had a great deal ...
The cruise was the area we wanted to see. We loved Paris and the beauty of the Alps. Our cruise was great. The food was exceptional and the service by all the crew members was great. We enjoyed the scenery and most of the tours. We would recommend Viking to any of our friends. We felt everything was first class and everyone tried to be very helpful. The cruise was very relaxing. The ...