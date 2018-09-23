  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Viking Kara Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
143 reviews
Cologne
Düsseldorf
Staff celebrating German Heritage nite at dinner
Enjoying a burger and a beer at Ter Marsch, one of the top-rated burger joi
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
143 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Trip of a Lifetime
"However, Viking is not the only cruise line who is experiencing this so no fault to them, it's just what it is in these times.Viking, you gave us an incredible cruise experience!..."Read More
Kathy53 avatar

Kathy53

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 143 Viking Kara Cruise Reviews

Trip of a Lifetime

Review for Viking Kara to Europe - All

User Avatar
Kathy53
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We always wanted to do a European river cruise and because we were coming off a B2B Norwegian Fjords & Scandinavia cruise, we decided to include a Rhine river cruise. In a word, the cruise was outstanding. First and foremost, our Captain, Michael was amazing. He was so engaging, approachable and so personable and shared so much knowledge of his experience cruising the European waterways. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

The trip from HELL!

Review for Viking Kara to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Norther ny retiree
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose a Viking River Cruise to see historic sites without having to repack out bags every night. The trip started out well but the weather was terrible with rain, wind and cold. We were unable to use our balcony at all. The food was great, service exceptional. Entertainment was not good with only a piano player playing “easy listening” music. Viking conducted daily Covid testing. My ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

We're sorry to learn the circumstances of your experience, Norther ny retiree, and appreciate you following-up. We would welcome the opportunity to address your comments directly and...

Sail Date: April 2022

Absolutely delightful!

Review for Viking Kara to Europe - All

User Avatar
nrosete
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Sailing Viking’s Rhine Getaway on the Viking Kara is like traveling through a dream montage full of gothic cathedrals, castles and sweeping countryside vistas. This was a “last minute” travel decision to make up for lost travel time in 2020. I really didn’t think much of it, but I am soooooo happy I made this choice! The Ship One of Viking’s longships, the Kara’s understated elegance and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Exquisite!

Review for Viking Kara to Europe - All

User Avatar
Carol Florida
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We choose this "bucket list" cruise for the places it was going, excursions that were happening and impressive reviews by others. It was more than I even dared hope it would be. Staff was amazing: attentive but not intrusive. We were able to become part of the "leisure" tourers and had many of the photographers with us, which was wonderful. Lots of variation in what we saw and did. Learned ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Great learning experience

Review for Viking Kara to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
rayjitsu
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Just finished my 1st river cruise. Firstly, I will give you my opinion, and then my journal. This trip for me was a great success, beyond my expectation because it fullfilled my preconceived experience what a European adventure should be like. I have had many ocean cruises, mostly Alaska, Panama canal, Hawaii, and Carribean Islands. River cruiseship is very unlike an ocean cruiseship. To be ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Food was awful

Review for Viking Kara to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Jackieh7
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Desired to return to Germany and sail the Rhine. I met my husband there in 1979. He passed away 5 years ago before we had the opportunity to return. A dear friend offered to go with me. Everything was wonderful but the food. I am vegetarian and while they had vegetarian main course options at every meal, they were not edible, literally. I ended up eating nothing but salad for lunch and dinner for ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Extreme pampering

Review for Viking Kara to Europe - All

User Avatar
sally.bluehen
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Friends talked us into joining them on the Rhine Cruise to celebrate our 50th Anniversary. We were novices, not sure what to expect. The staff of Viking guided us every step of the way, arranged transportation from the airport to the ship, settled us into our stateroom & made us feel comfortable. We experienced solicitous, caring, attentive, friendly, & informative attitudes. The attention we ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Viking Rhine River Cruise

Review for Viking Kara to Europe - All

User Avatar
Irep4you
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

This was my daughter's first cruise. She wanted to go to Amsterdam and see the gardens. We were able to do just that and explore even more. When we boarded our cruise ship we were met by a staff person who took our bags and welcomed us aboard. Everyone did their best to make our cruise perfect. Our cabin was very nice and we were very comfortable. We met so many nice people and dined with ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Rhine in the heart of old Europe

Review for Viking Kara to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
BridgetandDick
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Food, wine, scenery excellent. We got to know the crew and other passengers due to the small number of people involved. It was great only having to unpack once and staying in the same room every night. We were surprised at the variety of different people on board. Even though it was March, the weather was good and the spring season was far ahead of where it was in Minnesota, with leaves on the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

A wonderful experience from start to finish!

Review for Viking Kara to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
TimH99
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

My wife and i had seen the commercials on public television for years and always talked about how much fun and how different we imagined a river cruise to be. When we were married in 2015, our crazy schedules didn't allow us to take a proper honeymoon. So we decided to save up for something really special -- and three years later, we were sailing up the Rhine from Basel to Amsterdam. We enjoyed ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Find a Viking Kara Cruise from $1,999

Other Viking River Ship Cruise Reviews
Viking Radgrid Cruise Reviews
Viking Radgrid Cruise Reviews
Viking Atla Cruise Reviews
Viking Torgil Cruise Reviews
Viking Alsvin Cruise Reviews
Viking Vilhjalm Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.