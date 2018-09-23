We always wanted to do a European river cruise and because we were coming off a B2B Norwegian Fjords & Scandinavia cruise, we decided to include a Rhine river cruise. In a word, the cruise was outstanding.
First and foremost, our Captain, Michael was amazing. He was so engaging, approachable and so personable and shared so much knowledge of his experience cruising the European waterways. The ...
We chose a Viking River Cruise to see historic sites without having to repack out bags every night. The trip started out well but the weather was terrible with rain, wind and cold. We were unable to use our balcony at all. The food was great, service exceptional. Entertainment was not good with only a piano player playing “easy listening” music. Viking conducted daily Covid testing. My ...
Sailing Viking’s Rhine Getaway on the Viking Kara is like traveling through a dream montage full of gothic cathedrals, castles and sweeping countryside vistas. This was a “last minute” travel decision to make up for lost travel time in 2020. I really didn’t think much of it, but I am soooooo happy I made this choice!
The Ship
One of Viking’s longships, the Kara’s understated elegance and ...
We choose this "bucket list" cruise for the places it was going, excursions that were happening and impressive reviews by others. It was more than I even dared hope it would be. Staff was amazing: attentive but not intrusive.
We were able to become part of the "leisure" tourers and had many of the photographers with us, which was wonderful. Lots of variation in what we saw and did. Learned ...
Just finished my 1st river cruise. Firstly, I will give you my opinion, and then my journal.
This trip for me was a great success, beyond my expectation because it fullfilled my preconceived experience what a European adventure should be like. I have had many ocean cruises, mostly Alaska, Panama canal, Hawaii, and Carribean Islands. River cruiseship is very unlike an ocean cruiseship. To be ...
Desired to return to Germany and sail the Rhine. I met my husband there in 1979. He passed away 5 years ago before we had the opportunity to return. A dear friend offered to go with me. Everything was wonderful but the food. I am vegetarian and while they had vegetarian main course options at every meal, they were not edible, literally. I ended up eating nothing but salad for lunch and dinner for ...
Friends talked us into joining them on the Rhine Cruise to celebrate our 50th Anniversary. We were novices, not sure what to expect. The staff of Viking guided us every step of the way, arranged transportation from the airport to the ship, settled us into our stateroom & made us feel comfortable. We experienced solicitous, caring, attentive, friendly, & informative attitudes.
The attention we ...
This was my daughter's first cruise. She wanted to go to Amsterdam and see the gardens. We were able to do just that and explore even more. When we boarded our cruise ship we were met by a staff person who took our bags and welcomed us aboard. Everyone did their best to make our cruise perfect. Our cabin was very nice and we were very comfortable. We met so many nice people and dined with ...
Food, wine, scenery excellent. We got to know the crew and other passengers due to the small number of people involved. It was great only having to unpack once and staying in the same room every night. We were surprised at the variety of different people on board. Even though it was March, the weather was good and the spring season was far ahead of where it was in Minnesota, with leaves on the ...
My wife and i had seen the commercials on public television for years and always talked about how much fun and how different we imagined a river cruise to be. When we were married in 2015, our crazy schedules didn't allow us to take a proper honeymoon. So we decided to save up for something really special -- and three years later, we were sailing up the Rhine from Basel to Amsterdam.
We enjoyed ...