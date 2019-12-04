  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Viking Ingvi Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
135 reviews
Nightime departure from Budapest
Cesky Krumlov tour
Budapest - first day on ship
After a day of shopping in Linz, Austria, I relaxed on the deck in my new drindl. I wore it to dinner on Austria night.
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.8
Very Good
135 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
A wonderful experience with caring people
"The port excursions were well organized and all we needed was provided to ensure that we would have an excellent experience.The weather was not always good for touring but the guides provided at each port did a fantastic job of showing us the ports connected with our cruise...."Read More
JerryTexas52 avatar

JerryTexas52

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 135 Viking Ingvi Cruise Reviews

Danube Waltz was a dance of a lifetime

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Casey R
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Our travel agent had taken this cruise and recommended it. It exceeded our expectations, even with Covid protocols in place. The excursions were outstanding, and we even had a couple of additional excursions, of which the bicycle tour of Budapest could not be beat, as it was just my husband and myself and our tour guide. Our program Director, Mario, treated everyone as if they were the only ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Excellent way to travel through Europe

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Jrc2525
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

This was my wife’s and my first Viking Cruise. And I will have to say it was one of the best vacations we have ever took. The ship, food and service were remarkable. The ability to explore 4 European countries was well planned and executed. The onboard and off board activities were great as well. Both the free and paid for activities allowed us to explore portions of each country and experience ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: French Balcony

A wonderful experience with caring people

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
JerryTexas52
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first cruise with Viking but we have sailed on two river cruises previously with another cruise line. We enjoyed this experience very much. From the first day, the crew was exceptionally caring and friendly. Our rooms were kept spotless and in wonderful order. The food we received at each meal was like fine dining. The port excursions were well organized and all we needed was ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Beautiful Danube River

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
lhiggy
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

What a beautiful cruise down the Danube, started in Passau Germany to Budapest Hungary. The weather was perfect for us, sunny every day with nice temperatures. Only had to wear a coat one morning for a few hours. Viking suite accommodations are spacious, fresh fruit and sweets every day along with a fridge stocked with beer, wine, soda and champagne. Nice large veranda to sit out and drink your ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Amazing Trip!

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
peggy412
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I had planned to go on this cruise with a group of friends in 2021. We ended up re-scheduling to March 2022. Half of the group decided not to go again, but my sister-in-law and I decided we wanted to go. I am so happy we did! Our cruise ended up being a very small group of people and one of the first of the season. Viking has excellent service but with such a small group it was almost one ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: French Balcony Superior

EXCELLENT first river cruise

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
LucasBeanWood
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I are experienced ocean cruisers but we had never been on a river cruise. We were slightly nervous about river cruising and nervous about COVID protocols (I nearly died from COVID-19 early in 2020). The COVID protocols were OUTSTANDING in our view – tested before leaving the US, tested before getting on the Ingvi, tested every morning, and tested the last day before our post-cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Viking River Cruises, Alive and Well!

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Raven Maven
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I have just returned from a Viking River Cruise starting in Budapest and ending in Passau, Germany with an extension to Prague. We were a bit nervous with the resurge of the Delta phase about going but, ended up feeling more safe on the River cruise than if we stayed at home. Traveling requires a PCR test prior to boarding your flights overseas and luckily CVS got our test results ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Viking Ingvi Danube Waltz Sept. 2021

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - All

User Avatar
pbrn55
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We booked this cruise in Feb. 2021 to celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary. We chose Viking because of the itinerary and the date. We had been on the Rhine River with a different company so thought we'd try Viking this time and couldn't have been happier. Whether or not the cruise would be canceled was questionable up to the days before because of the changing Covid status but Viking kept us ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Almost famous

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - All

User Avatar
travelers tale
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose the cruise on the advice of our travel agent and it was a great offer at the time but our cruise was cancelled due to COVID and the offer didn't remain the same it was more expensive even after the 25% discount the gave us. That couldn't be helped though. The deal was a casualty of COVID. The cruise was very nice. We loved all the things that were included like the excursion at every ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Nothing special

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Billdref
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

Chose this cruise for the Christmas Markets from Passau to Budapest with a 3 day pre cruise extension in Prague. The extension in Prague was outstanding, a beautiful city especially during this time. Viking offers ‘included tours’ in each stop. Some were walking tours others were bus tours so check to see which you sign up for. We used Viking Air service and were booked on Lufthansa. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Find a Viking Ingvi Cruise from $1,999

Other Viking River Ship Cruise Reviews
Viking Ra Cruise Reviews
Viking Ra Cruise Reviews
Viking Egil Cruise Reviews
Viking Vilhjalm Cruise Reviews
Viking Atla Cruise Reviews
Viking Torgil Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.