Royal Caribbean have now introduced a fifty five dollar covid testing for every passenger doing a back to back cruise. Although it had cost us sixty euros for both of us to get a covid test at Rome airport to embark on the cruise in the first place, RCL have now introduced this extortionate charge for passengers doing a back to back cruise (two one week cruises in our case). So please be aware of ...
I apologize in advance for the length of this review.
We chose this cruise due to the ports of call and based on the past experience we had on a Royal Caribbean Med cruise. Unfortunately, this time paled in comparison to our previous trip. I recognize that this was the first sailing of Rhapsody of the Seas since Covid but being as it was the last ship in the RC fleet to launch, you would have ...
Chose to go with 2 couples. Never cruised with Royal Caribbean, they had. Overall the cruise experience was good. Food can be hit or miss. Service is very good, everyone is friendly and helpful. I would chose RC again. We were in a balcony cabin. Plenty of closet space, cannot say the same for shower space, just adequate. Take your own soap and shampoo. The one push container in shower didn’t suds ...
Decided to try a cruise out of Tampa since we just moved close by. It was a smaller ship than we’re used to but we had a really nice cruise. We traveled with some good friends from out of town and it was their first cruise. The itinerary was really nice, Key West, Grand Cayman, Cozumel, and Costa Maya. Key West was beautiful sight seeing but pricey shopping. Grand Cayman was just ok for us. We ...
We live in St. Petersburg so going on a cruise out of Tampa is easy for us. It's been a few years since we left from Tampa so thought it would be fun seeing the new lights on the Skyway Bridge while going under it. The lights did not turn on till we were near the bridge but the sunset was beautiful to see. We were on the Harmony of the Seas in December so I must admit going from a huge ship with ...
ROS was nice ship but a bit laid back. Cruise had lots of retired folks Crew was good. The food was average. Casino ok but way too long to wait for servers. Tendering was a nightmare. Some of it was the weather and the waves. But it was frustrating. The cabin was fine. Could use a bit of refresh. I think entertainment was average not really impressed with on board activities. I ...
My cruise was booked before and taken during the crazy cruise industry panic. This was my 14th cruise. Various lines.
Arrival at the Tampa Cruise Terminal...couldn't say more positive things enough about it. I was at the sidewalk at 10:40 am with luggage handlers and onboard by 11:20 am. having my first drink on my Deluxe Beverage Package.
The week was wonderful. All staff was ...
My husband and I (64 and 63 years young) traveled to Tampa Friday night, stayed at the Hampton Inn Avion Park. The hotel was nice and offered free breakfast. Request a room on the side opposite the airport and highway. We used Lyft to get to port and requested a stop at Target on Dale Mabry Hwy to buy wine and Pepsi. Note the Target in on the second level above Whole Foods. We arrived at port ...
We choose the cruise as we were keen to revisit one of Royal Caribbean's smaller ships and wanted to visit Key West and being just the 2 of us wanted to cruise out of peak holiday season.
Embarkation was the best we've ever experienced, 10 minutes after arrival we were on board, fantastic, no queues getting to the port or at check in.
Being a smaller ship it doesn't have all the bells and ...
I last sailed on this ship about 2 years ago. Embarkation and leaving the ship was easy and without long lines. Many guests now do the 'self assist' and carry their own luggage off.
This is a smaller ship than I usually sail on. It is compact, well decorated and comfortable.
My cabin (junior suite) was excellent, my stateroom attendant even more so.
Not having a Coastal Kitchen, I ate in ...