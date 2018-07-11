"The crew of the Idi was so perfectly welcoming and the boat was extremely safe & clean!The Viking crew is always amazing but with just half the passengers as normal - they were even more amazing...."Read More
We chose the cruise because of the time spent in Paris and Prague. But the worst thing about this cruise is the itinerary in between those 2 cities.
This cruise is our 70th cruise including several river cruises. That context gives us an often different perspective from most cruisers. We have been on almost all the cruise lines at one time or another. Hence, we do not automatically feel the ...
Originally, we booked this second Viking cruise for my hubby's retirement cruise! But with the state of the world ... we were postponed & postponed ... but it all worked out perfectly anyways! The crew of the Idi was so perfectly welcoming and the boat was extremely safe & clean! We were all required a vaccination, masks were required & everyone was tested daily ... all of the tours were very ...
This was Patti Michlin and me our first Cruise with Viking. We choose to take part with the journey called “ City of Lights “ from Prague to Paris.
My Points of concern :
There where too many Bus transportations , especially in Towns and Villages that where noted on the Program such as Heidelberg where we where transported by Bus from Doc to the City of Heidelberg quite a long Distance to ...
We had thought about a Viking Cruise for several years and when A brochure came in the mail and we decided it was time. Our cruise was from Basel Switzerland to Amsterdam. The crew of the Idi was absolutely wonderful. In a day, most staff had learned our names. The service was superb, as was the food. The included shore excursions were all very well run and interesting. The activities director ...
My husband had never been to Paris and I had never been to Prague so Cities of Light was a great choice for us. We had taken a Danube trip on Viking with my parents for their 50th anniversary and were very impressed with the company, the ship, the tours and the food. In comparison, this trip as a bit disappointing. The food was okay, not remarkable. The views, bus drivers and tours were wonderful ...
During October 1-13, my husband and I went on Viking's 13 day (two days traveling) City of Lights tour/cruise. We liked the fact that this seven-day cruise, from Trier Germany on the Moselle river, along the Rhine river to Bamberg Germany on the Main river, included a pre-extension in Paris and a post-extension in Prague. The tour included two nights in Paris and two nights in Prague. Keep in ...
Paris to The Swiss Alps - this was my first river cruise. Chose Viking on its fine reputation and it didn't disappoint. Everything from airport arrival pick up, embarkation, disembarkation, and return to airport went smoothly. The hotels were excellent. Everything about the ship was excellent:, staff, service, amenities, food - couldn't be better. The tour guides on the excursions were ...
My husband and I loved many things about our Viking river cruise. Having under 200 passengers onboard was so much better than 2000! We sat with different folks at meals, so we met many wonderful people. The food, service, cabins, and public areas were exceptional! The evening activities were fun and varied. We loved the cities we visited and the pace of activities was just right.... No being ...
Chose cruise since destination, Ukraine, was of interest and itinerary looked interesting. Big mistake. The cruise tried to make a lot out of very little. Balance was wrong, started with 3 days in Odessa,very little to see and ended with only a day and a half in Kiev, a much more interesting city. Very poor and over exaggerated included tours.
Day ! Panoramic Odessa. only two buildings of ...
We received a mailer sent to someone else at our address that we have lived at for 40 years and we have always said that we wanted to return to Europe for a river cruise so it was a God thing. The ship and staff were great. The food was also great and they catered to my wife's gluten free needs always. The Shore excursions were vary informative and well planned. We added two extra excursions ( ...