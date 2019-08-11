"Beginning with our initial river cruise booking in 2019, continuing through the delays of the pandemic and rebooking the cruise we finally took, the Viking agents introduced us to the Viking commitment to ensure we would have a truly wonderful experience.We did not book air travel or pre/post cruise extensions with Viking so this review applies solely to the Rhine cruise and Viking's customer service...."Read More
Rhine river cruise: We chose this cruise for our 40th wedding anniversary celebration
Disappointed that testing for Covid required
Everytime we got up in the dining room, they were there with a mask to put on
The food was excellent. Also, we were never notified when people tested positive on the boat. I feel it was our right if we had been sitting with them at dining. There was allot ...
This was our first cruise of any kind, delayed two years by the pandemic. We did not book air travel or pre/post cruise extensions with Viking so this review applies solely to the Rhine cruise and Viking's customer service. All experiences with Viking were truly excellent. From the moment we stepped on the boat, everyone we met with Viking made us feel welcome, learned our names and did everything ...
This was our first European river cruise; we chose Viking because of its reputation and reviews. I must say Viking DID NOT disappoint! Despite traveling during a time when COVID-19 was concerning, I & my traveling friends felt confident and safe traveling aboard Viking Hiln. The staff was professional, friendly, and capable! I especially appreciated that there were only 82 guests aboard; it was a ...
As the title states the only worry we had was boarding the plane in Springfield Missouri. Viking is waiting for you just outside the security area at the Basel airport. We booked a the two day pre-trip extension in Basel and the hostess was amazing going out of her way to take care of our needs. We give her a grade of A plus. After our extension we were bused to our ship where we were greeted by ...
We had wanted to travel with Viking for year. Finally booked our first river cruise for 2020, which was rescheduled during the pandemic. Everything lived up to and surpassed our expectations. Wonderful, caring crew! Fabulous food at every venue. We enjoyed our late- night visits to Mamsen's for split pea soup and the burgers at the Pool Grille were wonderful. High tea was a lovely treat! ...
We choose this cruise through our AAA travel agent. We have been on the large cruise ships before and found them too noisy, too crowded, lots of children around. This was perfect for us, people around our age, loved the excursions. made some great friendships. We saw our Captain almost every day and enjoyed seeing the wheelhouse. Our servers at mealtimes were so friendly and eager to please. ...
Overall grade: B-
It was a rocky start. Two months before the start of the river cruise, we received in the mail a personalized brochure from Viking, giving us a day-by-day breakdown of the schedule, excursions, ship information, etc. It noted that at the start of the cruise in Basel, the ship could be departing from any of three different locations. Seeing as how there still were two months ...
Chose this cruise because it took us to places we hadn't been, except for taking a 2 hrs cruise on the middle Rhine a couple years back. But didn't mind because the vineyards and castle area is beautiful. Excursions included in the cruise were very good. Took the two wine tasting excursions as extras but disappointed with the one. Dinner was included and the food was just ok, had better food on ...
The Staff was beyond excellent and very understanding..my husband has Alzheimer’s and can be difficult with drinking..I alerted the Bartender and he made sure my husbands drinks were very weak and they kept a tab on how many he had..
The staff also kept an eye out for him ..
This was very nice it made for a more relaxing trip..
The food was beyond excellent very good choices everyday and ...
This trip was for our anniversary that we were not sure we would make as my husband has cancer. This was also our first River Cruises. We so happy with not only the service and the accommodation but more than anything the Crew. The Program Director Candi and her team were fantastic everything from the organization of the excursion to the entertainment. The shore excursions, we great and the ...