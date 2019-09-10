  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Viking Hermod Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
127 reviews
Captain Hans and his wife and first mate! Great couple!
Strasbourg city
Madonna and Child
Local entertainment in the lounge.
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
127 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
So many interesting sites
"This was my second Viking cruise and, again, I was not disappointed.I loved Cologne, but I was disappointed that since we arrived on a Sunday, many of the shops were closed; I especially wanted to visit the two perfume factories...."Read More
IBPeachy avatar

IBPeachy

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 127 Viking Hermod Cruise Reviews

Great time on the Rhine on the Hermod

Review for Viking Hermod to Europe - All

User Avatar
Ripper2
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This is our 3rd trip with Viking River Cruses. They have never left us down with any part of our adventure. From the waiting staff at the airport to welcome us and get us to our transportation to the ship. Or the staff getting us to the airport and making sure we don't have any problems getting through security on our way home. The staff on the Hermod including Hans the Captain and his wife first ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Wonderful Christmas cruise

Review for Viking Hermod to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Nanabee7
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We had a most wonderful cruise aboard the Viking Hermod. We had wanted to take a cruise focusing on the Christmas markets as well as seeing historical sites and this was perfect. The included walking tours of the port towns were led by local guides and were very informative and enjoyable. We were extremely fortunate to be able to experience the Christmas Markets as they had been able to open ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Christmas in the time of Covid!

Review for Viking Hermod to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
76697669Vann
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We have traveled with Viking Many times, and they alway do a great job making our trips great!!! Christmas 2021 was a struggle, with countries shutting down and opening up, so we ended up on this trip pretty last minute, Viking did a great job working around all the problems that seemed to pop up at anytime! They could not have made any money on this trip, with only 34 cruisers, but Viking did ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

So many interesting sites

Review for Viking Hermod to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
IBPeachy
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was my second Viking cruise and, again, I was not disappointed. The staff was super, the food was delicious, and the sites were wonderful. We made some wonderful new friends along the way. Because of the docking locations of the ship, I was able to explore on my own whenever I wanted. I loved Cologne, but I was disappointed that since we arrived on a Sunday, many of the shops were closed; ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Enjoyable River Cruise from our Bucket List

Review for Viking Hermod to Europe - All

User Avatar
GMaCarolK
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

A European River Cruise was a "bucket list" item for us, and it exceeded our expectations. Staff members were always friendly and helpful. I was pleased to learn that some were being considered for promotions. We enjoyed the itinerary. Future cruisers should be aware that some ports are not easy for anyone with difficulty or pain from walking. Viking did offer an "easy" version of many ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Amazing, first time River Cruising Experience

Review for Viking Hermod to Europe - All

User Avatar
Denisedhall
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We have been to Europe many times, always on our own itinerary, but we had always wanted to go on a River Cruise...this one was perfect, as we celebrated our Anniversary. Viking and the Crew on the Hermod was Spot On. There is not one negative thing I can say. The Walking tours in the morning, were very informative, giving us a taste to return to some of the cities, and we really enjoyed the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Viking, thanks for the memories! Budapest to Passau

Review for Viking Hermod to Europe - All

User Avatar
pilmoore
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

We had been considering a river cruise for several years and after quite a bit of research and talking with others that had been on Viking Cruises previously, some multiple times, we decided that Viking was definitely the right choice for us. We took advantage of the 2 for 1 pricing and a great deal on airfare. We selected the 7 Night Danube Waltz Cruise with two extra nights at the beginning, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Expanding My Horizons

Review for Viking Hermod to Europe - All

User Avatar
pikmoore
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because of its location, the Danube, and being able to sleep in the same place every night.We have taken bus tours before this trip. Most of all we chose this Viking cruise because everyone who had taken this cruise spoke very highly of it.The ship was a marvelous five star hotel, especially the cabin. We were very impressed with the regional food and tried it most nights.The ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

First River Cruise - There are differences

Review for Viking Hermod to Europe - All

User Avatar
Spudsmack
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our first river cruise, Passau to Budapest aboard the Hermod. Overall very pleased with the cruise. We did the pre-cruise in Prague, everything was well organized by Viking. The tree days gave us time to adjust to the time change before boarding the boat. The Viking included excursions in Prague and on the boat were top-notch, their fleet of buses were noteworthy for cleanliness and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

A Step Below Last Year

Review for Viking Hermod to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
mikekauffman
10+ Cruises

We recently cruised the Danube River on the Viking Hermod riverboat. This was our second river cruise with Viking, having cruised on the Rhine River in June of 2018. Overall, while we greatly enjoyed the trip, we both felt that some aspects of the trip were below the level of what we experienced last year. We booked this cruise a few months before the sailing and the only cabins remaining ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Find a Viking Hermod Cruise from $1,999

Other Viking River Ship Cruise Reviews
Viking Ingvi Cruise Reviews
Viking Ingvi Cruise Reviews
Viking Egdir Cruise Reviews
Viking Vidar Cruise Reviews
Viking Tir Cruise Reviews
Viking Egil Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.