My husband and I enjoyed our latest Viking trip on the Douro River in Portugal. The Tivoli hotel in Lisbon was first class and set the tone for the trip. The crew of the Hemming was attentive, the food delicious and the excursions were interesting and fun. Unfortunately for me, I tested positive for COVID and missed the last excursion due to quarantine rules. My husband and I spent the day in ...
This cruise the Duro with Viking was not cheap we had a 4 day extention with accommodation at the Tivoli hotel so we explored Lisbon .That was very good and to be recommended however the cruise itself whilst enjoyable is not worth £7000 for 2 people whilst the staff and organisation are brilliant we seemed to be on coaches for what seemed to be as much time as we were cruising .This was a ...
Having already river cruised before with viking and knowing this itinerary was exactly what we wanted we had no hesitation in booking this holiday.
We opted to do the pre cruise extension in Madrid and this proved to be another good choice as we got to know our small group of 16 other travelers well and they turned out to be our core group of friends for the rest of the trip.
On transferring ...
XMAS CRUISE 2018 PORTO TO PORTO , DOURO RIVER PORTUGAL.
itinerary changed so many times even the staff could not tell me where or what we were doing have the time.
Spent 10% on the ship ( sleeping , eating ) 90% on buses this is a bus trip not a river cruise. I feel we were deceived as the excursions were changed / canceled repeatedly.
if xmas is not a good time for attractions to be open ...
This cruise was a Christmas/birthday present for my sister, who had never been to Portugal. It was my fourth visit to the country, but first to the Douro region. I have never "cruised", opting for more active adventures, on land. But my sister's limited mobility made this a better choice. We were not disappointed. The ship was comfortable, with an elevator for those who preferred. It was ...
Excellent cultural education.
Excellent guides who knew their history and culture of the regions
Cuisine was fabulous and often of the region we were visiting
Crew was wonderful.
All directions as to what to do and expect were detailed
Ship was great
2 hotels were lovely first class.
Airline travel totally arranged
Stateroom was cleaned twice daily.
There is absolutely ...
We watch some TV networks where Viking advertise all the time and we have always talked about a River Cruise. 2 years earlier on a Viking Ocean Cruise (Best cruises in the world) we met a couple that had done 7 River Cruises - they met us on this one.
This was Viking Hemming Rivers of Gold and we spent 2 nights in Lisbon in a great hotel and then embarked The Hemming in Porto Portugal 2 days ...
This was a huge celebration trip. Declared cancer free, 30th wedding anniversary, husband's 65th birthday, husband's retirement. We had a blast. Service, food, tours, amenities all up to our expectations and more. Our suite was wonderful with the balcony and plenty of space. Very clean and our room steward was excellent - as were all the crew!
This is not a cruise for people with limited ...
Our Douro cruise was very good. the Douro river is quite scenic but we only cruised two days up river and two days back to Porto. The remainder of the cruise is spent on busses visiting places sometimes up to two hours each way. Every day the bus excursions were long and tedious.
This was our third Viking cruise and you could not book with a better company. The entire crew are outstanding. Yet ...
No! I'm not being funny with the title just honest. You will spend much more time on busses than you will cruising on the Douro. If like us, you understand that before you go you will not be disappointed. In fact the Douro is lovely but only navigable for a short distance. Thus you cruise 2 days upstream from Porto, turn around and cruise 2 days back to Porto.
This was our third Viking river ...