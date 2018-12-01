  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Viking Gullveig Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
114 reviews
Our great waiter Atilla!
My wife and I.
My sister and her husband.
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
114 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
White-glove service from embarkation to airport delivery
"However, Viking showed themselves to be a first-class river cruise company all the way.We had elected to come to Rome two weeks before the cruise started, so our independent travel ended when we walked into the Hilton-Munich Park Hotel...."Read More
Pleaseusethisusername avatar

Pleaseusethisusername

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Filters

1-10 of 114 Viking Gullveig Cruise Reviews

White-glove service from embarkation to airport delivery

Review for Viking Gullveig to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Pleaseusethisusername
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

The main reason my wife and I took this cruise was to see the Passion Play in Oberammergau. However, Viking showed themselves to be a first-class river cruise company all the way. We had elected to come to Rome two weeks before the cruise started, so our independent travel ended when we walked into the Hilton-Munich Park Hotel. From that minute until Viking's representatives put us in front of ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Traveled with disabled person

Excellent way to see Europe

Review for Viking Gullveig to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
The_Great_Escape
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Background Information: This was my 68 cruise cruising on 13 different cruise lines that include Carnival, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, Princess, Holland America, Disney, Costa, Cunard, Viking, MSC, and Celebrity. This was my first cruise on Viking. I am 48 years old. We cruised on Viking Gullveig doing the Romantic Danube Itinerary the beginning of November starting in Nurnberg, Germany and ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Great trip for a reunion

Review for Viking Gullveig to Europe - All

User Avatar
wsiefke
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I did not arrive early enough to explore Budapest. I had been there twice before and he didn't get off work early. The airport pickup, embarkation and disembarkation were very smooth and on time. I didn't realize the ship departed on the 13th while we toured and had arranged to meet a friend who lives in town after lunch but had to cancel that. Now to be clear, we've sailed on 15 ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Our First Viking Experience

Review for Viking Gullveig to Europe - All

User Avatar
jkirklen
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We had heard good things about Viking and decided one of the Danube cruises would be a great place for this type of cruise. It exceeded our expectations. We enjoyed the excursions and appreciated that so many were included in the trip. The tour guides were outstanding. The food was wonderful and we liked the regional options at various locations along the way. Having beer/wine included with ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

First River Cruise - but not the last!

Review for Viking Gullveig to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
jmartyc
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

My wife and I have always wanted to take a river cruise, and we have always heard that Viking was the best, but this cruise exceeded everything we had heard as well as exceeding our expectations. We went on this cruise with my sister and her husband. All the crew were very friendly, but I will forever remember the wonderful cruise director and our excellent waiter Atilla. After a couple of ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Rushed and crowded

Review for Viking Gullveig to Europe - All

User Avatar
James7388
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Wanted to see Germany and Austria. The sights were beautiful, espcially Salzberg and Munich which cost extra, but we were rushed during the excursions with only 45 minutes of “free time”. Captain and manager were great but the front desk was unhelpful. The “store” only offers Viking items, no essentials. The tickets that Viking booked had ridiculously long layovers in Frankfort and a 3:30 am ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

First time with Viking--Excellent experience

Review for Viking Gullveig to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
DeboChicago
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was a family cruise, celebrating my mother-in-law's 80th birthday. There were 15 of us. A cruise was a great way to be together but not TOO together if folks needed their own space. We arrived in Budapest almost a week early and enjoyed exploring independently. We were pleasantly surprised by our cabin which was not super-spacious, but had enough space for us to fully unpack. The bed ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

2nd Time Proving Disappointing

Review for Viking Gullveig to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Kvejd
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

This is our 2nd Viking cruise this year. In April my family did the Paris to Normandy and it was wonderful and the crew top notch. We are on the Budapest to Nuremberg cruise right now and it’s proving to be quite the let down. Upon arrival we waited almost 2 hours at the airport to be transferred to the ship and no one came by to explain the delay. Had no time in Budapest save an hour to walk ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Christmas and Viking at its finest!!

Review for Viking Gullveig to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
76697669Vann
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We were scared trip was going to be a bus tour not a river tour, ALMOST cancelled, but figured we would make the best of it, all the reviews were terrible but we had been on two other trips with Viking and figured what the heck!! Boy, are we ever glad to have gone, we were first ship in 6 months to make it all the way down the Danube, the Christmas markets made the trip a whole new experience and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Viking Outstanding

Review for Viking Gullveig to Europe - All

User Avatar
Sweet57
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our Viking Christmas market cruise began in Budapest at a hotel because of the low waters. Oliver was our Tour Director and he went above and beyond to keep us informed and to make sure we were all happy with our accommodations. We ended up being bussed to Vienna, Austria where it was day by day whether we would have to do a ship swap. Our cruise was the very first cruise in 6 months that made ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2018

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Find a Viking Gullveig Cruise from $1,999

Other Viking River Ship Cruise Reviews
Viking Radgrid Cruise Reviews
Viking Radgrid Cruise Reviews
Viking Egil Cruise Reviews
Viking Vidar Cruise Reviews
Viking Akun Cruise Reviews
Viking Tor Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.