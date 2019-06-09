Had never been to France and we were able to add 3 day visits to Paris and Nice on either end of the cruise. Viking still took care of us on these extensions and had set up great tours and experiences like lunch in Canne.
The boat and its crew were exceptional and our every need was taken care of. We had great local tour guides in every port and the experiences into the cities and immersion ...
This is probably our fifth or sixth cruise with Viking. Needless to say, we really do like their ships, their staff, pricing and their professionalism. It would take a lot to get us to switch to another river cruise line.
We thoroughly enjoyed our cruise in Provence earlier this year. Lots of very interesting sights and information to learn about the history of this part of France. The only ...
Could there be a better way to explore southern France, from the Lyon to Avignon other than a VIking River Cruise? I don't think so. "Explore the world in comfort", says Viking, and it's true! Everything needed for a relaxing cruise holiday is here: soothing, Scandinavian-inspired longship décor, world-class cuisine, impeccable service from friendly, well-trained staff and interesting shore ...
This was our third Viking.. after the Danube at Christmas (fabulous!) and the Rhine Getaway. We recommend Viking to all friends and family, as the experience is as close to perfect as you can get. From the preplanning and attentive calls when we had questions, to the air travel they handled, it all went smoothly. The trip itself was lovely! We were lucky with great weather the entire week. ...
The crew on this ship seemed to go out of their way to make the cruise as enjoyable as possible for all the passengers. There were quite a few unexpected occurrences they had to deal with ( like a train strike the day the pre-cruise people were supposed to come from Paris to Lyon to board the ship). They just hired a bus to bring them and then greeted them with campaign and an apology. Another ...
We selected this cruise solely because of the dates and location. And we would could not have selected a more perfect experience. The crew was magnificent; attentive, friendly, cheerful, kind, and seemed to enjoy their work experience as much as we enjoyed our vacation. Our cabin, a veranda state room, was compact but comfortable and beautifully appointed. The food was lovely, with choices to ...
Behold the French
by Craig Parker
Start at Privas, in a rustic chateau
Nathalie and Camille's nuptial bliss
Take a short break from mad life on the go
Castles and promises, sealed with a kiss
Here among stonework with high spires and walls
Solemn vows spoken to bell towers and cries
Where are answers when the heart softly calls
Rhone-Alpes Mountains sit in shady ...
We did a pre cruise to Paris and had a MARVELOUS time. Super tour of Paris too. We then headed to Lyon by train....no concerns!!! They bused us to the ship and we got on board with a lovely lunch. Only problem, the temps in Europe were outrageous! 100 degrees plus most of the trip! We drank LOADS of water needless to say!!! Our cabin was small but we were very comfortable. We had a ...
We contacted Viking initially because of a special price which included free air fare. However, we were sold by the incredible sales representative we had. He was knowledgeable, friendly, and extremely helpful. After booking, it seemed that every person we talked to who “knew” someone who had gone on a Viking cruise had nothing but wonderful things to say about it. However, we were somewhat ...
We enjoyed vacationing in the South of France on our second Viking River Cruise, so much! We went in June and had great weather for walking around medieval villages, old time cities, and wine and lavender countrysides that are so rich in history and as if frozen in time. The tours (both included and optional) covered historical sites and moments presented by local tour guides that were both ...