Viking Alsvin Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
118 reviews
Eiffel Tower at night
Our port at Bamberg
Reichsberg Castle on the Moselle River
Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
118 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Our First Viking Cruise
"Since our group and tour director was given a different ship and crew at the last minute, there could have been good reason for problems as they were both new to each other, but she (our TD) carried on with confidence and order for us all.We had been assured by friends and family that Viking was the best and most reliable company to work with, and it turned out to be true...."Read More
GBLarry avatar

GBLarry

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

1-10 of 118 Viking Alsvin Cruise Reviews

Great cruise

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Whateverwhy
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I enjoyed this cruise very much. We started off with the Prague/Nuremberg extension. Very informative, good guides. There were great guides at every excursion on the trip. Our onboard experience was great also...food, amenities, staff. I was particularly happy with the help at the airport in Hungary. The program director was particularly good. He was great at the organizing and very easy to work ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Paris delight

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - All

User Avatar
Mooney fan
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to experience both Prague and Paris which is why we chose this cruise. Viking always does a nice job of taking care of their clients and it held true again. We especially enjoyed the e-bike excursion in Germany. The 2 gentlemen who were our guides/caretakers were very pleasant and showed us much. The trip to Giverny was quite nice and lovely. Unfortunately, it was a crowded place as ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Treated as a Guest, not a customer

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Cruise in Style
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Seeking a 10-14 day cruise in Europe we selected Paris to Prague with 2 other couples. We were in Ireland through the 18th, chose an agenda that matched our timing and brought us to interesting towns, historic sights, and the beauty of Paris, Germany, Prague. We were not thrilled that most of the towns in Germany required an hour to hour and a half bus ride from the river, this was not clear in ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Our First Viking Cruise

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - All

User Avatar
GBLarry
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had been assured by friends and family that Viking was the best and most reliable company to work with, and it turned out to be true. We were greeted and escorted by the 'Red Shirt Brigade' at each and every stop from our arrival to final departure. A well organized effort to keep us all on schedule and together. Our crew was most gracious and helpful. The Captain was informative and ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Paris to Prague in Luxury

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
DACAL6604
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We had heard good things about Viking River Cruises and so we wanted to try one for ourselves. The itinerary included a few Days in Paris at the start of the holiday and was back-ended by a few days in Prague. Firstly Viking did not disappoint in all areas. The ship, service, food, tours, and staff all provided a 5 star experience. When we could not keep to our original itinerary due to ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Wonderful time on our first river cruise!

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
eids
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Very good service from the Viking staff starting at the Paris airport. Easy bus ride to our hotel. Hotel LeMeridien in Paris was very nice. Good restaurant as well. Tour of the city was top notch. Lots of time to explore on our own at times. Wonderful getting up close to the Eiffel Tower. Smooth motor coach ride to Luxembourg where our visit to the American WW2 cemetery was a real highlight ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

A long saga of the last cruise of Viking Alsvin

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Dylann
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We took the Paris to the Swiss Alps cruise in reverse from December 11-22, 2019 starting in Zurich. Viking has partnered with Marriott Hotels for accommodation pre- and post-cruise. The Hotel Renaissance is in the Technopark of low-rise buildings, but Tram #4 (blue) one block over runs to the old town. A day pass costs 8 Euro per person. Viking offered an orientation walk of the hotel area at 5:30 ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Great Itinerary, poor cabin choice

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
hagleml1
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Paris to Prague was a delightful itinerary, and the cruise had a very good price with free airfare. We normally book a veranda suite on Viking river cruises, but the explorer suite price was too good to pass up. In retrospect we should have passed and stayed with a veranda suite. The explorer suite is beautiful, with lots of room and some nice extra perks, but once the ship is underway, the ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite

Best Vacation Experience We Have Ever Had. Viking is AMAZING

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
MARKECON
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Our "Cities of Light" Viking River Cruise from Paris to Prague was the most wonderful vacation experience my wife, our two best friends, and I have ever had. The accommodations aboard ship (Veranda A stateroom) were excellent, and the food onboard the ship was consistently superb. The very best part of our onboard experience, however, were the fantastic crew members we interacted with every day, ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Cities of Light: close to 5 stars

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - All

User Avatar
Moonlion
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We just got back from the Cities of Light cruisetour (August 7-18th, Prague to Paris on the Alsvin) and had a great time! This was our second Viking river cruise having gone on the Danube Waltz last summer (Budapest to Prague on the Legend) which we also really enjoyed. I was worried that August would be unbearably hot and crowded. However, we found the crowds quite manageable and the weather ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

