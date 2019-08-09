"Since our group and tour director was given a different ship and crew at the last minute, there could have been good reason for problems as they were both new to each other, but she (our TD) carried on with confidence and order for us all.We had been assured by friends and family that Viking was the best and most reliable company to work with, and it turned out to be true...."Read More
I enjoyed this cruise very much. We started off with the Prague/Nuremberg extension. Very informative, good guides. There were great guides at every excursion on the trip. Our onboard experience was great also...food, amenities, staff. I was particularly happy with the help at the airport in Hungary. The program director was particularly good. He was great at the organizing and very easy to work ...
We wanted to experience both Prague and Paris which is why we chose this cruise. Viking always does a nice job of taking care of their clients and it held true again. We especially enjoyed the e-bike excursion in Germany. The 2 gentlemen who were our guides/caretakers were very pleasant and showed us much. The trip to Giverny was quite nice and lovely. Unfortunately, it was a crowded place as ...
Seeking a 10-14 day cruise in Europe we selected Paris to Prague with 2 other couples. We were in Ireland through the 18th, chose an agenda that matched our timing and brought us to interesting towns, historic sights, and the beauty of Paris, Germany, Prague. We were not thrilled that most of the towns in Germany required an hour to hour and a half bus ride from the river, this was not clear in ...
We had been assured by friends and family that Viking was the best and most reliable company to work with, and it turned out to be true. We were greeted and escorted by the 'Red Shirt Brigade' at each and every stop from our arrival to final departure. A well organized effort to keep us all on schedule and together.
Our crew was most gracious and helpful. The Captain was informative and ...
We had heard good things about Viking River Cruises and so we wanted to try one for ourselves. The itinerary included a few Days in Paris at the start of the holiday and was back-ended by a few days in Prague.
Firstly Viking did not disappoint in all areas. The ship, service, food, tours, and staff all provided a 5 star experience.
When we could not keep to our original itinerary due to ...
Very good service from the Viking staff starting at the Paris airport. Easy bus ride to our hotel. Hotel LeMeridien in Paris was very nice. Good restaurant as well. Tour of the city was top notch. Lots of time to explore on our own at times. Wonderful getting up close to the Eiffel Tower. Smooth motor coach ride to Luxembourg where our visit to the American WW2 cemetery was a real highlight ...
We took the Paris to the Swiss Alps cruise in reverse from December 11-22, 2019 starting in Zurich. Viking has partnered with Marriott Hotels for accommodation pre- and post-cruise. The Hotel Renaissance is in the Technopark of low-rise buildings, but Tram #4 (blue) one block over runs to the old town. A day pass costs 8 Euro per person. Viking offered an orientation walk of the hotel area at 5:30 ...
Paris to Prague was a delightful itinerary, and the cruise had a very good price with free airfare. We normally book a veranda suite on Viking river cruises, but the explorer suite price was too good to pass up. In retrospect we should have passed and stayed with a veranda suite. The explorer suite is beautiful, with lots of room and some nice extra perks, but once the ship is underway, the ...
Our "Cities of Light" Viking River Cruise from Paris to Prague was the most wonderful vacation experience my wife, our two best friends, and I have ever had. The accommodations aboard ship (Veranda A stateroom) were excellent, and the food onboard the ship was consistently superb. The very best part of our onboard experience, however, were the fantastic crew members we interacted with every day, ...
We just got back from the Cities of Light cruisetour (August 7-18th, Prague to Paris on the Alsvin) and had a great time! This was our second Viking river cruise having gone on the Danube Waltz last summer (Budapest to Prague on the Legend) which we also really enjoyed. I was worried that August would be unbearably hot and crowded. However, we found the crowds quite manageable and the weather ...