  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

AmaWaterways AmaVida Cruise Reviews

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
23 reviews
Toledo
Salamanca
Castelo Rodrigo
Castelo Rodrigo
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
23 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money

Filters

1-10 of 23 AmaWaterways AmaVida Cruise Reviews

We do not recommend AmaVida or AmaWaterways

Review for AmaVida to Europe - All

User Avatar
Timee
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I purchased a river cruise on Ama from Madrid to Lisbon departing April 5, 2022. The cruise was titled "Flavors of Portugal and Spain". The cruise featured the Douro River and the wine growing region on the river in Portugal. Our cruise included a pre-cruise Hotel stay in Madrid for three days and a post-cruise Hotel stay in Lisbon for three days. Our cruise vessel, AmaVida, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Wonderful Flavors of Portugal/Spain Cruise with Extensions

Review for AmaVida to Europe - All

User Avatar
LSuzQ
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My husband and I spent a couple of days in Lisbon a few years ago, and were eager to see more of the country. This was our third AMA Cruise, and it did not disappoint. We included the pre and post extensions in Lisbon and Madrid. Ship and Cabin Due to the lock sizes on the Douro, the ship is smaller than those on the Rhine and Danube, carrying 96 passengers on this cruise—but all was scaled ...
Read More

Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear LSuzQ, On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, we sincerely thank you for kind words regarding your entire cruise experience. We are delighted to read how much you enjoyed your...

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Booze cruise for seniors

Review for AmaVida to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
rosehenry
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Wonderful staff. Our cruise manager Luis was just the best. A warm, wonderful young man who worked very hard to take care of all of his guests. And we really enjoyed our tour guide Rivas. This was our 11th cruise and I thought that the food was the best that we have had on a cruise ship. However we didn’t like food on a shore excursion to a Quinta in Regua. Cruising the Duoro is exceptionally ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Inexperienced Crew

Review for AmaVida to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Mike from California
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We sailed with them in Africa and it was a great trip, so we booked this Lisbon to Madrid trip. AMA Waterways put on a new ship which sailed four days after we did. The BIG problem was that they took most of the experienced staff and transferred them to the new ship, leaving us with trainees. The chef was terrible and the wait staff was hit and miss. One night it took me an hour to get a ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Must do!

Review for AmaVida to Europe - All

User Avatar
ACNJ
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I just returned from AmaWaterways “Enticing Douro” cruise with 3-nights in Lisbon pre-cruise (7-17 July 2018) I rarely write reviews on my cruse experiences, which have included numerous river and ocean voyages with many operators, but this experience was so exceptional it deserves mention. Our Cruise Manager, Mr. Luis R., of AmaWaterways deserves much of the credit for making this ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

The Enticing Douro is Perfect aboard the AmaVida

Review for AmaVida to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
NapaNana
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We have wanted to visit Portugal's famous Douro for many years. We couldn't have chosen a better way to explore this gorgeous wine producing region than our wine river cruise aboard the AmaVida. This ship offers everything: fine dining, outstanding daily excursions, spacious accommodations and a superb staff that anticipates the guests' every need. Each day was an exciting new adventure and by ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Wonderful voyage to the Douro River wine area!

Review for AmaVida to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Maracaibo
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this wine river cruise as it worked with our dates for a wedding we were attending in Lisbon. We caught up with the pre-Douro River trip as they left Lisbon and took the train to Porto with them- using the company's transfer. Sonya- our cruise director for the week was very organized and connection was flawless. Cruise was well-organized, very active pace and lots to see and do. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Excellent Douro river cruise with AmaWaterways

Review for AmaVida to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
atkinsonguy
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This trip centered on a 7 day AmaWaterways Port Wine & Flamenco Douro River cruise from Vega Terron to Porto, Portugal on the AmaVida ship. When we first started to look at river cruising on the Douro, it seemed like Viking was the only player where we were likely to have mostly English speaking fellow passengers. After the only Viking cruise we took in 2014 did not live up to their slick ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Port Wine & Flamenco Douro River - pre-extension Lisbon / post-extension Madrid

Review for AmaVida to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
bobalink
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our 3rd river cruise with AmaWaterways (prior: Danube and Seine.) We have done a bit of traveling in Europe, a mix of ocean cruises, scheduled tours, and some “do it yourself” and driving. We’re an active couple, still working to support our travel habit. We chose this itinerary because we had never seen Portugal and wanted to see more of Spain. We do enjoy wine, and visiting the wineries ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Douro River-Best Kept Secret of River Cruising

Review for AmaVida to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
1americanrev
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Our cruise on the AMAVIDA, was all that we had hoped for and more. Sometimes all your travel plans fall into line and with this 7 day river cruise on the Douro it happened. First of all, traveling in April on a river in Europe can be very risky with some rivers flooded and long bus ride substitutions for cruising. We had 7 days of bright, warm sunshine as we cruised the Douro as far as ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Find an AmaVida Cruise from $3,099

Other AmaWaterways Ship Cruise Reviews
AmaMora Cruise Reviews
AmaMora Cruise Reviews
AmaCello Cruise Reviews
AmaVerde Cruise Reviews
AmaViola Cruise Reviews
Zambezi Queen Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.