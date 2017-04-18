My wife and I purchased a river cruise on Ama from Madrid to Lisbon departing April 5, 2022. The cruise was titled "Flavors of Portugal and Spain". The cruise featured the Douro River and the wine growing region on the river in Portugal.
Our cruise included a pre-cruise Hotel stay in Madrid for three days and a post-cruise Hotel stay in Lisbon for three days.
Our cruise vessel, AmaVida, ...
My husband and I spent a couple of days in Lisbon a few years ago, and were eager to see more of the country. This was our third AMA Cruise, and it did not disappoint. We included the pre and post extensions in Lisbon and Madrid.
Ship and Cabin
Due to the lock sizes on the Douro, the ship is smaller than those on the Rhine and Danube, carrying 96 passengers on this cruise—but all was scaled ...
Wonderful staff. Our cruise manager Luis was just the best. A warm, wonderful young man who worked very hard to take care of all of his guests. And we really enjoyed our tour guide Rivas. This was our 11th cruise and I thought that the food was the best that we have had on a cruise ship. However we didn’t like food on a shore excursion to a Quinta in Regua. Cruising the Duoro is exceptionally ...
We sailed with them in Africa and it was a great trip, so we booked this Lisbon to Madrid trip.
AMA Waterways put on a new ship which sailed four days after we did. The BIG problem was that they took most of the experienced staff and transferred them to the new ship, leaving us with trainees. The chef was terrible and the wait staff was hit and miss. One night it took me an hour to get a ...
I just returned from AmaWaterways “Enticing Douro” cruise with 3-nights in Lisbon pre-cruise (7-17 July 2018)
I rarely write reviews on my cruse experiences, which have included numerous river and ocean voyages with many operators, but this experience was so exceptional it deserves mention.
Our Cruise Manager, Mr. Luis R., of AmaWaterways deserves much of the credit for making this ...
We have wanted to visit Portugal's famous Douro for many years. We couldn't have chosen a better way to explore this gorgeous wine producing region than our wine river cruise aboard the AmaVida. This ship offers everything: fine dining, outstanding daily excursions, spacious accommodations and a superb staff that anticipates the guests' every need. Each day was an exciting new adventure and by ...
We chose this wine river cruise as it worked with our dates for a wedding we were attending in Lisbon. We caught up with the pre-Douro River trip as they left Lisbon and took the train to Porto with them- using the company's transfer. Sonya- our cruise director for the week was very organized and connection was flawless.
Cruise was well-organized, very active pace and lots to see and do. ...
This trip centered on a 7 day AmaWaterways
Port Wine & Flamenco Douro River cruise from Vega Terron to Porto, Portugal on the AmaVida ship.
When we first started to look at river cruising on the Douro, it seemed like Viking was the only player where we were likely to have mostly English speaking fellow passengers.
After the only Viking cruise we took in 2014 did not live up to their slick ...
This was our 3rd river cruise with AmaWaterways (prior: Danube and Seine.) We have done a bit of traveling in Europe, a mix of ocean cruises, scheduled tours, and some “do it yourself” and driving. We’re an active couple, still working to support our travel habit. We chose this itinerary because we had never seen Portugal and wanted to see more of Spain. We do enjoy wine, and visiting the wineries ...
Our cruise on the AMAVIDA, was all that we had hoped for and more. Sometimes all your travel plans fall into line and with this 7 day river cruise on the Douro it happened. First of all, traveling in April on a river in Europe can be very risky with some rivers flooded and long bus ride substitutions for cruising. We had 7 days of bright, warm sunshine as we cruised the Douro as far as ...