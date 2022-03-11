"The rest of our meals were so inconsistent ranging from awful to excellent and especially lovely when paying the extra in the Limelight Club and the Beach House, which really was unfair to have to pay for quality, though I have to say service was excellent throughout.Passenger capacity was reduced and I would have hated to sail on a full ship and still think unfair that if you pay extra food quality is better, even to the point of deserts or cakes from the Costa cafe in the center of the ship...."Read More
Sent this feedback to PO as no questionnaire provide- not all bad but not good either , waited a week an P&O haven't bothered to send out a questionnaire or respond to me I wonder why ? (because they don't care).
- 4 day cruise 2 cabins cost £2,000 plus drinks as no drinks package available, I live in Southampton so excited to leave on a ship specifically designed for the British cruise ...
Love this ship and have cruised on her pre Covid. Have also travelled twice on Iona post Covid.
There are several things all these cruises have in common, the reasons given are the Covid effect, which no longer makes any sense.
The staff are still wonderful, albeit none of them looked particularly happy, possibly due to many of them having been seconded from a previously cancelled cruise on ...
This is our first P&O cruise from Southampton and post Covid, so it is difficult to say whether issues were related to Covid restrictions or simply the cruise line. Embarkation was an absolute nightmare, arriving it 13.40 in the car park and reaching our cabin at 17.40. So many staff at the port, but so much disorganisation, with some very unhelpful staff. When we eventually embarked on Britannia, ...
Everything average. Buffet very disappointing. Not much variety and could be hotter. More Like a works canteen.
Staff always pleasant and cannot be faulted but P&O cannot hide the fact that they are trying to get back the financial loss due to COVID.
Internet access £ 90 !! on some lines it is free. I don't know how they can justify that.
Enjoyable cruise but P&O can't hide the fact ...
Overall - we felt that P&O delivered on their promises, and provided good value for money. There were some small issues, however the impression we came away with was a positive one.
Arrival - I’m aware that COVID arrivals are changing so this won’t be relevant for long, but we arrived early and went through the testing queues quickly. It was about 45 mins from the porters taking our bags to ...
P&O now only 2 star quality. No turn down service, no flannels in bathrooms, towels look 10 years old. Asked for 2 extra pillows looked at aghast and said you want extra pillows you have 4
Staff sullen across ship and could not answer any questions you asked them. In fact quite rude at times. Very poor service in restaurants regarding having to wait for tables. One time in restaurant we were ...
This cruise suited us as a family as it was in the Easter holidays, this was our 12th cruise and 4th with P&O. Previously cruised on RCL, Disney, Cunard and Princess. The ship although not spectacular is well presented and clean, no obvious signs of wear and tear. We had a balcony cabin that was well maintained by the pleasant steward. The destinations were adequate and it was nice to see Spain ...
We chose this cruise as we love the Caribbean and it fit in to my work holidays. This was our first ever cruise so needless to say we were really excited about going. Not sure if we chose the wrong cruise (too many sea days in a row), if Covid had an impact or our expectations were just too high but I can honestly say we were underwhelmed. The port days and the organised excursions were ...
Since we came back I have already seen plenty of stinging reviews about mediocre food, expensive internet and cabins you can’t swing a cat in. Either these people should stick to their usual ‘premium’ cruise line (‘we normally cruise with x but decided to give P & O a try) or in fact they will never be satisfied whatever ship you put them on. I also think that some people chose this cruise without ...
Joined a group of singles who were travelling on this cruise.
Great itinerary visiting Barbados Curaçao Aruba Saint Vincent Grenada St Lucia Saint Kitts Antigua and Saint Maarten.
Returned on Saturday 25th March.
Masks had to be worn on board except in dining. All very straightforward at airport and cruise excursions.
Warning-if you are a P&O traveller, the company requires an ...