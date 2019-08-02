  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Emerald Sky Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
173 reviews
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
173 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Fab Rhine Cruise
"We chose the Rhine cruise because we had holidayed on the Emerald Sky previously, both like Germany and we had very good feedback from friends who had holidayed on the Rhine cruise a few years ago.The staff really went out of their way to give us a good time; particularly Costi, Milica, Sanya and Goce, who were so attentive and friendly...."Read More
DiandJim avatar

DiandJim

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 173 Emerald Sky Cruise Reviews

Fab Rhine Cruise

Review for Emerald Sky to Europe - All

User Avatar
DiandJim
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose the Rhine cruise because we had holidayed on the Emerald Sky previously, both like Germany and we had very good feedback from friends who had holidayed on the Rhine cruise a few years ago. We were not disappointed. The ship was very good, the staff truly amazing and the food and wine excellent. The itinerary was varied and included a variety of walking tours, coach tours in fabulous ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Wonderful Tour Director

Review for Emerald Sky to Europe - All

User Avatar
Baker0052008
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We actually started in Prague, then overland to Budapest where we boarded the Emerald Destiny. However due to low water levels we had to leave the Destiny around Rudesheim, travel by bus and board and continue the cruise on the Emerald Sky to Amsterdam. The whole transfer was managed superbly without any hassles. In fact the ~200km bus trip gave us a different scenery . Patricia , the Tour ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

First time cruiser!

Review for Emerald Sky to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
suffolkcruiser60
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We chose it because we wanted to see the towns and cities on this particular Danube cruise. We had never done any kind of cruise before, and didn't really know what to expect. We found the cabin comfortable and spacious and the staff were excellent. The food was much better and more varied than we had imagined it would be, and the choice of wines were very good. The only downside was that the low ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

14 night Splendours of Europe cruise

Review for Emerald Sky to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Lunarcaravan
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise surpassed our expectations. The ship was beautiful. Spacious well equipped cabins, great public spaces and staff who went out of their way to be friendly, efficient and welcoming. The cruise director and entertainment manager in particular did a great job of keeping us informed and organised! The food was plentiful and varied bringing in the traditions of the ports we were visiting. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Better Than Anticipated

Review for Emerald Sky to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
LorenR
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We had a dream of travelling from Budapest to Amsterdam one day. After some research we chose Emerald Waterways, and Emerald Sky as our river ship. I consider myself a seasoned ocean cruiser and was anxious to see what river cruising would be like. Well we were not disappointed! In fact it may be harder to pick the larger cruising vessels again! I highly recommend this itinerary, each day ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Amazing Experience

Review for Emerald Sky to Europe - All

User Avatar
WandlerB
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I celebrated our 40th Wedding Anniversary in August, 2019. Taking a look at our bucket list in 2018 it was decided to take a River Cruise and booked Emerald, mainly due to comments from reviews and chatting to others that have taken this type of a cruise. We absolutely loved it. Check in was incredibly stress free. We arrived several hours before departure, absolutely not a ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Traveled with disabled person

The cruise was a delight; the staff made the cruise they were so nice to everyone

Review for Emerald Sky to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ataboy874
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The atmosphere onboard was great the ships inhabitants came together to enjoy each others company as well as the staff who made everyone feel very comfortable. The activities and entertainment were very nice and well thought out to interest every passenger at one time or another. The excursions were carefully planned into the cities we visited and had excellent guides that gave the tour group the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

IMPRESSED BY Emerald Sky

Review for Emerald Sky to Europe - All

User Avatar
8877665544
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

Suberb,clean,modern,well organized ship.Armin, room steward and Michael cruise director were charming helpful and kind.Great staff, meals and itinerary.ThanksCaptain Stamen for great leadership! The included on shore trips were great. HOWEVER, those with canes, or disabilities don't have equal access to sites which require extensive walking,climbing .However, staff at the sites eg Vienna ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Traveled with disabled person

What a treat on the Classic Danube cruise

Review for Emerald Sky to Europe - All

User Avatar
AngieKP
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We picked this cruise as it was on offer, so we felt we could do an “extra” cruise this year, and we fancied the Danube. The ship was meant to be the Emerald Dawn but it was changed for the Emerald Sky. The trip started well, with good seats on the plane and priority boarding. We were met at the airport, along with 2 other couples and taken to the ship in a large, comfortable Mercedes ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Exceeded our expectations

Review for Emerald Sky to Europe - All

User Avatar
Gazim
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This is my 26th cruise and the first on Emerald Waterways, I did not expect it to be as good as some I have been on, but the whole cruise exceeded my expectations, the ship is beautiful, spotlessly clean with superb staff, I fully recommend Emerald Sky as a truly great value for money cruise From the moment we joined the ship in Vienna, we got a great city tour on the Sunday, Monday we ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Find an Emerald Sky Cruise from $2,845

