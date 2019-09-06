  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Var Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
157 reviews
Enjoying the onboard experience with a nice bottle of wine and a cheese and chutney appetizer.
Shoe memorial
Hilton Hotel New Town Prague
Under one of the low bridges
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
157 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Beautiful Danube on Viking Var
"As expected, the crew throughout the ship was focused on providing excellent service and a positive experience.There were always snacks or treats available somewhere on the ship and the coffee machine outside the dining room is awesome!..."Read More
Tarhe avatar

Tarhe

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

1-10 of 157 Viking Var Cruise Reviews

Viking Explorer Suite on the Var

Review for Viking Var to Europe - All

User Avatar
marsieb
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I loved the itinerary. I enjoyed the excursions and our post excursion stay at the Four Seasons in Budapest could not have been better. I LOVED the crew. I hated the noise in the Explorer Suite, #341, on the Var! It sounded like a jet was landing on top of us and the vibration was so severe it had glasses clinking on the furniture. The Viking staff was incredibly helpful and responsive and since ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite

Beautiful Danube on Viking Var

Review for Viking Var to Europe - All

User Avatar
Tarhe
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We joined this cruise following a week in Garmisch, Germany celebrating our 50+ wedding anniversary. This was our 7th Viking river cruise and another wonderful adventure on the Danube. The Var is a beautiful and comfortable ship. Our boarding was a breeze and we were quickly escorted to our cabin to unpack and freshen up. As expected, the crew throughout the ship was focused on providing ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Viking River cruise was a bus tour

Review for Viking Var to Europe - All

User Avatar
Ladriano
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We thought we would try Viking because, let's face it, they have great marketing. It was very reasonably priced, but you really do get what you pay for. We are experienced travelers who have traveled on Uniworld and Windstar for years, so we are used to small ships, but the Viking ship was really disappointing. There are no amenities on the ship. No spa, no gym, no Jacuzzi, no room service, ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

We appreciate your candid review, Ladriano, but sincerely regret that you encountered unfavorable river conditions on your recent cruise. We’ve noted your feedback, including your schedule...

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Decent 3.5-4-star experience, poor sleep quality, rip-off optional excursions

Review for Viking Var to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
geminiCA
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

I am willing to pay for a true luxury experience and that is what I thought I would get with Viking River but this is definitely not luxury, maybe 4 star for accommodations and 3.5 for food. Using an analogy to hotels, let's say Four Seasons/Mandarin Oriental/Conrad/Montage, etc. are at a top level 5 (which Viking River most certainly is not), Viking River is akin to a good Hilton. I splurged, I ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Fantastic Voyage!

Review for Viking Var to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Ruth-Helen
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

The cruise was a "Girls Only" trip for several who had previously travelled with Viking and we KNEW how fabulous it would be! The cabins were extremely well laid out with more than enough room for clothing storage, relaxing after a full day of adventures or just to leisurely sit on the balcony sipping a warm brandy as we cruised down the beautiful Danube. The food selection had something for ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Amazing and Wonderful

Review for Viking Var to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
DanielleB
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I went with a group of friends and had the time of my life. The professionalism of the crew was outstanding. George, our cruise director, was simply the best. The educational aspects of the group tours was impressive, the food delicious and the onboard entertainment and crew were number 1. I loved having the ship to come back to every day while visiting multiple countries. The onboard cabin ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Once again well satisfied despite a low water problem

Review for Viking Var to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
brian1941
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

This was our sixth Viking River Cruise and we have enjoyed them all, The staff are always excellent, The organisation is superb and we meet new friends, The food is excellent and the restaurant service could not be faulted. particular mention of Ryan and Ladice. The entertainment manager Ryan worked tirelessly and had to over come low water problems. One of the great pleasures it to meet ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Great advertising, poor performance

Review for Viking Var to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Martinsilbiger
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

The grossly inaccurate advertising. No warning of problems with the water level until it was too late cancel. Overstated quality of rooms and food. Rooms were tiny and food mediocre. Limited selection of both. Busing through the Danube might be a better title for the trip. Changing boats was inconvenient and took time away from seeing the cities we really went to see. The local guides were ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

We appreciate the opportunity to review and respond to your comments, Martinsilbiger, and are glad to hear you appreciated the local guides and your crew, who made every effort to make you as...

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

CRUISING AT ITS BEST

Review for Viking Var to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Cannesdid
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We embarked at Budapest onto the Viking La Var. From the moment we were met at the airport, in Budapest, until we alighted at Nuremberg the Viking crews saw to every fine detail. Accommodation was perfect as was the service on & off board. George, the entertainments & events manager was outstanding, and I am sure the boat could not run without him. All the tours, free and paid for, ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Viking is just the best in every way

Review for Viking Var to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Travelguide Barbie
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Only been on one cruise before and that was on an enormous Royal Caribbean ship in the Caribbean which we didn’t enjoy as too many people, too impersonal, and all dockings were at awful ugly tourist trap towns like Ocho Rios in Jamaica where we couldn’t get off the ship because of fights in the streets and the dirty Cozumel in Mexico. This cruise on the Viking Var was exceptional. There were ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

