Viking Rinda Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
187 reviews
1 Award
Aquavit Terrace with carols playing quietly in the background - gorgeous!
Aquavit Terrace before breakfast
Lunch onboard, as we float by on the Seine.
The Aquavit Terrace is warm and inviting on a cold December afternoon.
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
187 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Wonderful service, great weather and a lovely Danube cruise
"We had previously cruised at sea through Celebrity and Princess so the river experience was familiar in many respects but arguably better due to guaranteed no movement and the ability to moor right in the heart of the chosen destinations.The Rinda was only about half full due to a combination of Covid concerns and the spectre of Ukraine (next to our start in Hungary) so whilst we basked in spacious surroundings, the boat would have accommodated a full passenger list very easily, maintaining an airy and relaxed ambience...."Read More
bernard j w avatar

bernard j w

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

1-10 of 187 Viking Rinda Cruise Reviews

River and CoVID navigated well

Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
CruisingToLearn
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We always wanted to attend the Passion Play in Oberammergau. Letting Viking navigate the logistics of the play, CoVID, and then time on the Danube was very appealing. Viking feels more collaborative in experience instead of transactional. Even the few grumpy passengers were handled with grace. Attention to keeping us healthy and happy was evident. There were some pre-trip frustrations with air ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Wonderful service, great weather and a lovely Danube cruise

Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
bernard j w
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

A Danube cruise was chosen as my wife had not been to any of the destinations and so in a week we experienced 3 different capital cities as well as some charming countryside. We had previously cruised at sea through Celebrity and Princess so the river experience was familiar in many respects but arguably better due to guaranteed no movement and the ability to moor right in the heart of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Don't waste $1800 on a balcony cabin on a Viking Riverboat cruise on the Danube

Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Maroon1947
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We sailed on the Viking Rinda for the Danube Waltz cruise on April 3, 2022. The cruise was only disappointing in that we wasted $1800 getting a balcony cabin which we found out was NOT worth the expense. First of all, the balcony's are very small - 3' by 5' - barely enough room to sit in a proper chair. Secondly, and most important to us, the riverboats tied up to each other in the ports at ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Very Disappointed

Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
suzanne216
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My husband and I boarded the "Viking Rinda" in Passau on April 3, 2022, and we disembarked in Budapest this morning, April 10, 2022. This was our first Viking Cruise, and it will be our last. 5 out of 7 days our view from our French Balcony was blocked by another ship. We paid extra for the French Balcony as we hoped to enjoy the scenery from there while having a cup of coffee or a glass of ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

We're sorry to learn your experience wasn't the 5-star trip you envisioned, @Suzanne216. If you have not yet done so, we invite you to share this, and any additional feedback, to...

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Paris during the 2019 strike: complicated, beautiful and worth it

Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - All

User Avatar
bikechic
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this itinerary mostly to see Paris, but the other ports were quite wonderful, too. This sailing left from Paris during the great Strike of December 2019, which added some unexpected drama to the tale and certainly caused inconvenience for everyone in France at that time. Despite it all, Paris was magnificent and Viking made the entire voyage as enjoyable and convenient as they could, ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Paris to Normandy

Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Rasmussen12
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We really wanted to visit Normandy Beach and cemetery because of the history. The scenery was a bonus! As always, Viking takes GREAT care of all of its passengers - fantastic food, great customer service, very reliable transportation, fully-stocked bar, shore excursions, transportation to & from the airport, etc. The crew - bar, dining, cruise director, ALL of them - did a great job! We ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Good with one glaring exception

Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
reeldoc
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife's father was in the D-day invasion and we wanted to visit the Normandy beaches. Pros of this line and ship: Excellent staff Good itinerary Good food Clean Excellent handling of air reservations and pick up and drop off at airport Informative enrichment programs Cons Wi-Fi is not secure Staterooms were tiny Only four TV stations: Sky Sports 1 CNN Fox News ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Our First River Cruise...loved it!

Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - All

User Avatar
AZmon
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first river cruise, first time with Viking, and first trip to Europe. Throughout the entire journey, the Viking staff was very attentive, well-trained and polite. They truly want their passengers to have a good experience. The room: We were in Veranda Cabin 339 toward the end of the ship, but still convenient to everything. The room was clean, and up-to-date, with everything ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Paris & the Heart of Normandy Cruise

Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - All

User Avatar
z6970018
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I choose this cruise because I wanted to go to Normandy to celebrate being this year marked 75 years since World War II. I had cruised prior with Viking on the Danube and I knew the type of cruise experience they provide. This cruise was no exception. Viking provided excellence in customer service which began with the airport transfer to the hotel, the transfer to our longboat, and the transfer ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Trip of a Lifetime

Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
cgunning
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We planned this cruise as a commemoration of my late father-in-law's D-day service. My husband had spoken of taking such a trip for several years and we finally decided to just do it. So happy we did. As someone who finds war disturbing on every level, I must admit the Normandy Beaches outing was surprisingly moving. The sincere appreciation demonstrated by the French people is touching, as ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony Superior

Find a Viking Rinda Cruise from $1,999

