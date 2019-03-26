Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise

We sailed on the Viking Rinda for the Danube Waltz cruise on April 3, 2022. The cruise was only disappointing in that we wasted $1800 getting a balcony cabin which we found out was NOT worth the expense. First of all, the balcony's are very small - 3' by 5' - barely enough room to sit in a proper chair. Secondly, and most important to us, the riverboats tied up to each other in the ports at ...