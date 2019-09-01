  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Magni Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
120 reviews
Celebrated a birthday with a special cake & a musical serenade. Great fun!
Outside of the Cologne Cathedral.
Marksburg Castle
Regensburg Cathedral
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
120 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
The Best
"She was a beautician and I was an engineer in the engine room for several years, so we were happy with Viking policies and treatment of all passengers.I would have liked to visit the engine room or bridge but tours were never offered...."Read More
fschnarr avatar

fschnarr

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

Filters

1-10 of 120 Viking Magni Cruise Reviews

Excellent Introduction

Review for Viking Magni to Europe - All

User Avatar
Calikidgang
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our first cruise experience. We added both the pre and post ground extensions and enjoyed them both. Viking reps meet you at the airport upon arrival (even when you're 90 minutes late) and handle everything, cars, bags, itinerary, recommendations and rooms. The same happens when you leave. Complete feeling of confidence to travel in countries you don't know and where you don't speak ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

The Best

Review for Viking Magni to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
fschnarr
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Countries visited, the cruise was excellent. Service was outstanding from all departments, crew members were polite and ready to assist at all times. The cities visited were interesting with the excellent guides for each tour. It was nice sitting near the bow experiencing the scenery during the voyage. The small number of passengers was delightful which made it easy to find seating every day. I ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: French Balcony

A ‘Bucket List’ River Cruise

Review for Viking Magni to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Colonelbob
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

A wonderful trip. Started with three days in Prague, and walked one of the most beautiful cities in Europe. The hotel they provided was very nice, and central to our travels. From there, we bussed down to Budapest. Again, a very comfortable trip and immediately loaded onto the river boat. The whole boat was comfortable, and our suite was more very nice and had a lot of storage area, a nice ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite

Excellent ship, interesting itinerary and great staff

Review for Viking Magni to Europe - All

User Avatar
DSexplor
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this departure to align with flower bloom at Keukenhof Garden in Amsterdam. Weather, water levels and crowds were all good. Food on the Magni was great. They included cuisine from each country we visited and the menu options were very good. Service on board was fantastic too. Only down side was the Covid threat that bounced a few people off of the cruise. I like that Viking is adults ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Viking Magni River Cruise Budapest to Amsterdam August 2021 during pandemic - excellent safe

Review for Viking Magni to Europe - All

User Avatar
EandRLVCouple
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

As usual, Viking service was up to standard, the same as before the pandemic. VERIFLY app for the pre-voyage verification of vaccination was free and simple to use. The entire 110passengers and 50 crew were vaccinated and tested daily (100% NEGATIVE the entire cruise). Masks were appropriately worn and provided (KN95 for most countries). Cleaning packets given as we left or boarded the ship. Buses ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Wonderful Time, but We're not River Cruisers

Review for Viking Magni to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
EZ Wash
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

For lots of reasons we booked this Grand European Tour for mid October. We had a great time, but decided we probably won't do another river cruise right away, maybe not ever again. Not a knock on Viking, but a better understanding of who we are as travelers. So, the good and great. Incredibly clean, inviting atmosphere populated with helpful, gracious people, all of whom try to make your trip ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Excellent Grand European Tour from Amsterdam, Netherlands to Budapest, Hungary

Review for Viking Magni to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
schiesmb
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Overall excellent 15 day cruise with Viking through Netherlands, Germany, Austria and Hungary. Only hiccup along the way was due to low river levels at highest elevation point on cruise near Regensburg, we had to do a "ship exchange", which only encompassed us having to pack our bags mid tour. Everything else was handled by Viking to ensure a smooth move from 1 ship to the next (identical ship, ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

First One!

Review for Viking Magni to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Randyrobert
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We had talked with friends and casual aquaintances about a river cruise and were recommended to take this one. We decided that Viking provided what we were looking for. We enjoyed the overall experience on the ship with the exception that my credit card was compromised and I believe it happened onboard. The ship was excellent in terms of cleanliness, cabin appurtenances, room size, wifi, etc. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Our first cruise....and we had an amazing trip!

Review for Viking Magni to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Sooz0705
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We chose Viking and this particular cruise based on the recommendation of several of our friends. We were also very excited with the itinerary. We were able to see places we had not seen before. Once on the ship, we found the crew to be great! There was plenty of great food...no one ever went hungry! We liked that there were activities planned on board. Our favorite was the glass blower ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Great way to see Europe how it developed - along its rivers

Review for Viking Magni to Europe - All

User Avatar
Grendelbear
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

A river cruise from Budapest to Amsterdam was on our bucket list for many years. We started with a pre-cruise extension to Prague, which was a great walking city. The river cruise ship was comfortable and filled with friendly travelers. The cabin was small but well-designed and there was no need to stay in the cabin except when sleeping. Being able to sit outside and watch as small towns passed by ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

