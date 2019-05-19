  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Viking Jarl Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
129 reviews
Photo of our boat, the “Viking Jarl”.
Budapest at night!
Private tour of bridge.
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
129 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
The ships' crew were the best people that one could hope for during a vacation.
"We are planning a cruise on the Rhine next.We had a great staff that were always going above and beyond for us and everyone else on the cruise...."Read More
blochaus avatar

blochaus

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 129 Viking Jarl Cruise Reviews

Viking Jarl Blue Danube River cruise review

Review for Viking Jarl to Europe - All

User Avatar
adexsi
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise due to our budget constraints as well as what was being offered by Viking. It was an incredible deal and worth every penny! We would highly recommend doing this cruise. From flight itinerary to the cruise itself, Viking did an incredible job. Excursion-wise we were very happy with the guides (all were local). The radio headsets were rather impressive: good range and never ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Wonderful Danube

Review for Viking Jarl to Europe - All

User Avatar
Alice59
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Vikings superb service and attention to detail is consistent from year to year The various ports were informative and filled with unique experiences. The food and accommodations along with service staff cannot be compared with other cruise lines. We were never disappointed with the careful consideration during the Covid precautions for safely maneuvering on and off the boat. Recommended ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

The ships' crew were the best people that one could hope for during a vacation.

Review for Viking Jarl to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
blochaus
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

My wife wanted to see the Christmas markets and I was returning to places that I had been stationed in more than 30 years ago. The service on the ship(on a scale of 1 to 10)was 11. We had a great staff that were always going above and beyond for us and everyone else on the cruise. The shore excursions were excellent and brought back many memories for myself and new ones for my wife. The food on ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Impartial Review - Pros and Cons - YOU decide!

Review for Viking Jarl to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Rotheme1
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

I went with my parents for Christmas vacation. I will list the pros and cons. Pros: -The ship is well heated -The rooms and showers are clean -They will bend over backwards to accommodate you -Some of the excursions are decent -The staff is cordial and well-vetted -The excursions are planned so that you don't have to do much thinking or organizing -It is handicap ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Danube River Cruise with friends

Review for Viking Jarl to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
drobertson431
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Our friends invited us to join them on this cruise. Cruises are not exactly our style. The cruise ship was well laid out, clean and did not seem to be over crowded. Our favorite part of the cruise was sitting on the upper deck watching the countryside go by. Since we did most of our traveling at night, the day time cruising was not as frequent as we would have liked. The crew and in ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Amazing trip from start to finish

Review for Viking Jarl to Europe - All

User Avatar
Donnelly1951
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Originally intended to do Budapest to Amsterdam but had to cancel. A year later we looked into Budapest to Nuremburg with add on to Prague. Loved everything about the whole trip. Impressed with the guides on the included excursions. All of them extremely knowledgeable and interesting. You could tell they enjoy their jobs. Danube River can encounter water level issues that can affect ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

First class all the way

Review for Viking Jarl to Europe - All

User Avatar
Michele Zim
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

From the moment your arrive at the airport the Viking Staff is there to greet you and your only concern is to relax and enjoy yourself. Food was delicious. Service was impeccable. The Cabin was immaculate. The excursions were were organized and well done. We really enjoyed the wine and dinner experience which was tailored to go with the Region we were in. We loved meeting new people and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Beautiful Danube

Review for Viking Jarl to Europe - All

User Avatar
krausjmom
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because many people we know had highly recommended Viking. We absolutely loved everything about our trip! The accommodations, staff, food, excursions and tour guides were all well above our expectations. We began our trip down the Danube in Budapest and ended in Nurumberg. The excursions that were included in our cruise package were outstanding! We not only saw beautiful and ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Best trip EVER!!

Review for Viking Jarl to Europe - All

User Avatar
Delted
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We have been talking about a Viking River Cruise for 10+ years. We finally had the opportunity. My husband really wanted to see Prague and Budapest so that made our cruise decision easy. Our Prague pre trip was fantastic. We were happy we spent the extra money and spent extra time. One regret: we thought we would be tired by end of cruise so did not extend for the Budapest post trip; we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Cruise from Nuremberg to Budapest

Review for Viking Jarl to Europe - All

User Avatar
barbgn12
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Working with Viking in planning our cruise was flawless as well as working with them on excursions, taxis and requests on board. Our cabin was small (no balcony) but we really didn't spend a lot of time in our room. It is extremely well laid out. Embarkation and disembarkation was easier than checking in and out of a hotel. Everyone on board is friendly, welcoming and know you by name right ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Find a Viking Jarl Cruise from $1,999

Other Viking River Ship Cruise Reviews
Viking Osfrid Cruise Reviews
Viking Osfrid Cruise Reviews
Viking Baldur Cruise Reviews
Viking Torgil Cruise Reviews
Viking Aegir Cruise Reviews
Viking Bragi Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.