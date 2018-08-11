Review for Viking Bragi to Europe - All

This was our second Viking River cruise (our first was only 7 days as an introduction to see if we would enjoy and if my husband who has mobility issues could manage). He managed very well, in fact we've booked another River Cruise for next year! Viking was very accommodating and attentive to our needs. 14 days was long enough to enjoy not having to pack and unpack and see multiple destinations. ...