Had not been in these areas of Europe previously. Had heard nothing but raves about this one. This trip was incredibly well organized! Three days prior to boarding in Prague was the way to go!
Great food, lots of options awesome service.
Excursions were well done with several group “speeds”. While we were go-getters others needed to go in the moderate pace group.
Evening boat meetings ...
Why did I choose Viking? After watching PBS for years, I was captivated by the Viking commercials and told my wife that one day we would take a river cruise. The day came in Oct 2019.
We( couple no kids) were originally scheduled to embark on the Skadi, however, due to lower river water level, we set sail on the Bragi. Our group was called Skadi on the Braggi by our cruise director.
Viking ...
I very much enjoyed this cruise because of the ship and it’s excellent crew. The cabin was clean and neat with great housekeeping staff. Food choices were often a bit overwhelming during dinner. Breakfast and lunch were very good also. The wait staff in the lounge was very efficient and friendly. The staff often remembered my preference of beverage.
My only dislike were the size of crowds at ...
This was our second Viking River cruise (our first was only 7 days as an introduction to see if we would enjoy and if my husband who has mobility issues could manage). He managed very well, in fact we've booked another River Cruise for next year! Viking was very accommodating and attentive to our needs. 14 days was long enough to enjoy not having to pack and unpack and see multiple destinations. ...
This was a wonderful cruise because it covered so much of Europe. The staff on the ship were so friendly and attentive. They quickly knew your name and your tastes. The food on the ship was delicious and varied with the region. We loved sitting out on the Aquavit terrace for lunch and riding up top as we cruised along the rivers. All of the excursions were very informative and the quietvox ...
From the very beginning of boarding this beautiful ship, the very friendly staff made you feel right at home. The staff at every level were readily available to assist with any request you would have. The cabins were very nice and were well attended to with a very friendly staff. The dinning experiences were fantastic. The menus were very diverse choices for every pallet. There were always some ...
This was our first river cruise and is a wonderful way to travel. We had a marvelous time and wanted for nothing! Our cabin was perfect and loved sitting on the balcony watching the scenery on cruising days. The crew were efficient, professional, friendly and oh, so accommodating. The food was delicious and the variety was amazing!!! Tried the chef's regional selection every evening and we ...
We chose to go with Viking because many of our friends have sailed with them and gave us such positive feedback. We were not disappointed! Wonderful stops and tours. We regret not booking an extra day or two in Budapest before our sailing, but the ship’s tours before we left were wonderful and informative. Our room was very nice, and everything on the ship was convenient. The food was ...
A longboat river cruise had been on our bucket list for a long time, and the time had finally come. The pre-trip to Prague was exceptional. We lost the first day due to cancelled flights and missed connections, but after that things went smoothly. The entire staff at Viking was exceptionally good at making sure everything went well. We've never experienced service any better than this.
The ...
We had always wanted to do a European Riverboat Cruise. It was everything we had hoped for and more. The dining and entertainment was excellent, the crew and the wait staff were extremely friendly, courteous and professional. There were get togethers with the tour director every night in the lounge, showing us videos of the different ports of call and what we could expect to see and the shore ...