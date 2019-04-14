Review for Viking Baldur to Europe - River Cruise

What an incredible experience from Amsterdam to Prague. We saw so much of Europe. The staff was phenomenal and top notch all the way. The food was exquisite. If you had any food issues they were taken care of. The always had a chef to make you a omelette in the morning. The hearty breakfast was great. So much fresh fruit and pastry. The staff always had great tour guides available. They were ...