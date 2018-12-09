We are three couples who have cruised over the years but mostly Caribbean cruises.
We decided to try a river cruise this time and voted to try Viking on the Danube.
What a joy. Much smaller ship, less commotion onboard for meals, friendlier passengers, less drinking, less noise, etc.
The better part is the docking in town of the cities we visited. Leave the ship and walk through town ...
We previously cruised the Rhône River on Viking and had a great time. We got a great deal for this cruise which we couldn’t refuse. The Viking staff are excellent, and they take care of you from the airport all the way to the airport at the end. The cruise is relaxing. We felt totally pampered with great food and wine. I love learning the history and stories of the places we visit. European ...
On this River Cruise, we joined two additional couples for the tour of Normandy. (Viking made coordinating with the other couples seamless, by the way even though we were traveling from three different cities.). This was our third river cruise with Viking. As always, the service—ship and staff—were wonderful! The cabin, even though small, is very well organized therefore the size is not ...
We have had a river cruise on out "bucket list" for several years. Viking's reputation led us to booking with them. We were not disappointed. We have shared the experience of our cruise with whomever will listen, and praise Viking at every level. The cruise, accommodations, tours, food and entertainment created an overall experience that we will never forget. Not to mention a crew that ...
Viking does a great job marketing and we were sold a “first class experience” when booking one of two explorer suites. These suites are right above the engines in the back of the boat. Low water on the Danube exasperated the loudness if the suite and the vibrations made our teeth chatter. We had to be moved to another room on the cruise. Horrific experience and very poor customer experience. ...
We just returned from a one week cruise on the Viking Atla. The cruise and destinations are beautiful and interesting; however I want to talk more about the ship and the staff.
The ship was built in 2013 and is beginning to show its age; however it is meticulously maintained. We have done river cruises with other companies and we found the layout of the Viking longships to be the best we have ...
We were not told that there was a broken lock preventing us from leaving the ugly canal filled with factories in Nuremberg until the second day of the cruise. The staff was nice but made it clear that they had absolutely no power to help us. They were vague and noncommittal and made it seem as if we were crazy to be upset about being bussed for several hours to see the sites. The Viking Atla ...
I went on this cruise with my 20 year old daughter. After several ocean cruises, this was my first experience on a river cruise.
It was an amazing trip.
The staff and crew were always friendly and accommodating. The ship, cabin, and food were all awesome. The provided shore excursions and tour guides were all very interesting.
Viking took great care of us throughout the entire ...
Coordinating with another couple, this was the best timing and length of cruise. Very impressed with flight assistance from Viking and the overall level of communication and assistance before the trip. Transportation from airport felt somewhat disorganized, but did smooth out. Lovely atmosphere on ship, very comfortable veranda cabin, excellent dining and service. Unfortunately, I was injured ...
Just finished Viking Romantic Danube cruise. First time this Viking ship sailed, without interruption, from Nuremberg to Budapest. Only, maybe, the second week that any Viking ship made the cruise end-to-end without a ship swap. The low water levels on both the Rhine and Danube will likely continue into 2019 season (begins in March).
The cruise, when uninterrupted like ours, was great. ...