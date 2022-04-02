  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Norwegian Joy Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
310 reviews
Balcony
Balcony cabin
Atrium
Horshoe Bay
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.3
Average
310 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
ncl joy balcony
"The wait staff seemed chaotic, two of us ordered rib steak and it was so chewy like the meat was not defrosted enough and thrown on the grill, my son and husband didnt even finish it because it was a chore to chew it (and we are big eaters) The lamb and the desserts were wonderful.The hollandaise & biscuit gravy wasnt even lukewarm, sometimes my breakfast potatoes were never heated through it was refrigerated and still cold in the middle, They need to heat it in the back thoroughly before they put it out front sometimes the bacon was hot and sometimes it was cold...."Read More
estherharris avatar

estherharris

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 310 Norwegian Joy Cruise Reviews

Stay away from bermuda

Review for Norwegian Joy to Bermuda

User Avatar
downeaster2015
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

If you like to wait in line take this cruise. Bermuda now requires a travel authorization to be filled out pay 40.00 per person. Then when you get to the pier wait in line to get this document APPROVED by the bermuda government. Norwegian does not tell you about this before you book only after they have your money. Stay away and go somewhere elsewhere Like I said you will wait in line all day ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Poor service, nickel and dime fees

Review for Norwegian Joy to Bermuda

User Avatar
cruzinhansens
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Service was poor in Effy jewelry area. Personal we’re rude at times and if you weren’t buying something didn’t want to answer questions. Casino charges fees to access your cabin charges. Suggest you take cash only to casino. Machines were super tight as well as tables. Ocean Blue and La Cucina had the best food by far. The local dining area was also great and personal were friendly and helpful. ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-ship Balcony Stateroom

Disappointing Haven Experience!

Review for Norwegian Joy to Bermuda

User Avatar
Cruiseman555
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I sailed on the Norwegian Joy to Bermuda from NY on May 1. 2022 and paid a substantial amount to stay in a Haven Courtyard Suite with large balcony. The room and the room steward were excellent, but that's where the superlatives end. I stayed in the Haven on the NCL Getaway recently and was very pleased. However, I was extremely disappointed with the Haven experience on the NCL Joy. To begin ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: The Haven 2-Bedroom Family Villa with Balcony

Informal cruising!

Review for Norwegian Joy to Bermuda

User Avatar
mia100max
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

If you enjoy cruising but hate the formality, this is the cruise for you! Whilst having all of the usual cruising benefits of great food, good nightlife, plenty of bars and speciality restaurants, you can keep it casual. There is only one formal night and even then it's optional if you dress up or down. There is one night called 'The Glow Party' were everyone dresses in white (glowsticks ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-ship Balcony Stateroom

Main entertainment canceled

Review for Norwegian Joy to Bermuda

User Avatar
talral
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this 5 day to Bermuda for convenience out of NYC. Positive comments: The Joy is a nice ship with a beautiful Observation Lounge on Deck 15 which has a lovely decor with quality leather chairs and chaise lounges. There was a bar and Starbucks along with a mini buffet for breakfast and afternoon snacks. Overall food and service in dining areas was good. Negative comments: ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-ship Balcony Stateroom

Well below expectations

Review for Norwegian Joy to Bermuda

User Avatar
Kevin8se7en
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We liked the itinerary, so we went ahead and booked it. We regret our decision as our previous experience on a cruise was a Oasis class RC ship, which has WAY more stuff to do. Almost all the shows were cancelled (including the two main shows) and the included food was borderline awful. Simply put, we got bored and regret this sailing. The vibe we got is this was more of a booze-cruise where ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with disabled person

The Haven or Heaven?

Review for Norwegian Joy to Bermuda

User Avatar
rindybar
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have been waiting to rebook the 2 Bedroom Haven since Covid. I choose the Joy because of the length (5 nights)was a perfect length to travel w/our special needs son. Husband wasn't able to accompany us because he not vaccinated. We came home positive, glad now he stayed home. The ship was absolutely beautiful!! I can't say enough about the Heaven, the staff, food and service was amazing! I ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: The Haven Aft-facing Penthouse with Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Amazing Easter Break on the Joy

Review for Norwegian Joy to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
3buoysandagull
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

This was our 4th cruise with NCL, first bringing our 2 teenage sons (17 & 14). We were very impressed with the food- the boys LOVED the Garden Cafe with the buffet and variety. We dined at Teppanyaki and La Cucina. Enjoyed both. We were even more impressed with Taste and Savor, the other complementary dining available- we enjoyed dinner 3 nights there. The entertainment was very good- we saw ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-ship Balcony Stateroom

The good, the bad, and the ugly

Review for Norwegian Joy to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
CruiserFrom918
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Here's the feedback I gave NCL about our most recent cruise: To say that I was disappointed at somethings that happened on this sailing would be an understatement. When my husband and I decided that we would go on a cruise for our honeymoon, we decided on NCL because of my previous experience on the Getaway. I had extolled the benefits of everything that my friends and I experienced on that ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-ship Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with disabled person

First Time Haven scammed on an excursion

Review for Norwegian Joy to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Cruiser 5391
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We have taken approximately 10 cruises with NCL and refer them to everyone that asks us about cruising. We found a sale on the Haven and decided to try it out. The boarding process was pretty easy and when we arrived to the room I was not happy with the fact that the room was not actually in the Haven but 3 floors below it was only a “Haven room” so be aware where your room is compared to the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Find a Norwegian Joy Cruise from $258

Other Norwegian (NCL) Ship Cruise Reviews
Norwegian Pearl Cruise Reviews
Norwegian Pearl Cruise Reviews
Norwegian Bliss Cruise Reviews
Norwegian Breakaway Cruise Reviews
Norwegian Star Cruise Reviews
Norwegian Epic Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.