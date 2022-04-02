"The wait staff seemed chaotic, two of us ordered rib steak and it was so chewy like the meat was not defrosted enough and thrown on the grill, my son and husband didnt even finish it because it was a chore to chew it (and we are big eaters) The lamb and the desserts were wonderful.The hollandaise & biscuit gravy wasnt even lukewarm, sometimes my breakfast potatoes were never heated through it was refrigerated and still cold in the middle, They need to heat it in the back thoroughly before they put it out front sometimes the bacon was hot and sometimes it was cold...."Read More
If you like to wait in line take this cruise. Bermuda now requires a travel authorization to be filled out pay 40.00 per person. Then when you get to the pier wait in line to get this document APPROVED by the bermuda government. Norwegian does not tell you about this before you book only after they have your money. Stay away and go somewhere elsewhere Like I said you will wait in line all day ...
Service was poor in Effy jewelry area. Personal we’re rude at times and if you weren’t buying something didn’t want to answer questions. Casino charges fees to access your cabin charges. Suggest you take cash only to casino. Machines were super tight as well as tables. Ocean Blue and La Cucina had the best food by far. The local dining area was also great and personal were friendly and helpful. ...
I sailed on the Norwegian Joy to Bermuda from NY on May 1. 2022 and paid a substantial amount to stay in a
Haven Courtyard Suite with large balcony. The room and the room steward were excellent, but that's where the superlatives end. I stayed in the Haven on the NCL Getaway recently and was very pleased. However, I was extremely disappointed with the Haven experience on the NCL Joy. To begin ...
If you enjoy cruising but hate the formality, this is the cruise for you!
Whilst having all of the usual cruising benefits of great food, good nightlife, plenty of bars and speciality restaurants, you can keep it casual. There is only one formal night and even then it's optional if you dress up or down.
There is one night called 'The Glow Party' were everyone dresses in white (glowsticks ...
We chose this 5 day to Bermuda for convenience out of NYC.
Positive comments: The Joy is a nice ship with a beautiful Observation Lounge on Deck 15 which has a lovely decor with quality leather chairs and chaise lounges. There was a bar and Starbucks along with a mini buffet for breakfast and afternoon snacks.
Overall food and service in dining areas was good.
Negative comments: ...
We liked the itinerary, so we went ahead and booked it. We regret our decision as our previous experience on a cruise was a Oasis class RC ship, which has WAY more stuff to do. Almost all the shows were cancelled (including the two main shows) and the included food was borderline awful. Simply put, we got bored and regret this sailing. The vibe we got is this was more of a booze-cruise where ...
We have been waiting to rebook the 2 Bedroom Haven since Covid. I choose the Joy because of the length (5 nights)was a perfect length to travel w/our special needs son. Husband wasn't able to accompany us because he not vaccinated. We came home positive, glad now he stayed home. The ship was absolutely beautiful!! I can't say enough about the Heaven, the staff, food and service was amazing! I ...
This was our 4th cruise with NCL, first bringing our 2 teenage sons (17 & 14). We were very impressed with the food- the boys LOVED the Garden Cafe with the buffet and variety. We dined at Teppanyaki and La Cucina. Enjoyed both. We were even more impressed with Taste and Savor, the other complementary dining available- we enjoyed dinner 3 nights there. The entertainment was very good- we saw ...
Here's the feedback I gave NCL about our most recent cruise:
To say that I was disappointed at somethings that happened on this sailing would be an understatement. When my husband and I decided that we would go on a cruise for our honeymoon, we decided on NCL because of my previous experience on the Getaway. I had extolled the benefits of everything that my friends and I experienced on that ...
We have taken approximately 10 cruises with NCL and refer them to everyone that asks us about cruising. We found a sale on the Haven and decided to try it out. The boarding process was pretty easy and when we arrived to the room I was not happy with the fact that the room was not actually in the Haven but 3 floors below it was only a “Haven room” so be aware where your room is compared to the ...