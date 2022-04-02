Review for Norwegian Joy to Caribbean - Western

We have taken approximately 10 cruises with NCL and refer them to everyone that asks us about cruising. We found a sale on the Haven and decided to try it out. The boarding process was pretty easy and when we arrived to the room I was not happy with the fact that the room was not actually in the Haven but 3 floors below it was only a “Haven room” so be aware where your room is compared to the ...