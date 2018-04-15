"On any tours with significant walking, the tour manager organized a "gentle walking" group to accommodate those who might need a slower speed, allowing the other groups to do more.The food was excellent throughout the trip, and the wine choices were good as well...."Read More
This was the third leg of the Ultimate France tour, and it was very enjoyable. The ports visited were all interesting, and the tours were well planned and well organized. On any tours with significant walking, the tour manager organized a "gentle walking" group to accommodate those who might need a slower speed, allowing the other groups to do more. The food was excellent throughout the trip, ...
We were due to go on a French river cruise in August, but unfortunately it was cancelled. We then saw that Uniworld, supposedly one of the best river cruise lines, were offering their trips for half the normal price. It seemed too good an opportunity to miss. Things did not bode well from the start. We experienced a great deal of difficulty booking the cruise, because staff in the UK office ...
We chose this cruise because we particularly liked the sound of the itinerary, given that it was listed as a "Connoisseur Collection" cruise. Little did we realise at the time of booking that the majority of the Connoisseur Collection tours were not included in the price and were listed as optional extras, often at considerable extra cost.
We were also drawn in by the claims in the brochures of ...
This was our third river cruise on Uniworld. The service was impeccable, the food out of this world. This particular cruise was so enjoyable. We did the all the optional masterpiece excursions, which was well worth the money. The staff aboard was so attentive and friendly. I would like to name those responsible for our wonderful trip. First, our butler, Tibor. I was sick one day and he ...
This was our third Uniworld Cruise and we can’t imagine using another river cruise line.
The ship is beautiful and modern. Our suite even had tvs in the mirrors in the bedroom and bathroom. Our suite was 300 square feet of luxury with fabric covered walls and drapes.
There was lots of closet space and the king bed faced the river, unlike many other ships.
We had an open bar in crystal ...
Many of the advertised facilities and amenities on the Lyon to Avignon cruise on Uniworld's SS Catherine were not provided. When I embarked on the cruise, the suites and staterooms were not ready until 3.00pm and the only toilet/washroom facilities were those located adjacent to the ship's reception area. The washroom and its two toilets were filthy with wet floors, no toilet paper and towels, ...
We thoroughly enjoyed our Avignon to Lyon cruise on the Uniworld S.S. Catherine. We picked this itinerary first and then selected the cruise line our TA thought would offer the best experience.
There were more hits than misses on this cruise. Overall the cruise was well managed by Uniworld with the total ship experience, itinerary, food, excursions and crew at the top of the experience ...
We chose this cruise for the chance to explore the Bordeaux and Provencal areas of France, and our travel agent recommended Uniworld as being an excellent line. We thoroughly enjoyed the beautiful ship with its elegant French décor and contemporary art, its kind and helpful staff, and the surprisingly good food and wine. Our cabin had a French window, very comfortable bed, lovely bath with ...
We chose this cruise because we had such a great a few years ago on the aDanube with Uniworld. We wanted to visit France and thought the Avignon to Lyon trip would be good.
The ship was clean and elegant. The crew was outstanding including; Paul, Daniel, Christian, Mila, Elana and others. We reunited with Paul, a great waiter, whom we met on the prior Danube trip. His personal service was so ...
I did the Ultimate France with Uniworld in Apr 18. I travelled with another company last year and was able to compare the 2. Uniworld did not have the best port stops on the Ultimate France tour and mainly bused it to villages, leaving little time to explore these on your own. Bordeaux, Lyon and Paris were very good, but all of the other stops were very average and not much to see. The second ...